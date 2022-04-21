Conservationists Call Out Extremist Group for Dispensing Disinformation

Disinformation has sadly become a part of American political discourse, but one environmental organization is calling out a group of anti-government extremists for spinning false narratives.
The Center for Western Priorities published a report this week tracking several "fake news" stories about the 30x30 Initiative tied to President Joe Biden's America the Beautiful campaign.
Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center, said a group named American Stewards of Liberty (ASL) has made it its mission to undercut the plan to protect 30% of public lands by 2030.
"It's a very coordinated campaign," Weiss observed. "And it's one that we really see one group, American Stewards of Liberty, acting as a bridge between the extremists and more mainstream anti-conservation politicians."
Weiss pointed out one of its stated goals is the "delisting" of endangered species. ASL is holding a "Stop 30x30 Summit" this weekend to further plan its campaign to convince local governments to reject proposals to protect private lands. ASL did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Weiss noted his organization has been monitoring ASL since its formation about a year ago, and has tracked public lands extremism since the 2016 takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
He said ASL often uses scare tactics on local officials to achieve its goals.
"American Stewards of Liberty brought them a crazy story about the risk of a protected species, the American burying beetle," Weiss recounted. "And said, 'Oh no, if this beetle shows up, then other farms might have to protect it as well. And we couldn't have that in our county.' "
Weiss emphasized the group is well-funded but runs its disinformation campaign in the shadows.
"It truly is about sunlight," Weiss asserted. "Making sure folks know the extent of this coordinated effort, making sure that folks know when American Stewards of Liberty shows up in your county. Here is the disinformation book that they're going to bring, that they're going to try to sell county commissioners."
According to the report, ASL has ties to prominent right-wing politicians and causes, including Congress members Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan (Utah), and the American Petroleum Institute.
In Pennsylvania, April is one of the months with the highest risks of wildfires. As the weather warms and more residents go camping, state officials are asking people to be mindful of woodland fire danger.
Among all recorded wildfires in the Keystone State, 99% are caused by people.
Mike Kern, chief forest fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said spring and autumn months often produce drier conditions with low relative humidity. He added we still have some time to go until we have full green leaf cover throughout the state.
"That allows the dormant vegetation that we call the fuels to dry out faster," Kern explained. "They're more exposed to sunlight and wind. With a little bit of breeze, that can allow the fuels to burn more easily, essentially."
Thousands of acres of state woodlands are burned by wildfires each year. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Kern recommends residents planning to start a fire check the DCNR website on the day you intend to burn, to see if there is an elevated fire risk, or burning restrictions in your area.
Kern pointed out there are precautions residents can take to ensure their fire is contained. He emphasized from the beginning, it is important to clear the area to ensure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire.
"Before you get started, have some water on hand, have a shovel, so that if it does get away you can put it out, or when you're done with your fire you can put it out easily," Kern advised. "Without some water around, it's going to be tough to extinguish your campfire."
Kern said before leaving a campsite, make sure all the ashes are completely out and cool to the touch. If a fire gets out of control, the DCNR recommends people immediately call 911.
The use of public lands is back in the spotlight as the war in Ukraine enters its second month and gas prices remain high.
The American Petroleum Institute is pushing to allow more oil and gas drilling on public lands and slash regulations faced by fossil fuel firms. It comes at a time when public lands already face a loss of biodiversity, with the extinction of animal and plant species due to climate change.
John Leshy - professor emeritus at the University of California Hastings College of the Law - has spent much of the past five decades working on public-lands issues. He said one third of the 550 national wildlife refuges are located along the coastlines.
"And many of them are facing inundation as sea levels rise," said Leshy. "The glaciers are disappearing from Glacier National Park. The Joshua trees and the sequoia trees are disappearing from the parks that are named after them."
New Mexico has nearly 23 million acres of America's 600 million acres of public land. That includes hugely popular forests, mountains, deserts, plains, wetlands and shorelines.
Leshy is a former solicitor of the U.S. Interior Department and the author of 'Our Common Ground: A History of America's Public Lands.'
The National Park Service director has said he and other officials are committed to boosting the roles Native American tribes can play in managing public lands around the U.S. Leshy said that's important in areas where indigenous people have have deep cultural connections to the land.
"When Native Americans were dispossessed, they did not relinquish their cultural and ancestral ties to these lands," said Leshy. "And so, since World War II, Native Americans have become much powerfully advocating for having more say about their ancestral lands."
According to Leshy, public lands have historically tended to unify the nation, despite some histories that suggest public lands were the product of a "land grab" by the national government.
"Overwhelmingly, all of these lands were set aside and protected with the consent and the support of local people," said Leshy. "We did this to ourselves because we wanted to, and it's been a huge success story."
An important conservation program has received its full funding in Congress' latest budget.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund will be able to allocate $900 million to projects across the country to ensure access to public lands as well as for local projects. It's the first time the program has received its full dedicated funding since the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 saved it and ensured permanent funding.
Amy Lindholm, manager of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition for the Appalachian Mountain Club, explained the reach and scope of the financial backing of Congress.
"Every part of the country, every state, every congressional district, nearly every county in America has been touched by investment from the Land and Water Conservation Fund," Lindholm pointed out. "It protects everything from your local parks and playgrounds to working forests to habitat projects."
The program has been around for more than 50 years, allocating more than $700 million to Washington state over that time. It has helped protect places such as Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, the Pacific Crest Trail and Skagit Wild and Scenic River.
Lindholm noted the $900 million is a great accomplishment and start to more conservation.
"We also see on the ground in Washington that there are projects that are still not able to be funded, and they are urgently needed for a variety of reasons," Lindholm emphasized. "Given the climate crisis that we're experiencing, they are more important than ever."
Some projects on the program's supplemental list in Washington include the Kittitas Working Forest, San Juan Island National Historical Park and work in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.