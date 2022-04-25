MA Groups to Lawmakers: Keep Election-Day Voter Registration in VOTES Act

Since 2020, a growing number of election workers have been threatened, harassed, and even spat on - so tomorrow the State Senate Judiciary Committee will hear a bill that would allow them to hide their address from public view.



Senate Bill 1131 would allow election workers to join the Safe at Home program, which was created 20 years ago to make it harder for perpetrators of domestic violence to track down their victims. Kim Alexander is president and co-founder of the California Voter Foundation, a co-sponsor of the bill.



"There are still a number of people who make false claims about the election being stolen," said Alexander. "And the election officials and their staff are on the receiving end of the big lie."



SB 1131 also would change an old state law that required poll workers' names to be posted at polling sites.



The bill already passed the Senate Elections Committee. Next, it is expected to head to the Senate appropriations committee.



Alexander said 15% of the county registrars of voters in the Golden State left their jobs after the last presidential contest.



"Election officials are overworked, understaffed, underpaid, and now find themselves under attack," said Alexander.



The Brennan Center for Justice, the other co-sponsor of the bill, recently conducted a nationwide survey of nearly 600 election officials. Alexander noted that one in six reported having been threatened because of his or her job.



"Over half reported they're concerned about the safety of their colleagues," said Alexander. "More than one in four are concerned about being assaulted on the job and 20% plan to leave their jobs before the 2024 election."



A pending decision could provide more clarity on whether North Dakota will get another chance to see how voters feel about legalizing marijuana.



This month, a campaign called New Approach North Dakota launched efforts to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the fall ballot. The Secretary of State is deciding whether the group can start circulating petitions. Similar drives in North Dakota have fallen apart in the past couple of years.



Mark Friese, a criminal defense attorney, former police officer, and treasurer of the campaign, said the plan is not as broadly written and might resonate more within the state's political landscape, while being more aligned with existing state law.



"I visited with a lot of people during the last efforts to do this," Friese recounted. "And there were a large number of people that said, 'I support in theory what's being advanced here, but I don't like the way it's being done.' "



The proposed ballot question is modeled after legislation that gained some traction in the last session, but ultimately didn't pass. The new plan would allow adults 21 and older to possess limited amounts of cannabis and purchase products from registered establishments.



National polls indicate overwhelming public support for legalization, but North Dakota voters rejected the idea in 2018.



Since then, other petition efforts ran into pandemic barriers, as well as not collecting enough signatures in time. One organizer suggested it was difficult to reach the threshold with unpaid volunteers.



Friese acknowledged they have a tight window this time but hopes they are building an outreach system which will allow voters to rethink the issue. He argued the public needs another chance to decide whether adults should live with lifelong consequences for minor drug offenses.



"I've represented good people who have been denied housing," Friese explained. "They've been denied enlistment into the military. They've been denied admission into colleges or institutions of higher learning. "



The issue is being closely monitored in the Midwest, with South Dakota debating legalization as well. Voters in the state approved the idea in 2020, but opponents successfully overturned the decision by challenging the wording of the ballot question.



Friese added while the "multiple subject" rule applies to North Dakota legislation, it does not affect ballot questions put before voters.



