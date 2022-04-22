Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

Friday, April 22, 2022   

The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat during final exams and beyond.

A survey of more than 350 campus food banks by the organization Swipe Out Hunger found the same banks have distributed more than one million pounds of food to 152,000 students across the nation.

Gigi Brown, director of IvyCares, which oversees Ivy Tech's student-run Bear Necessities food bank, said demand typically spikes at certain times each year, most notably during holidays and the summer.

"Summer has a great demand, primarily because a lot of our students being nontraditional have families, their children are home from school," Brown observed. "You will see quite a bit of demand during the summer."

Brown pointed out the summer spike in demand will likely be worse this year, as Indiana is ending enhanced pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), benefits. Starting in June, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will once again be based on various eligibility factors such as household size, income and allowable deductions. Residents can check online to see if they qualify for SNAP, and Feeding Indiana's Hungry has an online database of its member food banks.

According to an analysis by the Congressional Research Service, food insecurity can be a significant barrier to completing a degree, particularly for students from low-income households. Brown noted the enhanced SNAP benefits are expiring as demand remains high.

"The demand hasn't gone away at all," Brown emphasized. "It's primarily, I believe, because of the elevated cost of food."

Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found the average cost of groceries rose 3.5% in both 2020 and 2021.

Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, said by default, most college students do not qualify for SNAP, unless they meet certain exemptions. She added while there are numerous proposals to address college students' food insecurity, finding a holistic strategy which works for Indiana is tricky.

"We don't want to just throw a whole bunch of money at something without a plan," Fraser contended. "But at the same time, it is going to take concerted effort, and collaboration and coordination and investment to make it work."

Fraser added a comprehensive strategy should have wraparound support, and take into account students' child care, housing and transportation needs, among many other criteria. According to The Associated Press, more than a dozen states either have ended or are about to end their enhanced SNAP programs.


