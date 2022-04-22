IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to economic and other disruptions.



Data from the state's 23 community colleges in 2021 showed one in three students self-reported food insecurity, or being unsure where their next meal is coming from.



While more needs to be done, said Van Wilson, associate vice chancellor for student experience and strategic initiatives for the Virginia Community College System, food programs went online and remained available for students during the pandemic. He said that and other changes led to the discovery of a key additional service that was needed.



"Exacerbated by the pandemic was the need for mental-health services," he said. "Our board had a policy that prohibited institutions from providing those types of services, and they only could do that through community-based organizations."



Last November, he said, the board reversed that policy and schools were able to deploy telehealth services for mental health. The survey also showed 42% of Virginia students reported housing insecurity, and 10% had experienced homelessness in the previous 12 months.



Wilson said more needs to be done to address college hunger, including help for students before they even get to college, such as expanding free and reduced-price lunch programs in high schools.



"A student who is facing a challenge as a high school student, in order to be successful in the post-secondary environment," he said, "they need some of those same kind of services that they are accustomed to in that K-through-12 space, to support them moving forward."



The nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger recently collected data from schools in every state, finding campus pantries play a more central and vital role in student life than ever, with almost half of school food pantries launching in the last five years.





COVID-19 shutdowns sent many New Mexico volunteers home to isolate, especially those 60 and older. This month, volunteer contributions are being recognized with the goal of encouraging more people to step forward.



Tom Elmhorst, a volunteer at Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, has been donating his time for 12 years. The retired Teamsters Union freight truck driver said giving back to the community during a time of unprecedented demand for food is a service he looks forward to providing every week.



"I'm told that one in four children in our state goes to bed hungry or certainly food insecure every day," Elmhorst explained. "That's very saddening to me, and if I'm not part of the solution, I'm part of the problem."



Since 1990, April has marked National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to improve their local communities.



Mildred Griffee, another volunteer at the Food Bank, has worked alongside Elmhorst the past dozen years to sort and organize donated bread later driven to distribution sites. Griffee said she attended Roadrunner fundraisers for several years and then heard the organization had moved closer to her home.



"So I thought this is a sign that I need to put my money where my mouth is and go start volunteering there," Griffee remarked. "I know what I do helps people. I get a good feeling from that."



Research by the Mayo Clinic shows volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older, who also report better physical health than those who don't volunteer.



At 74, Elmhorst said he is glad to be part of the group, because some of the happiest people he knows are those involved in service.



"My heart's desire is that there would be no need for the Roadrunner Food Bank," Elmhorst acknowledged. "But, imperfect world that it is, I'll never run out of a job."



The food back offers many ways for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties requiring two to three hours to complete, and do not require training or an ongoing commitment.



