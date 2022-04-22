Report: NM's ABQ, Eddy County Rank High for Poor Air Quality

A new study found high ozone levels have made the air quality in Albuquerque worse than ever reported.
For the past 23 years, the American Lung Association has kept track of air quality, noting air pollution contributes to respiratory diseases, including asthma and lung cancer.
JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the Lung Association, said Albuquerque and its surrounding area ranked 22nd among cities for the worst air pollution in terms of ozone from 2018 through 2020, up from 26th place in the last report.
"We did see slightly worse particles, ranking 88th for annual particles," Strother reported. "Also, Albuquerque falling off the 'Clean Cities' list for particles, now ranking 99th."
Particle pollution is a combination of airborne solids and liquids, so small they are often invisible and easily inhaled.
New Mexico has adopted stricter rules on oil and gas emissions in the past two years. Strother said those changes, combined with anticipated 'clean car' rules, could help reduce the state's air pollution levels.
Oil and gas production has boomed in New Mexico in recent years, and heavy fossil-fuel operations can contribute to air pollution. Strother pointed out Eddy County, five hours southeast of Albuquerque in the Permian Basin, as an example.
"And it's only one of two rural counties that actually topped the 25 list," Strother noted. "Most of them are these major metro counties. So, it shows that we have a big problem in some of these smaller communities that people might not think that they're breathing in air pollution."
In addition to emissions from oil and gas wells, the Lung Association said particulates from wildfires and higher temperatures due to climate change contribute to air pollution.
To honor Earth Day tomorrow, Gov. Steve Sisolak will join environmental advocates in a call to invest in our planet.
The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world only has about 8 years to take decisive action to avert the worst effects of global warming. Nevada already is being ravaged by wildfire and drought.
Angelyn Tabalba, communications director with the Nevada Conservation League, said the state's biggest source of drinking water is at a record low.
"2021 was the first time our federal government announced there was a water shortage at Lake Mead," said Tabalba. "So we have all these things that are telling us that we do need to act on climate to protect our communities from this dangerous extreme weather."
The bipartisan infrastructure bill will give Nevada $38 million over five years to build out electric-vehicle charging networks. And the state's new clean-car standards go into effect in 2025.
But activists say in order to truly tackle climate change - and confront volatile prices for fossil fuels - the Senate needs to pass the Build Back Better Act, which would put $555 billion toward climate mitigation, clean energy, and environmental justice.
Tabalba said the average low-income family in Nevada spends about 6% to 8% of their income on energy costs - something Biden's climate legislation would address.
"With federal investments in more energy efficiency and electric infrastructure," said Tabalba, "the average family could save about $500 per year in utility bills."
She said the climate legislation would reduce the cost of installing rooftop solar panels by an average of $7,000. Nevada is home to the country's number one solar economy, employing almost 34,000 workers as of 2020.
A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Regional Haze Rules, designed to reduce pollution in national parks including Grand Teton and Yellowstone.
Rob Joyce - energy organizer with the Sierra Club's Wyoming Chapter, one group behind the lawsuit - said states and owners of major polluting facilities have had plenty of time to create a plan to comply with federal law.
"When states like Wyoming choose to ignore deadlines for things like the regional haze rule, which protects our wild places from air pollution, then we need the EPA to step in and hold them accountable," said Joyce. "And that is exactly what this lawsuit is encouraging them to do."
The EPA amended the Regional Haze Rule in 2017, giving states until July 31 of 2021 to complete their plans to return natural visibility to national parks. Thirty-four states including Wyoming missed that deadline, and still have not submitted plans.
The suit urges the EPA to lock in retirement dates for coal-fired power plants, and require other big polluters to limit emissions.
Joyce said reducing air pollution will not only make it easier to see the nation's vast natural landscapes, it's also critical for improving health conditions for vulnerable residents including children, people with asthma and older adults.
"We know that many of these sources of air pollution are located disproportionately next to communities of color," said Joyce. "Having the EPA enforce these air rules will not only protect our national parks, but will protect our communities and their health."
Joyce said getting the EPA to enforce the Clean Air Act also will help Wyoming avoid year-round wildfire seasons and other impacts of a warming planet, and help fossil fuel-dependent communities begin to transition into good-paying clean-energy jobs.
"These states have known about this deadline for years, well back into the Trump administration," said Joyce. "Enforceable plans to curb pollution emissions and locking in retirement dates for coal-fired power plants will help protect our national parks. But they can also provide timelines that can help our communities plan for the future."
Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week.
Matt Hurteau, professor of biology at the University of New Mexico, who studies climate-change mitigation and adaptation, said the state has largely escaped massive fires seen the past few years in Colorado and California, but the writing was on the wall.
"Starting in about the mid-90s, here in the Southwest, climatic conditions shifted," Hurteau explained. "We moved into what's been termed another mega drought, and we're seeing that spread and that's climate change at work."
A research paper cowritten by Hurteau on how tree mortality and fuel aridity increase wildfire's potential heat was published last December in Geophysical Research Letters.
The McBride Fire south of Albuquerque and the Hermits Peak Fire in northeast New Mexico are the largest of several fires since the beginning of April.
Similar to neighboring states, less snowpack in New Mexico has reduced the moisture level of forests. Hurteau pointed out the lack of snow combined with drought stress and insect outbreaks have caused large areas of tree mortality.
"These are all things that happen naturally, and then climate change is just multiplying the strength of these effects," Hurteau emphasized. "We've had two years of snow drought and the system is really dry, and it's primed to go."
He argued improved management would allow communities in the West to mitigate risks and restore the right kinds of fire to forest systems.
"We need to think about how we live and build in these wild land/urban interfaces," Hurteau contended. "And what are the steps we can take to change development patterns and building codes to make our communities much more fire-resistant."
Thousands of residents were evacuated, and many are being urged to be mindful of air-quality safety while some communities have been advised to seek alternate sources of drinking water.