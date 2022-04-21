Increased Student Fees to Pay Off MA Campus Debt Raise Alarm

Public higher-ed students, staff and faculty are shedding light on the growing problem of campus debt held by state colleges and universities, and its effect on student fees.



While the state used to pay for building costs on public college and university campuses, individual campuses more recently have had to take out loans to finance building projects. Revenue from auxiliary services such as student room and board often go toward debt payments.



Joanna Gonsalves, psychology professor at Salem State University and member of the Massachusetts State College Association Salem Chapter, said fees have been going up to make up the difference.



"These debt payments annually range anywhere from a few million to UMass Amherst, which pays $95 million a year in debt service, and it's unfair," Gonsalves argued. "We feel like it's a generation of students that are being taxed for the buildings rather than the taxpayers."



Gonsalves noted when students were not living in the dorms during the pandemic, the loss of revenue brought the issue of campus debt to the forefront. She added the UMass system owes $3 billion, and other state universities owe $1.2 billion. Groups are calling for more state investments, as well as increased taxes for the Commonwealth's wealthiest residents.



Tyler Risteen, a junior sociology major at Framingham State University, said rates of enrollment at her university have been on the decline.



"Me, personally, and I know a lot of my friends who I go to school with, they chose these state schools because it's supposed to be cheaper," Risteen explained. "The government is supposed to be helping us, but in reality, it's just the schools taking out loans and then us paying for those loans."



Gayathri Raja, a sophomore economics major at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, said there is a sentiment colleges are raising tuition and fees out of greed, but she thinks there is a larger structural problem.



"They're allowed to sit on a good amount of assets, despite having so much debt," Raja pointed out. "And that's not even a college's fault. That's just how the financial system is constructed, and it's kind of more so up to the state to step in and help with the unbelievable amount of debt that state colleges are in."



She said voters in November get to approve or disapprove what's known as the Fair Share Amendment, which would increase the tax rate by four percentage pointed for those making more than a million dollars a year, and put those funds toward education. Opponents worry such a tax would cause high earners to leave the state.



Raja added a bill before the General Court, the Cherish Act, would also allocate more state funding to public higher ed.



References: Debt project Massachusetts Teachers Association 2022

Fair Share Amendment Raise Up Massachusetts 2022

Senate Bill 824 2022



get more stories like this via email



Pennsylvania officials visited a personal-care home in York County on Wednesday to highlight the need for continued investment in the state's long-term care system, as outlined in Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget.



Personal-care homes provide housing, meals and other assistance for older adults and people with disabilities. The state funding proposal would increase the supplemental monthly payments the homes receive for providing care to Social Security recipients from $37 per day to $76 per day.



Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services, said the funding increase will help support Pennsylvania's caring infrastructure.



"This much-needed increase will allow nearly 500 personal-care homes to invest in staff, their facilities and infection control," Snead outlined. "Which will help residents and staff at these homes be safer and support better care, safety and quality of life, for residents and staff alike."



The proposal would mean an additional $50 million in funding. Pennsylvania has not increased supplemental payments to personal-care homes since 2006. Budget negotiations are ongoing in the General Assembly and must be finalized by June 30.



Xzavier Hunter, owner/operator of Hunter Cottage, a personal-care home in York, said the increased funding is critical to addressing a housing crisis in the city and across the state, especially for older adults and people with disabilities who have limited incomes.



"So the challenge is, how can we help our seniors, how can we help our low-income individuals?" Hunter explained. "We're on the front lines of this, the personal-care homes, and we need help. It's that simple. I don't know how much longer personal care homes in the state and the county can survive on $39 a day."



There are an estimated 1,200 licensed personal-care homes in Pennsylvania and nearly 35 licensed assisted-living residences.



References: Budget Office of the Governor 02/08/2022

Personal-care home information Pa. Dept. of Human Services 2022



get more stories like this via email

