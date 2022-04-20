Wayne State Researchers Explore Novel Groundwater Monitoring Method

Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.
The process is typically labor-intensive and expensive; it requires installing wells, which can cost local public health departments millions. Or with phytoscreening, researchers can test plant tissue for contaminants from the water they absorb. But some contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds, often aren't concentrated enough to be detected in stems or leaves.
One of the lead researchers, Dr. Glen Hood, an assistant professor of biological sciences, noted they can test galls - the places that plant tissue swells when insects lay their eggs in certain plants.
"If galls serve as vacuums to suck up all of the nutrients so the gall itself can grow, maybe those pollutants and toxins would be caught in that water," he said, "and they could serve as places in the plant where higher concentrations of toxins, or pollutants or chemicals, are accumulating."
Hood said they're working to understand which types of plants and gall-forming insects work well to test for different types of contaminants, and if there's a better time to remove and test the galls. He noted that two undergraduate researchers have been instrumental: Sarah Black, working currently in the lab, and Connor Socrates, who's since graduated from WSU.
Another lead resercher, Dr. Shirley Papuga, associate professor of environmental science and geology, said she hopes this new method for testing groundwater can help with seasonal monitoring in settings such as a growing plume of dioxane - a carcinogen - in Ann Arbor, or a "green ooze zone" in Madison Heights.
"I think one of the other things that we can link to are some of the public-health issues that are pervasive in Detroit, like the preterm births," she said. "We can look at and identify overlaps between parts of the community that may have certain public health issues, and areas having these contaminants in their plant tissue."
Since this method makes use of plant material above the ground, Papuga said, it may be something people can better see and appreciate.
"Galls, even though they're this parasitic, tumor-like growth on plants, they're sort of charismatic and people are excited about identifying them," she said. "And so, it's a another way to get the public, citizen scientists, interested and excited about an environmental problem."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi, which ranks sixth most at risk.
get more stories like this via email
The river and its 30-million-acre floodplains, including in Missouri, are home to more than 850 fish and wildlife species. It's also a migratory corridor for birds, pollinators and some fish, and a crucial economic engine that supports 1.3 million jobs.
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, noted that despite the Mississippi's River's critical importance, it's in a state of decline because federal programs are under-resourced and not well coordinated.
"Missouri's watershed is entirely supported by the Mississippi River," he said. "So, it's important for all Missourians to engage and understand the importance of protecting our wildlife and all of our habitat across the river as well."
A bill before Congress, the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, would provide funds for projects in river states, cities and tribal nations to reduce runoff pollution, flood and storm risks and restore wildlife habitat. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is among the sponsors.
Schwartze stressed the importance of these types of projects. The report noted that the climate crisis and unsustainable development have exacerbated flood and storm risks, which carry more pollutants from the land into the river. He noted that the Mississippi provides drinking water to more than 18 million Americans, so it needs to be clean.
"Clean water is also vital for jobs, recreation and our entire way of life," he said. "It's vital to our nation's health; the fishing aspect of it is important. So many people rely on it - we just have to protect it for future generations to come."
The report mentioned that the legislation is based on another restoration initiative in the Great Lakes, which was successful and has seen bipartisan support. However, the Mississippi River bill has been sitting in a House subcommittee without action since last June.
A recent report found 67% of streams and rivers in the Commonwealth are designated as "impaired for any use."
An impaired waterway can contain unsafe levels of fecal pathogens posing health risks to swimmers, low oxygen levels making it harder for fish to survive, or harbor high levels of nitrates, bacteria or other contaminants causing local municipalities to deploy additional treatments in order to make it safe to drink.
Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said Kentucky has more than 90,000 miles of rivers and streams, but only a portion of its waterways are assessed for drinking and recreational safety.
"You've got 8,484 miles in Kentucky, about two-thirds of the river and stream mileage that was studied, that are meeting water-quality standards," Schaeffer pointed out. "And more than 4,000 of those miles aren't safe for swimming, or what's called contact recreation."
Overall, based on state data submitted to the EPA, the report found more than 700,000 miles of rivers and streams nationwide -- half of those assessed -- were classified as impaired for at least one use.
Schaeffer noted a major problem is the EPA's lack of action on reviewing and updating limits for water pollution control by industries. According to the report, two-thirds of the EPA's industry-specific water pollution limits have not been updated in more than three decades, despite a Clean Water Act mandate for reviews every five years.
"Here on the 50th anniversary, we want to, of course, recognize that and remind people of how bad it was and remind them that we don't want them to slide back to those days," Schaeffer emphasized. "But also, the data and the evaluations of water quality that are required under the Clean Water Act show that we have a long, long way to go."
He added it is important for state-based agencies to do regular assessments of water quality.
"In recent years it's only been 14% of the total in the state," Schaeffer reported. "You look nationwide, it's more like 26-27% get assessed, of all the river and stream miles. Kentucky is about half of what's already really low baseline."
A report released last year from the Department of Environmental Quality found toxic compounds called Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in 90% of the Commonwealth's surface waters.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Sierra Club, Kentucky Chapter, contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As the temperature gradually rises, many Hoosiers anxiously await their first beach trip of the year. But you may want to think twice before hopping headfirst into your favorite swimming spot. A new report by the Environmental Integrity Project finds more than 24,000 miles of Indiana's waterways aren't safe for human contact.
get more stories like this via email
Indiana has more documented impaired rivers and streams than any other state, followed by Oregon, with nearly 18,000 miles. However, Tom Pelton, co-director of the Environmental Integrity Project, noted that the report only takes into account documented stream pollution.
"Indiana does a pretty good job of monitoring streams," he said, "and the more monitoring you do, the more pollution you find."
Pelton said Indiana is 11th in the nation for river and stream impairment when ranked by total percentage of assessed miles. In addition to the miles of impaired streams and rivers, the report noted that nearly 9,300 lake acres in the state are unsafe for human contact. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management offers beach closure notifications via its website, text and email.
The report said the bulk of Indiana's water pollution comes from agriculture, which occupies nearly 60% of the state's total land area. Pelton said the federal Clean Water Act allows Indiana to establish regulations on runoff from its more than 800 concentrated animal feeding operations.
"The Clean Water Act allows the state to impose rules on what you do with that manure, how closely you can put it to streams and how you dispose of it," he said. "States like Indiana really aren't doing that. They're not really strongly regulating this industrial-style animal production like they should."
Pelton said the state also should do more to encourage farmers to create runoff-filtering buffer zones, which include trees and natural vegetation between their land and adjacent waterways. At the federal level, he said the Biden administration should address staffing shortages at the Environmental Protection Agency to help control and monitor pollution.