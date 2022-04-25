Hearing Tuesday on Bill to Protect Election Workers

Since 2020, a growing number of election workers have been threatened, harassed, and even spat on - so tomorrow the State Senate Judiciary Committee will hear a bill that would allow them to hide their address from public view.
Senate Bill 1131 would allow election workers to join the Safe at Home program, which was created 20 years ago to make it harder for perpetrators of domestic violence to track down their victims. Kim Alexander is president and co-founder of the California Voter Foundation, a co-sponsor of the bill.
"There are still a number of people who make false claims about the election being stolen," said Alexander. "And the election officials and their staff are on the receiving end of the big lie."
SB 1131 also would change an old state law that required poll workers' names to be posted at polling sites.
The bill already passed the Senate Elections Committee. Next, it is expected to head to the Senate appropriations committee.
Alexander said 15% of the county registrars of voters in the Golden State left their jobs after the last presidential contest.
"Election officials are overworked, understaffed, underpaid, and now find themselves under attack," said Alexander.
The Brennan Center for Justice, the other co-sponsor of the bill, recently conducted a nationwide survey of nearly 600 election officials. Alexander noted that one in six reported having been threatened because of his or her job.
"Over half reported they're concerned about the safety of their colleagues," said Alexander. "More than one in four are concerned about being assaulted on the job and 20% plan to leave their jobs before the 2024 election."
Massachusetts lawmakers are finalizing the VOTES Act, a bill aimed at increasing access to the ballot box. It includes mail-in voting and extended early voting, which were put in place just for 2020 and helped break turnout records.
The state House and Senate have passed two versions of the bill, which are now in conference committee for reconciliation.
Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said the key difference is same-day voter registration. The Senate bill includes it but the House one does not. Foster reported groups are now pushing for a compromise.
"What the Senate passed would allow for folks to both register and vote on Election Day or early-voting days," Foster explained. "We're asking for a compromise of Election-day registration, which is a little bit different. Election-Day registration would just be for Election Day. "
Foster noted 21 other states plus the District of Columbia allow eligible voters to register on Election Day, which has proved to increase voter turnout. He pointed to research showing turnout among Black and Latino voters in states with same-day registration is up to 17% higher.
Foster pointed out voters sometimes change addresses and forget to update their registration, or there is an error they missed or do not know about. Under current law, they get turned away at the polls. And he added 65% of Massachusetts voters in a recent survey supported the policy.
"This is a moment where we're looking at how to make democracy as strong as possible in the wake of all these attacks on our democracy," Foster asserted. "To leave Election-Day registration out of the VOTES Act would be really unfortunate."
Kareem Kibodya, senior policy co-lead for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, noted Black and brown voters across the nation have longer average wait times to vote, and are more likely to have to call out of work because of it, which he noted affects individuals and the business community. He argued the VOTES Act would increase access for everyone.
"This is something that affects especially Black and brown voters, but it's also something that affects new voters as well," Kibodya contended. "Whether that's people that have just turned 18, or trying to vote for the first time, or people that have sat on the sidelines for most of their lives and are motivated to become active voters."
The bill would also make jail-based voting easier, for people who are incarcerated for non-felony convictions or pretrial and thus eligible to vote. It would make efficiency improvements to automatic voter registration, and also enroll Massachusetts in a voter roll-monitoring program.
A pending decision could provide more clarity on whether North Dakota will get another chance to see how voters feel about legalizing marijuana.
This month, a campaign called New Approach North Dakota launched efforts to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the fall ballot. The Secretary of State is deciding whether the group can start circulating petitions. Similar drives in North Dakota have fallen apart in the past couple of years.
Mark Friese, a criminal defense attorney, former police officer, and treasurer of the campaign, said the plan is not as broadly written and might resonate more within the state's political landscape, while being more aligned with existing state law.
"I visited with a lot of people during the last efforts to do this," Friese recounted. "And there were a large number of people that said, 'I support in theory what's being advanced here, but I don't like the way it's being done.' "
The proposed ballot question is modeled after legislation that gained some traction in the last session, but ultimately didn't pass. The new plan would allow adults 21 and older to possess limited amounts of cannabis and purchase products from registered establishments.
National polls indicate overwhelming public support for legalization, but North Dakota voters rejected the idea in 2018.
Since then, other petition efforts ran into pandemic barriers, as well as not collecting enough signatures in time. One organizer suggested it was difficult to reach the threshold with unpaid volunteers.
Friese acknowledged they have a tight window this time but hopes they are building an outreach system which will allow voters to rethink the issue. He argued the public needs another chance to decide whether adults should live with lifelong consequences for minor drug offenses.
"I've represented good people who have been denied housing," Friese explained. "They've been denied enlistment into the military. They've been denied admission into colleges or institutions of higher learning. "
The issue is being closely monitored in the Midwest, with South Dakota debating legalization as well. Voters in the state approved the idea in 2020, but opponents successfully overturned the decision by challenging the wording of the ballot question.
Friese added while the "multiple subject" rule applies to North Dakota legislation, it does not affect ballot questions put before voters.
When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much.
Last week, the Democratic National Committee adopted plans to reshape the initial wave of states that choose their nominees. They'll now have to apply, with a final decision expected this summer.
Terese Grant is the president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, which hasn't taken a position on the matter. But she said being first, along with the unique nature of the caucuses, provides real value to voters everywhere.
"The candidates spent a lot of time, not just in the big cities, but in rural communities," said Grant. "And really, you know, giving the Iowans a chance to ask lots of questions and see them on a personal basis."
She suggested with national media following candidates here, the rest of the country gets to know them in real time. Grant said that might be harder if candidates crisscross multiple states in early primaries.
The DNC wants to prioritize diversity in choosing who goes first, making it harder for Iowa and its mostly white population. Republicans still plan to keep the Iowa caucuses first.
Grant said a candidate's policy plans are still very important for voters to research and consider, but getting to know their personalities shouldn't be overlooked. She said she feels the caucuses give voters more of a window into how these individuals carry themselves.
"Who they are is very important," said Grant. "Are they genuine or are they 'fake?' Are they superficial?"
Meanwhile, Grant acknowledged that Iowa's process for nominating a presidential candidate isn't always perfect, pointing to the delay in finalizing results for the Democratic field in 2020. But she added it has largely been effective most other times, and brings a lot of energy among voters.
