Conservationists Call Out Extremist Group for Dispensing Disinformation

In Pennsylvania, April is one of the months with the highest risks of wildfires. As the weather warms and more residents go camping, state officials are asking people to be mindful of woodland fire danger.



Among all recorded wildfires in the Keystone State, 99% are caused by people.



Mike Kern, chief forest fire warden for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), said spring and autumn months often produce drier conditions with low relative humidity. He added we still have some time to go until we have full green leaf cover throughout the state.



"That allows the dormant vegetation that we call the fuels to dry out faster," Kern explained. "They're more exposed to sunlight and wind. With a little bit of breeze, that can allow the fuels to burn more easily, essentially."



Thousands of acres of state woodlands are burned by wildfires each year. Debris burning, equipment use, power lines and campfires are the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Kern recommends residents planning to start a fire check the DCNR website on the day you intend to burn, to see if there is an elevated fire risk, or burning restrictions in your area.



Kern pointed out there are precautions residents can take to ensure their fire is contained. He emphasized from the beginning, it is important to clear the area to ensure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire.



"Before you get started, have some water on hand, have a shovel, so that if it does get away you can put it out, or when you're done with your fire you can put it out easily," Kern advised. "Without some water around, it's going to be tough to extinguish your campfire."



Kern said before leaving a campsite, make sure all the ashes are completely out and cool to the touch. If a fire gets out of control, the DCNR recommends people immediately call 911.



References: Wildfire information Pa. Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources 04/13/2022



get more stories like this via email



The use of public lands is back in the spotlight as the war in Ukraine enters its second month and gas prices remain high.



The American Petroleum Institute is pushing to allow more oil and gas drilling on public lands and slash regulations faced by fossil fuel firms. It comes at a time when public lands already face a loss of biodiversity, with the extinction of animal and plant species due to climate change.



John Leshy - professor emeritus at the University of California Hastings College of the Law - has spent much of the past five decades working on public-lands issues. He said one third of the 550 national wildlife refuges are located along the coastlines.



"And many of them are facing inundation as sea levels rise," said Leshy. "The glaciers are disappearing from Glacier National Park. The Joshua trees and the sequoia trees are disappearing from the parks that are named after them."



New Mexico has nearly 23 million acres of America's 600 million acres of public land. That includes hugely popular forests, mountains, deserts, plains, wetlands and shorelines.



Leshy is a former solicitor of the U.S. Interior Department and the author of 'Our Common Ground: A History of America's Public Lands.'



The National Park Service director has said he and other officials are committed to boosting the roles Native American tribes can play in managing public lands around the U.S. Leshy said that's important in areas where indigenous people have have deep cultural connections to the land.



"When Native Americans were dispossessed, they did not relinquish their cultural and ancestral ties to these lands," said Leshy. "And so, since World War II, Native Americans have become much powerfully advocating for having more say about their ancestral lands."



According to Leshy, public lands have historically tended to unify the nation, despite some histories that suggest public lands were the product of a "land grab" by the national government.



"Overwhelmingly, all of these lands were set aside and protected with the consent and the support of local people," said Leshy. "We did this to ourselves because we wanted to, and it's been a huge success story."







References: State of the Rockies 2022 Poll Results Colorado College 2/17/22

State of the Rockies 2022 Poll -- New Mexico Factsheet Colorado College 2/17/22



get more stories like this via email

