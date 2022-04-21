Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

CT Bill Would Protect Workers in 'Captive Audience' Meetings

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

A bill making its way through the Connecticut General Assembly would protect workers from attending employer-led meetings about politics, religion or union organizing, without fear of being disciplined or fired.

In particular, the legislation would provide workers the freedom to leave so-called "captive audience" meetings, which are often held by employers to provide information to workers during unionizing efforts.

Ed Hawthorne, president of Connecticut AFL-CIO, said employers sometimes use the meetings to intimidate workers and instill fear, claiming a union would negatively affect their workplace.

"This bill is about respecting employees' beliefs and not allowing an employer's belief on politics, religion, union organizing to be forced upon them," Hawthorne explained. "This is why we believe now is the time, in the wake of the Great Resignation, to give a voice back to the workers, so that they do feel respected in the workplace."

The bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee March 29 and is now on the Senate calendar. The Connecticut Business and Industry Association is among its critics, saying it could suppress workplace communications.

The National Labor Review Board's General Counsel said this month she will ask the board to find the mandatory meetings illegal.

Jessica Petronella, organizing director for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 371 in Fairfield County, said at a Dollar General store in Barkhamsted, workers were told in meetings if they were to unionize, the company would have to close the store. She thinks making meetings optional would also mean more fair elections.

"They scare them in those meetings by talking about dues, talking about assessments and a lot of the information that they provide is not accurate," Petronella pointed out. "Though it's illegal to do that, to close the store for organizing, just having that in the back of your mind is incredibly intimidating."

William Tong, the state Attorney General, supports the bill. The Senate's Labor and Public Employees Committee recently advanced a bill to provide unemployment benefits to striking workers.


get more stories like this via email
A report issued this year by the University of California Berkeley Labor Center says 31% of construction workers lack health insurance coverage, compared to 10% of workers overall. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways
AARP says Ohio's 864,923 military veterans and active-duty service members are at heightened risk of being targeted by scammers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud. The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online …

Environment

TX Group Makes Earth Day Plea for Cleaner Environment

It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state. Texas is the …

Environment

Report: NM's ABQ, Eddy County Rank High for Poor Air Quality

A new study found high ozone levels have made the air quality in Albuquerque worse than ever reported. For the past 23 years, the American Lung …

The Biden administration has set a goal of achieving a fifty percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Elected Officials to Feds: Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

As folks across America celebrate Earth Day, nearly 500 lawmakers have signed a petition calling on the President and Congress to develop a Climate …

Environment

Monday Deadline for Comments on PA Gas Pipeline Expansion

Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Penn…

Per state data, there were nearly 625-thousand Hoosiers on SNAP as of March. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat …

Environment

Grassroots Awareness Builds about 'Forever Chemicals'

Compared to other states, North Dakota has not seen a lot of documented water contamination from the "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and …

Social Issues

TN Gov. Expected to Sign 'Historic' Expansion of Immigrant Workers’ Rights

A bill on Gov. Bill Lee's desk would expand eligibility for certain types of work licenses to Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) recipients…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021