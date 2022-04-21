Groups, Nevada Government Work to Naturalize Millions

A coalition of cities, counties and more than 50 immigrant and refugee advocacy groups around the country, with a strong Nevada base, are celebrating a week of action to highlight the contributions of immigrants.
Their goal is to naturalize two million people by year's end. Las Vegas alone is home to more than 95,000 potentially naturalized U.S. citizens. "Naturalize 2 Million by 2022" is a campaign to increase citizenship and voting rights for immigrants.
Vincent Nava, spokesperson for the Nevada Governor's Office for New Americans, explained how naturalization made his participation possible.
"Proud son of immigrants, naturalized parents, and I'm truly humbled to join my colleagues in Nevada and across the United States, as we stand in solidarity with our immigrant communities," Nava stated. "One in five Nevadans is an immigrant. One in six Nevadans has at least one immigrant parent."
U.S. naturalizations rose to nearly 844,000 in 2019, up 11% from 2018. However, in 2020 the number fell by about a quarter, to roughly 625,000 new citizens, due to the COVID pandemic, according to government data.
Nicole Melaku, executive director of the National Partnership for New Americans, which represents immigrant and refugee-rights organizations in 39 states, spoke of the value naturalized citizens add to local communities across the country.
"They have access to more and better-paying jobs, including working for our state government, including running for office," Melaku pointed out. "And they invest more in local economies, the tax base, and contribute to the national GDP."
The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada said newly naturalized citizens potentially represent a "New American" voting bloc which could have a significant impact on this year's election outcomes.
A bill on Gov. Bill Lee's desk would expand eligibility for certain types of work licenses to Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) recipients, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, and anyone else authorized to work in the United States.
Luis Mata, policy coordinator for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, among the bill's backers, said it will allow individuals who want to work in bars, real estate, salons, medical technology and more, to obtain the credentials needed to do so.
"Being able to let Tennessee use the skills and talents that already exist here," Mata explained. "For the individuals who are going to benefit, they are able to use those skills and talents that they've trained and invested so much in."
Senate Bill 2464 was sponsored by Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfeesboro. The governor is expected to sign it. According to federal data, in 2020, immigrants made up 17% of the national workforce.
The American Immigration Council said more than 7,000 active DACA recipients call Tennessee home. They would be eligible for commercial or trade licensure if the bill becomes law.
Naomi Sepulveda-Laguna, a DACA recipient and Davidson County resident, said it would allow her to follow her desired career path.
"It helps me especially by getting a better job and allowing me to work in a nursing station, and allowing me to be a nurse, which is what I've always wanted to do," Sepulveda-Laguna remarked.
Mata sees the bill as a sign Tennessee lawmakers care about communities making up the bulk of the state's essential workers.
"We're urging Governor Bill Lee to enthusiastically sign this piece of legislation," Mata emphasized. "And this is only the first step. We're not done yet, we're just getting started."
Tennessee is among a handful of states nationwide seeing the largest increase in its immigrant population, up by nearly 200,000 in the last two years, according to the Center on Immigration Studies.
Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program, to all undocumented immigrants.
The "Immigrant Futures" Week of Action, hosted by the Husky 4 Immigrants coalition, comes after a bill extending coverage to all undocumented minors failed to pass in the Human Services Committee.
Carolina Bortoletto, the coalition's co-leader, said they want officials to include funding to expand HUSKY in the state budget.
"Health care is a human right," she said. "No one should be denied health care and a chance at survival because of their immigration status. Connecticut can include it in the budget to give health care to undocumented kids. It's a long-term investment in the health of Connecticut that will pay off."
Today, immigrant parents and caretakers will head to the Capitol to share their stories. On Thursday, health-care providers will deliver a letter to legislators in support of coverage for undocumented residents. Critics of extending coverage warn it could lead to waves of "medical migration," although that claim hasn't been proved.
Sonia Hernandez, Fight Back organizer for coalition member Make the Road Connecticut, said the pandemic put the importance of health care in the spotlight. In a 2020 survey of Connecticut's Latinx and undocumented immigrants, respondents cited a lack of insurance as a barrier to getting care.
"Many of them, they are on the front line working, and cannot stop working because they don't qualify for unemployment or any federal help," she said. "So, they have to continue working because sometimes, they are the ones that provide for their family."
Last year, lawmakers expanded HUSKY to children age 8 and younger, which goes into effect in 2023. The Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which passed a $24 billion budget last week, includes funds to raise the age to 12, with a provision that grandfathers kids in until they turn 19.
The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, as Ukraine faces an ongoing invasion by Russia.
Massachusetts has more than 20,000 Ukrainian residents, and Gov. Charlie Baker has said he plans to work with the Biden administration to help refugees resettle in the Commonwealth.
Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Coalition, said it is important to protect undocumented Ukrainians who are in the U.S. now from deportation as the conflict ensues.
"That protection could be, for example, through the use of temporary protected status (TPS), which is a status determination usually given in some type of emergency situation," Sweet suggested. "It would protect them from being sent back to Ukraine, given the circumstances."
According to the Migration Policy Institute, there are roughly 30,000 Ukrainian immigrants who would benefit from TPS. In addition, more than 100 recipients of the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, and more than 1,700 international students are from Ukraine.
Sweet noted while countries neighboring Ukraine have taken in massive numbers of refugees, there have been reports of nonwhite residents getting stuck at the border, including immigrants from Lebanon, Nigeria and India.
She argued the U.S. needs to beef up its refugee program.
"This crisis is reminding us of all of the refugees around the world who are fleeing conflict in dangerous situations," Sweet pointed out. "The reality is that our refugee resettlement program here in the United States is a relatively small program."
She added the U.S. is not even on track to bring in its goal of 125,000 refugees for the fiscal year. Since the invasion began a week ago, more than 650,000 Ukrainians have fled the country and about 160,000 are still in Ukraine, but displaced from their homes and communities.