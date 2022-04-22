Elected Officials to Feds: Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

As folks across America celebrate Earth Day, nearly 500 lawmakers have signed a petition calling on the President and Congress to develop a Climate Emergency Plan to accelerate the country's transition to clean energy.
Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, one of the petition's signers, said a speedy clean energy transition will create countless new jobs for Wisconsinites, a financial benefit which will help mitigate the cost of extreme weather events.
"Wisconsin has experienced 16 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020, and that cost billions of dollars in damages," Shankland pointed out.
President Biden has earmarked billions of dollars to fund green energy initiatives over the next several decades.
Earlier this week Gov. Tony Evers released his own clean energy strategy which his office said is the first of its kind for the state. The Governor's Office estimates the plan will create more than 40,000 new jobs by 2030.
Shankland noted both Biden's and Evers' plans are centered around environmental justice for disadvantaged communities. She noted Black residents are 40% more likely to live in places where extreme temperatures will cause more deaths.
"Part of President Biden's broader climate plan would include at least 40% of the overall benefits from federal clean energy investments must be made to disadvantaged communities," Shankland explained.
Among other things, the petition urged President Biden to enact the Defense Production Act to expedite the production of clean energy.
Alex Cornell du Houx, president of Elected Officials to Protect America, which circulated the petition, said securing domestic, clean sources of energy is a matter of national security.
"We are, as well as Europe and most of the world, lined up to autocratic leaders like Putin for their oil and gas reserves," Cornell du Houx stressed. "Being dependent on oil from autocratic leaders is a huge security risk."
Earth Day was founded in 1970 by former Wisconsin Governor and Senator Gaylord Nelson. According to the nonprofit which oversees official Earth Day events, the annual observance has spread to more than 193 countries across the planet.
A 65-mile gas pipeline in western Illinois is in limbo after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider reinstating federal authorization for the project.
Permits for the Spire STL Pipeline, which cuts through Illinois and Missouri, were struck down by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. last year, after the three-judge panel said federal regulators had not done their due diligence when approving the project.
Erin Murphy, senior attorney of energy markets and utility regulation for the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), said the failures have had long-term impacts. The EDF brought the initial suit challenging the pipeline authorization in 2020.
"A lot of folks who live along the path of the pipeline, to this day are still facing disruptions to their farmland, disruptions to prairies and ranch land," Murphy pointed out. "There are ongoing negative impacts resulting from the pipeline construction."
The line is still operational, as it's running on temporary permits issued after the lower court's ruling last year. Murphy said those will stay in effect until federal regulators complete their new review.
Scott Smith, president of Spire Pipeline, said in a statement, "There is a critical need to keep this infrastructure fully operational to ensure continued access to reliable, affordable energy for families and businesses in the greater St. Louis region."
The pipeline authorization was issued in 2018 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC, which administers interstate pipeline projects. Murphy said the Supreme Court's decision will mean a more thorough review by FERC this time around.
"The Supreme Court's decision means that the D.C. Circuit Court's decision to overturn approval of the pipeline will stand undisturbed," Murphy noted. "FERC will continue to reassess the project, while ensuring that it is protecting ratepayers, landowners and local communities."
According to Spire, the company serves roughly 650,000 households and businesses in eastern Missouri. While it ends in St. Louis, most of the Spire STL Pipeline is in Illinois, cutting through Scott, Greene and Jersey counties.
The amount of solar power installed in just nine U.S. cities exceeds the amount installed in the entire country 10 years ago, a new report finds.
Baltimore doesn't make the "top ten" cities listed in the report, but advocates say the city has major opportunities to become a solar leader. The report from Environment America found that, at the end of 2021, Baltimore was home to slightly more than 16 megawatts of solar capacity, or 27-watts per person.
Johanna Neumann, senior director of the Environment America Research and Policy Center, said this puts Baltimore in the middle of the pack among surveyed cities and shows room for growth.
"Progress like the six solar rooftops at the Sandtown-Winchester Condominium Association in West Baltimore demonstrate Baltimore's potential to grow solar," she said. "Our hope is that local and state leaders set their sights on helping solar power thrive in Baltimore, and throughout Maryland."
The United States now has more than 120 gigawatts of solar capacity installed nationwide, enough to power more than 23 million homes. This session, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to reduce the tax burden on rooftop and parking-canopy solar projects in low- to moderate-income communities.
The report found that solar power development in cities has been driven by pro-solar policies at every level of government, alongside improvements in solar technologies and falling prices. Neumann said she thinks that, on a state level, Maryland should protect net metering, which allows solar owners to sell excess power back to the grid for their neighbors at market rates.
"More than any other policy, net metering has allowed solar to flourish," she said. "And unfortunately, it's under attack in states all across the country, where utilities and other fossil-fuel interests are feeling threatened by the growth of solar power, and are working to stop it dead in its tracks."
Neumann said solar also can be beneficial in helping decrease air pollution, which is important for cities such as Baltimore with heavy health burdens exacerbated by nearby coal-fired power plants.
Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments are stepping in to fill that void.
The City of Waterloo soon could consider a resolution to adopt a "24-7 carbon-free" energy plan. Supporters say that would essentially mean all the electricity used around the city would have zero connections to fossil fuels. Des Moines adopted a similar plan last last year.
Jordan Oster, Iowa Environmental Council energy outreach manager, said he hopes this movement picks up steam amid broader debates about how to address climate change.
"When climate action is ignored at the state level and stalled at the federal level," he said, "local governments can really be leaders in this space."
He sai a patchwork of local activity can put greater pressure on utilities to completely ditch fossil fuels. Nearly two dozen states have either adopted or are considering specific targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Iowa developed a Climate Action plan more than a decade ago, but it doesn't make the list for having a defined emissions goal for the coming years.
MidAmerican Energy serves most of Iowa, including Waterloo. Wind energy makes up most of the company's electricity, but Oster noted that it still operates a fleet of coal plants. He said he feels local demand for clean energy can help propel conversations about taking advantage of the state's clean-energy supply.
"There's a real switch that's happening," he said. "But what we're seeing with these local resolutions is really trying to bridge the gap and make sure that we have not carbon-neutral energy, but we have carbon-free energy."
In a wave of climate pledges from government agencies, he said, that distinction is important. Carbon
neutral strikes a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and offsetting them with other entities playing a big role. But Oster said municipalities should strive for aggressive approaches that involve powering up homes and business around the clock with clean energy. That counts on them to take more local action, including the use of electric vehicles in public transportation.