DeSantis Wages War Against Anti-Racism, Corporate 'Wokeness'

Pennsylvania officials visited a personal-care home in York County on Wednesday to highlight the need for continued investment in the state's long-term care system, as outlined in Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget.



Personal-care homes provide housing, meals and other assistance for older adults and people with disabilities. The state funding proposal would increase the supplemental monthly payments the homes receive for providing care to Social Security recipients from $37 per day to $76 per day.



Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services, said the funding increase will help support Pennsylvania's caring infrastructure.



"This much-needed increase will allow nearly 500 personal-care homes to invest in staff, their facilities and infection control," Snead outlined. "Which will help residents and staff at these homes be safer and support better care, safety and quality of life, for residents and staff alike."



The proposal would mean an additional $50 million in funding. Pennsylvania has not increased supplemental payments to personal-care homes since 2006. Budget negotiations are ongoing in the General Assembly and must be finalized by June 30.



Xzavier Hunter, owner/operator of Hunter Cottage, a personal-care home in York, said the increased funding is critical to addressing a housing crisis in the city and across the state, especially for older adults and people with disabilities who have limited incomes.



"So the challenge is, how can we help our seniors, how can we help our low-income individuals?" Hunter explained. "We're on the front lines of this, the personal-care homes, and we need help. It's that simple. I don't know how much longer personal care homes in the state and the county can survive on $39 a day."



There are an estimated 1,200 licensed personal-care homes in Pennsylvania and nearly 35 licensed assisted-living residences.



It remains unclear whether the federal government will make permanent last year's expansion of the Child Tax Credit. In the meantime, supporters in Minnesota argued the state could step in and approve its own version to prevent families from falling off the financial cliff.



A new report from Washington University in St. Louis said the temporary federal expansion saw families experience improved nutrition and relying less on their credit cards to survive.



Ryan Hamilton, government relations associate for the Minnesota Catholic Conference, said it was a great case study in trying to reduce poverty. But he stressed it was short-lived for many households who could use extra support.



"A Minnesota child tax credit would be a tremendous benefit to families who are at or near the poverty line," Hamilton contended. "And those families who are facing the rising cost of food and necessities due to inflation."



Unlike the federal credit, which already existed and was expanded, Minnesota would have to adopt its own framework. There is no specific proposal at the moment. Supporters have asked policymakers to embrace a fully refundable tax credit to put more money in the hands of eligible households. Amid a large budget surplus, both major parties expressed a desire for tax relief, but have different ideas in how to do it.



Hamilton pointed out it could serve as a recruiting tool for families to move to Minnesota, or compel current residents to start a family of their own. He noted there is real concern amid the rising costs for so many basic needs, the decision to raise children is more complex than it used to be.



"This demographic cliff, it'll put a strain on our state budgets," Hamilton emphasized. "Because we'll have fewer workers, fewer taxpayers, and more people receiving government service."



Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Minnesota has seen a declining birthrate for many years, mirroring national trends.



Hamilton added a new credit could help the state become a national model in reversing the situation.



Groups such as the Children's Defense Fund worry families briefly aided by the federal expansion are back in poverty after it expired. Researchers at Columbia University reported it happened to nearly four million American children when temporary advance payments from the credit stopped.



