PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

NM's Methane Rules Designed to Reduce Air Pollution, Improve Health

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

New Mexico is home to some of the worst methane pollution in the country, but new rules aimed at oil and gas operators could be a turning point for hard-hit communities.

New Mexico's Environmental Improvement Board has adopted preliminary methane leak-detection rules some hope will serve as a model for the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

Diné CARE (Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment) organizer Mario Atencio on the Navajo Nation said the health of local communities will be improved if methane emissions are reduced.

"The level of exposure, especially to young people, is never talked about with these wells," said Atencio. "It's never designed, like - what is it going to affect the little kids and then the elders? It's never really discussed, it's never really put out there."

Oil and gas operations in New Mexico emit more than one million metric tons of methane annually.

Several counties receive failing grades for ozone pollution from the American Lung Association because respiratory issues are often common in areas where methane - a potent greenhouse gas - is allowed to leak from wells and other infrastructure.

Carlsbad resident Kayley Shoup is a community organizer with Citizens Caring for the Future. She said required monitoring done on a regular basis can't help but make a difference in public health.

"The quarterly inspections at sites within 1,000 feet of schools and homes, especially for front-line community members, it's a game changer," said Shoup. "That's good news for the health of us, especially in the Permian. You have so much production."

Oil and gas operators are expected to begin adhering to the new requirements over the next few months, which Shoup said would create more good will toward the industry - which contributes significantly to the state's financial well-being.

"Oil and gas companies aren't bringing to the table what they should be bringing to the table," said Shoup, "to give back to these communities so that communities can support having an oil and gas industry."

The new state rules complement others adopted last year that end routine venting and flaring.





