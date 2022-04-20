Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Lancaster County.



Also known as "high path AI", there is no immediate public health concern since no human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States. However, it can cause sudden death, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production and more in infected birds.



Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said an interagency task force is working to address the threat from the disease and protect the state's $7.1 billion poultry industry.



"Biosecurity is most important for anyone who owns or works with poultry," he said. "Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have traveled. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from the poultry barns unless you have to be there."



This is the first positive case of high-path AI in commercial poultry in the state since an outbreak in 1983 and 1984. Infections in commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been confirmed in 29 states, including most surrounding Pennsylvania.



The Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock. Jeff Warner, acting deputy secretary of animal health and food safety, said it's important for poultry producers in the state to ensure biosecurity practices are part of their daily routine.



"The ability to identify where poultry flocks are located in a disease outbreak is important to help animal-health officials stop the spread of the disease quickly, he said. "Using premises' ID, state officials can quickly notify all flock owners of a dangerous disease in their area and recommend testing if needed to rule out the disease."



Warner added that poultry and eggs remain safe to eat if cooked properly. Analysis of the samples taken in other states has shown that the virus is being spread by infected wild birds.



At least two dozen states are seeing the bird flu virus quickly spread through commercial flocks on poultry-producing farms.



Iowa is at the center of it all, with renewed focus on potential stress for smaller producers and the role of factory farms. State and federal officials say nearly a dozen Iowa counties have seen outbreaks on farms.



Celize Christy, beginning farmer education coordinator for Practical Farmers of Iowa, which educates producers on making their land more resilient, said while an outbreak within a smaller flock might not have the same ripple effect as a larger farm, it still poses challenges.



"They have a bird that test positive, and then they have to cull all of their flock," Christy explained. "That turnaround is just much more of a detriment because they're starting all over again, as opposed to having, you know, 'Maybe I'm a larger producer and I have four or five barns.' "



Ag experts confirmed the virus has led to higher prices for products such as eggs. Christy noted for smaller producers, there is a potential effect on what they sell at places such as farmer's markets.



Nationally, other groups cite the impact of corporate farms and the need to limit concentrated animal feeding operations. Industry leaders insist large facilities are well-shielded from wild birds carrying the virus.



Department of Natural Resources officials in affected states pointed out the spread is linked to wild birds, such as ducks and geese.



Patty Lovera, policy adviser at the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said the nation has become too reliant on factory farms, which can be all it takes is for a virus to slip through and wreak havoc.



"We are putting so many animals often that are genetically identical together in one place," Lovera observed. "The disease just runs through very quickly and does a tremendous amount of damage."



Christy added while producers in Iowa with smaller flocks might be more susceptible to an outbreak, they are taking the threat seriously.



"Our farmers are just as vigilant as a lot of the large producers and even more so, because many of our farmers have their animals either out on pasture or grazing," Christy emphasized. "But that's not to say that our farmers aren't taking their own precautions."



