Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Health and Wellness  |  Reproductive Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ohio Research: Post-Roe Scenario Would Increase Travel for Abortion Care

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

Researchers say abortion care would become even further out of reach for Ohioans should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision establishing a nationwide right to an abortion.

This summer, the court will rule on a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks. If it is upheld, three proposed abortion bans in Ohio could go into effect.

Payal Chakraborty, a graduate student in the College of Public Health at Ohio State University, led a new study, which found in a worst-case scenario, Ohioans would travel 181 to 279 miles to access an abortion provider.

"Depending on which states did overturn Roe v. Wade, there would be either, like, a seven-times increase in average driving distance or a ten-times increase in average driving distance to get abortion care," Chakraborty reported.

She pointed out they also found Ohioans of color would be more affected by increased driving times than their white counterparts. According to data from February, centers of all Ohio counties were at most 99 miles away from an abortion provider.

A second study evaluated the reproductive-policy environment of states and the number of abortion providers and found an average of 8% of patients left their state for abortion care in 2017.

Mikaela Smith, a research scientist also at Ohio State, said in 12 states, more than 25% of patients crossed state lines, compared with fewer than 4% in 13 other states.

"States that have laws that are more restrictive of abortion tend to have a higher percent of patients leaving," Smith emphasized. "Those states that have more kind of protections around abortion have fewer percent of patients leaving."

Chakraborty added the logistical challenges of an abortion ban in Ohio go beyond extra miles on the road.

"The cost of getting an abortion is greatly increased," Chakraborty explained. "This would require missing work, finding child care, potential overnight stay, travel-related costs in terms of the amount of gas money or needing to access a car, etc."

She noted in a survey last fall, a majority of Ohio women of reproductive age were supportive of legal abortion, which runs counter to restrictive policies being considered.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
AARP says Ohio's 864,923 military veterans and active-duty service members are at heightened risk of being targeted by scammers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud. The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online …

Environment

TX Group Makes Earth Day Plea for Cleaner Environment

It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state. Texas is the …

Environment

Report: NM's ABQ, Eddy County Rank High for Poor Air Quality

A new study found high ozone levels have made the air quality in Albuquerque worse than ever reported. For the past 23 years, the American Lung …

In a new national survey, 57% of women and 63% of women of color said they're considering quitting their hospitality-industry jobs because of worsening harassment and wage theft. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Restaurant Sector 'Unlivable' for Many Women Workers

As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit …

Environment

Elected Officials to Feds: Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

As folks across America celebrate Earth Day, nearly 500 lawmakers have signed a petition calling on the President and Congress to develop a Climate …

Natural gas pipelines can often release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, due to leaks or during maintenance repairs. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Monday Deadline for Comments on PA Gas Pipeline Expansion

Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Penn…

Social Issues

IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat …

Environment

Grassroots Awareness Builds about 'Forever Chemicals'

Compared to other states, North Dakota has not seen a lot of documented water contamination from the "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021