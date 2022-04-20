Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Environment  |  Water    News
Report: Mississippi River States Need Federal Support for Restoration

Wednesday, April 20, 2022   

A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi, which ranks sixth most at risk.

The river and its 30-million-acre floodplains, including in Missouri, are home to more than 850 fish and wildlife species. It's also a migratory corridor for birds, pollinators and some fish, and a crucial economic engine that supports 1.3 million jobs.

Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, noted that despite the Mississippi's River's critical importance, it's in a state of decline because federal programs are under-resourced and not well coordinated.

"Missouri's watershed is entirely supported by the Mississippi River," he said. "So, it's important for all Missourians to engage and understand the importance of protecting our wildlife and all of our habitat across the river as well."

A bill before Congress, the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, would provide funds for projects in river states, cities and tribal nations to reduce runoff pollution, flood and storm risks and restore wildlife habitat. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is among the sponsors.

Schwartze stressed the importance of these types of projects. The report noted that the climate crisis and unsustainable development have exacerbated flood and storm risks, which carry more pollutants from the land into the river. He noted that the Mississippi provides drinking water to more than 18 million Americans, so it needs to be clean.

"Clean water is also vital for jobs, recreation and our entire way of life," he said. "It's vital to our nation's health; the fishing aspect of it is important. So many people rely on it - we just have to protect it for future generations to come."

The report mentioned that the legislation is based on another restoration initiative in the Great Lakes, which was successful and has seen bipartisan support. However, the Mississippi River bill has been sitting in a House subcommittee without action since last June.


A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

With stronger demand and the Russia invasion of Ukraine, Americans have been paying more for gasoline. But watchdogs say it's important for policymakers to monitor price-gouging for certain products. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Pennsylvanians who suspect their poultry is infected with avian influenza can report concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic
Services at 717-772-2852, option 1. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Make Shared Parenting the Default for Child-Custody Cases

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

From the Midwest to Eastern Europe, Meal Program Helps Ukranian Refugees

Images from Ukraine and its fight for survival against Russia tug at the heartstrings of Americans, and those wishing to donate to relief …

 

