WI GOP, Dem Lawmakers Split on Path to Marijuana Legalization

Yesterday, April 20, was an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts across the country, and here in Wisconsin, lawmakers marked the day by weighing the future of pot in the Badger State.



In a Senate committee hearing, legislators considered a Republican-authored bill which would legalize medical marijuana, with tight controls and regulation from state agencies and doctors.



Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, noted both Republican and Democrat-controlled states have passed similar bills.



"It's in complete red states, it's in complete blue states, it's in purple states; and I don't think that medical marijuana is a partisan issue," Felzkowski asserted. "This is about a drug, it's not an FDA-approved drug, but it's a drug under a doctor's care that can help people with debilitating diseases."



Democrats have criticized Felzkowski's bill for being too restrictive, as the measure does not allow folks to smoke marijuana and only permits medical pot for a limited range of illnesses, although Felzkowski countered the list is open to additions.



Democrats have tried and failed for years to pass recreational marijuana bills through the GOP-controlled Legislature. Lawmakers are not scheduled to reconvene and vote on any bills until next year.



The measure is opposed by the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and the Wisconsin Medical Society, and supported by the Business Education Fund and the Wisconsin Hemp Farmers and Manufacturers Association.



Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said the bill is "half-baked" and doesn't go far enough.



"Senate Bill 1034 doesn't address our racial disparities," Agard contended. "And it doesn't provide a path for expungements and bars people who have been previously harmed by these controlled substances and the prohibition of cannabis from contributing to this important industry."



A recent Marquette Law School poll of Wisconsin voters found 61% of respondents support legalizing marijuana. And 51% of Republican respondents support full legalization, up 10% from 2019. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 37 states, four U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. permit medical cannabis.



A new report confirms what it said CEOs have been telling shareholders for months: Inflation has been very good for business.



Lindsay Owens, executive director of the Groundwork Collaborative, the group behind the report, said families in Nebraska and across the U.S. are on the hook, as powerful corporations tap the pandemic's economic fallout to rake in record-breaking profits. Last year, corporate profit margins reached their highest level since 1950.



"Meanwhile, prices were soaring for American families," Owens pointed out. "CEOs and firms are not just passing on their rising costs, right? They're not just asking consumers to pay for inflation effectively. They're going for more."



In just one example uncovered by researchers of CEOs boasting during corporate earnings calls about price hikes and profits, the CEO of Constellation Brands, the parent company of popular beers Modelo and Corona, said the company planned to "take as much as [we] can" from its Hispanic customer base.



Owens noted if the playing field were level, other companies could take customers away from firms raising prices. But she emphasized virtual monopolies consolidated over past decades make it all but impossible. Tyson's CEO told shareholders it was raising prices to cover increased costs, plus a little extra.



"And that 'a little extra' is accelerating price hikes, and bringing in record profits for Tyson," Owens contended. "And because there are really only four major meatpackers, these guys are effectively all running the same pricing strategy. And there is really no one to undercut them."



Constellation Brands and Tyson have not yet responded to a request for comment. Last week Owens testified at a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing on price-gouging and corporate greed. She recommended the first option available to lawmakers to hold companies accountable is to make use of the tax code.



"Taxing excess and windfall profits will make profiteering less appealing to the large companies," Owens explained. "The second is thinking about enacting a federal price-gouging statute, and enforcing the laws already on the books."



Groups are raising awareness about a ballot initiative in Maryland to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis.



The state House and Senate voted last week to pass House Bill 1, which put a constitutional amendment for adult-use cannabis on the November ballot.



They also passed House Bill 837, outlining policies if voters approve the measure, including legalizing possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and up to two marijuana plants for personal use.



Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project, noted it also would expunge marijuana convictions and allow those in prison for it to file for resentencing.



"Cannabis prohibition is a failed policy, and I think voters recognize that," Naugle asserted. "Polling has consistently shown that a majority of Marylanders support legalizing cannabis for adults. So I'm really happy that they're going to finally have their voices heard on the ballot in November."



Opponents argued marijuana is a dangerous drug which should not be encouraged, although studies have shown it can be regulated safely, and the latest polling from Goucher College showed more than 60% of Marylanders support legalization.



Naugle pointed out House Bill 837 does not set up a regulatory framework for an adult-use cannabis industry in the state. She explained it would have to be taken up in the next legislative session.



Naugle emphasized under Maryland's current cannabis laws, every year thousands of residents -- disproportionately Black residents -- are arrested and receive a criminal conviction for cannabis possession.



She added the expungement process is key as well for people who have previous convictions.



"We know a criminal record can make it difficult to obtain housing, employment and other public benefits," Naugle observed. "So cannabis policy reform, it'll begin to reduce criminalization for cannabis, and all of these collateral consequences that come with a criminal conviction."



If the ballot initiative passes in November, Maryland will join 18 states plus Washington D.C. with recreationally legal cannabis. In 2020, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved ballot measures to legalize marijuana, although South Dakota's policy has been challenged in court.



