Wednesday, April 20, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 20, 2022
Play

Guaranteed income is seen as a path toward gender, and racial justice; Trump lawyer John Eastman still withholding about 3,200 documents, and an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

2022Talks - April 20, 2022
Play

Putin sends more troops to Ukraine, Biden says "it's up to them" when it comes to wearing masks on planes, and judge rules Georgia voters can proceed with their case against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Environment  |  Water    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Play

Wednesday, April 20, 2022   

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.

The process is typically labor-intensive and expensive; it requires installing wells, which can cost local public health departments millions. Or with phytoscreening, researchers can test plant tissue for contaminants from the water they absorb. But some contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds, often aren't concentrated enough to be detected in stems or leaves.

One of the lead researchers, Dr. Glen Hood, an assistant professor of biological sciences, noted they can test galls - the places that plant tissue swells when insects lay their eggs in certain plants.

"If galls serve as vacuums to suck up all of the nutrients so the gall itself can grow, maybe those pollutants and toxins would be caught in that water," he said, "and they could serve as places in the plant where higher concentrations of toxins, or pollutants or chemicals, are accumulating."

Hood said they're working to understand which types of plants and gall-forming insects work well to test for different types of contaminants, and if there's a better time to remove and test the galls. He noted that two undergraduate researchers have been instrumental: Sarah Black, working currently in the lab, and Connor Socrates, who's since graduated from WSU.

Another lead resercher, Dr. Shirley Papuga, associate professor of environmental science and geology, said she hopes this new method for testing groundwater can help with seasonal monitoring in settings such as a growing plume of dioxane - a carcinogen - in Ann Arbor, or a "green ooze zone" in Madison Heights.

"I think one of the other things that we can link to are some of the public-health issues that are pervasive in Detroit, like the preterm births," she said. "We can look at and identify overlaps between parts of the community that may have certain public health issues, and areas having these contaminants in their plant tissue."

Since this method makes use of plant material above the ground, Papuga said, it may be something people can better see and appreciate.

"Galls, even though they're this parasitic, tumor-like growth on plants, they're sort of charismatic and people are excited about identifying them," she said. "And so, it's a another way to get the public, citizen scientists, interested and excited about an environmental problem."

Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
A recipient of guaranteed income from Springboard to Opportunities' Magnolia Mother's Trust, which gives $1,000 per month for one year to families headed by Black women living in federally subsidized housing. (Instagram/Springboard to Opportunities)

Social Issues

Guaranteed Income Seen as Path Toward Gender, Racial Justice

By Katie Fleischer for Ms. Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Nebraska News Connection, Reporting for the Ms. Magazine-Public News Service …

Social Issues

NH Group Encourages Giving Back this National Volunteer Week

It's National Volunteer Week, and groups are spotlighting some of the benefits of volunteering, both for individuals and the communities they serve…

Social Issues

Food Insecurity, Mental Health are Challenges for VA College Students

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to …

With stronger demand and the Russia invasion of Ukraine, Americans have been paying more for gasoline. But watchdogs say it's important for policymakers to monitor price-gouging for certain products. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Minnesota Grapples with Inflation; Report Blames Corporate Profits

The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate p…

Environment

Report: Baltimore Lags Behind Cities in Solar-Power Installations

The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds…

Pennsylvanians who suspect their poultry is infected with avian influenza can report concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic
Services at 717-772-2852, option 1. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Found at Lancaster County Poultry Farm

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens …

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Make Shared Parenting the Default for Child-Custody Cases

By Halena Sepulveda at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

Social Issues

From the Midwest to Eastern Europe, Meal Program Helps Ukranian Refugees

Images from Ukraine and its fight for survival against Russia tug at the heartstrings of Americans, and those wishing to donate to relief …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021