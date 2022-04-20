Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Lancaster County.
Also known as "high path AI", there is no immediate public health concern since no human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States. However, it can cause sudden death, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production and more in infected birds.
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said an interagency task force is working to address the threat from the disease and protect the state's $7.1 billion poultry industry.
"Biosecurity is most important for anyone who owns or works with poultry," he said. "Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have traveled. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from the poultry barns unless you have to be there."
This is the first positive case of high-path AI in commercial poultry in the state since an outbreak in 1983 and 1984. Infections in commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been confirmed in 29 states, including most surrounding Pennsylvania.
The Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock. Jeff Warner, acting deputy secretary of animal health and food safety, said it's important for poultry producers in the state to ensure biosecurity practices are part of their daily routine.
"The ability to identify where poultry flocks are located in a disease outbreak is important to help animal-health officials stop the spread of the disease quickly, he said. "Using premises' ID, state officials can quickly notify all flock owners of a dangerous disease in their area and recommend testing if needed to rule out the disease."
Warner added that poultry and eggs remain safe to eat if cooked properly. Analysis of the samples taken in other states has shown that the virus is being spread by infected wild birds.
The federal Farm Service Agency provides loans and financial support to farmers across Virginia and the nation, and experts are encouraging farmers of color to tap into those resources.
Anita Roberson, farmer-owner at Botanical Bites and Provisions in Spotsylvania County and a member of the Farmers of Color Network, said in a panel discussion this week, the financial services provided by the FSA can be critical for early-career farmers, and the agency's Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides financial assistance for producers of traditionally noninsurable crops, such as honey and field-grown fruits and vegetables.
"And I think that's something all new farmers should get," Roberson asserted. "Because with climate change, you don't know whether you're going to have rain from year to year."
The Farm Service Agency has more info about its available programs online, but Roberson pointed out people can also visit their local FSA office in person to learn more about what support is available. Tuesday's panel discussion was organized by the Rural Advancement Foundational International-USA, which also offers educational resources and information for farmers across the country.
Roberson encouraged BIPOC farmers to get involved in their FSA County Committees, which act as a link between farming communities and officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Committee members also deliver FSA aid programs at the local level and determine what kind of programs are available in each county.
"One thing a lot of BIPOC farmers don't realize; these people are getting paid," Roberson noted. "They serve, but they're also paid servants. So you need to be involved in those elections, and you need to run for those positions."
Federal farm aid programs have historically discriminated against farmers of color. According to a 2019 report from the Center for American Progress, Black farmers lost 80% of their land from 1910 to 2007, largely driven by discrimination in the allocation of credit and aid by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies.
At least two dozen states are seeing the bird flu virus quickly spread through commercial flocks on poultry-producing farms.
Iowa is at the center of it all, with renewed focus on potential stress for smaller producers and the role of factory farms. State and federal officials say nearly a dozen Iowa counties have seen outbreaks on farms.
Celize Christy, beginning farmer education coordinator for Practical Farmers of Iowa, which educates producers on making their land more resilient, said while an outbreak within a smaller flock might not have the same ripple effect as a larger farm, it still poses challenges.
"They have a bird that test positive, and then they have to cull all of their flock," Christy explained. "That turnaround is just much more of a detriment because they're starting all over again, as opposed to having, you know, 'Maybe I'm a larger producer and I have four or five barns.' "
Ag experts confirmed the virus has led to higher prices for products such as eggs. Christy noted for smaller producers, there is a potential effect on what they sell at places such as farmer's markets.
Nationally, other groups cite the impact of corporate farms and the need to limit concentrated animal feeding operations. Industry leaders insist large facilities are well-shielded from wild birds carrying the virus.
Department of Natural Resources officials in affected states pointed out the spread is linked to wild birds, such as ducks and geese.
Patty Lovera, policy adviser at the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said the nation has become too reliant on factory farms, which can be all it takes is for a virus to slip through and wreak havoc.
"We are putting so many animals often that are genetically identical together in one place," Lovera observed. "The disease just runs through very quickly and does a tremendous amount of damage."
Christy added while producers in Iowa with smaller flocks might be more susceptible to an outbreak, they are taking the threat seriously.
"Our farmers are just as vigilant as a lot of the large producers and even more so, because many of our farmers have their animals either out on pasture or grazing," Christy emphasized. "But that's not to say that our farmers aren't taking their own precautions."
Advocates for small farms and ranches in North Carolina say the businesses are ready to bring local, affordable meats and produce to residents, but they need more resources.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said shoppers will be paying 3% to 4% more for food this year, and about 6% more to eat out. So, the focus is on local, sustainable agriculture to help meet the need.
B. Ray Jeffers, a North Carolina-based farmer and policy and program manager for the Rural Advancement Foundation International-USA (RAFI-USA), said to reliably feed communities, small farmers need more access to processing and storage facilities, and transportation options.
"Anyone establishing a new business has hurdles to overcome," Jeffers acknowledged. "But when you toss in unhelpful government policies, access to land prices, unaffordable capital and physically demanding work into the mix, a new level of challenge shows itself."
He pointed out rising supply and equipment costs are further squeezing the agricultural industry. Fertilizer costs have more than doubled since last year, driven by the global instability caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, plus high global demand, and lack of competition among fertilizer producers, according to the USDA.
Jeffers added groups like RAFI-USA can help small farmers navigate the complexities of federal policies and programs.
"You know, farmers are often beholden to the political machine of government wheeling and dealing," Jeffers observed. "The final version of the U.S. Farm Bill is a huge part of that. And it's not always good news for farmers working in sustainable agriculture."
He added the USDA recently announced $130 million in funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program, to expand opportunities for farmers to sell their products at major local institutions, like universities and hospitals.
Jeffers explained the average cost of farmland in the U.S. also has increased, adding another obstacle for small-scale producers.
"But in terms of stability and longevity to the farm business, ownership remains the goal for most farmers," Jeffers emphasized. "And the major barrier to owning land is, you know, the affordability gap."
Of the 45,000 farms in North Carolina, about two-thirds are less than 100 acres in size.
