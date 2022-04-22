Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Immigrant    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

TN Gov. Expected to Sign 'Historic' Expansion of Immigrant Workers’ Rights

Play

Friday, April 22, 2022   

A bill on Gov. Bill Lee's desk would expand eligibility for certain types of work licenses to Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) recipients, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, and anyone else authorized to work in the United States.

Luis Mata, policy coordinator for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, among the bill's backers, said it will allow individuals who want to work in bars, real estate, salons, medical technology and more, to obtain the credentials needed to do so.

"Being able to let Tennessee use the skills and talents that already exist here," Mata explained. "For the individuals who are going to benefit, they are able to use those skills and talents that they've trained and invested so much in."

Senate Bill 2464 was sponsored by Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfeesboro. The governor is expected to sign it. According to federal data, in 2020, immigrants made up 17% of the national workforce.

The American Immigration Council said more than 7,000 active DACA recipients call Tennessee home. They would be eligible for commercial or trade licensure if the bill becomes law.

Naomi Sepulveda-Laguna, a DACA recipient and Davidson County resident, said it would allow her to follow her desired career path.

"It helps me especially by getting a better job and allowing me to work in a nursing station, and allowing me to be a nurse, which is what I've always wanted to do," Sepulveda-Laguna remarked.

Mata sees the bill as a sign Tennessee lawmakers care about communities making up the bulk of the state's essential workers.

"We're urging Governor Bill Lee to enthusiastically sign this piece of legislation," Mata emphasized. "And this is only the first step. We're not done yet, we're just getting started."

Tennessee is among a handful of states nationwide seeing the largest increase in its immigrant population, up by nearly 200,000 in the last two years, according to the Center on Immigration Studies.


get more stories like this via email
AARP says Ohio's 864,923 military veterans and active-duty service members are at heightened risk of being targeted by scammers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud. The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online …

Environment

TX Group Makes Earth Day Plea for Cleaner Environment

It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state. Texas is the …

Environment

Report: NM's ABQ, Eddy County Rank High for Poor Air Quality

A new study found high ozone levels have made the air quality in Albuquerque worse than ever reported. For the past 23 years, the American Lung …

In a new national survey, 57% of women and 63% of women of color said they're considering quitting their hospitality-industry jobs because of worsening harassment and wage theft. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Restaurant Sector 'Unlivable' for Many Women Workers

As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit …

Environment

Elected Officials to Feds: Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

As folks across America celebrate Earth Day, nearly 500 lawmakers have signed a petition calling on the President and Congress to develop a Climate …

Natural gas pipelines can often release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, due to leaks or during maintenance repairs. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Monday Deadline for Comments on PA Gas Pipeline Expansion

Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Penn…

Social Issues

IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat …

Environment

Grassroots Awareness Builds about 'Forever Chemicals'

Compared to other states, North Dakota has not seen a lot of documented water contamination from the "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021