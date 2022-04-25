Monday, April 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 25, 2022
Play

A bill to protect California election workers gets a hearing, Connecticut's Children's Trust Fund could boost investments in families and child care, and Emmanuel Macron wins reelection in France.

2022Talks - April 25, 2022
Play

Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies charges of insurrection, and new details emerge on a top Republican's efforts to encourage former President Trump to resign.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MA Groups to Lawmakers: Keep Election-Day Voter Registration in VOTES Act

Play

Monday, April 25, 2022   

Massachusetts lawmakers are finalizing the VOTES Act, a bill aimed at increasing access to the ballot box. It includes mail-in voting and extended early voting, which were put in place just for 2020 and helped break turnout records.

The state House and Senate have passed two versions of the bill, which are now in conference committee for reconciliation.

Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts, said the key difference is same-day voter registration. The Senate bill includes it but the House one does not. Foster reported groups are now pushing for a compromise.

"What the Senate passed would allow for folks to both register and vote on Election Day or early-voting days," Foster explained. "We're asking for a compromise of Election-day registration, which is a little bit different. Election-Day registration would just be for Election Day. "

Foster noted 21 other states plus the District of Columbia allow eligible voters to register on Election Day, which has proved to increase voter turnout. He pointed to research showing turnout among Black and Latino voters in states with same-day registration is up to 17% higher.

Foster pointed out voters sometimes change addresses and forget to update their registration, or there is an error they missed or do not know about. Under current law, they get turned away at the polls. And he added 65% of Massachusetts voters in a recent survey supported the policy.

"This is a moment where we're looking at how to make democracy as strong as possible in the wake of all these attacks on our democracy," Foster asserted. "To leave Election-Day registration out of the VOTES Act would be really unfortunate."

Kareem Kibodya, senior policy co-lead for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, noted Black and brown voters across the nation have longer average wait times to vote, and are more likely to have to call out of work because of it, which he noted affects individuals and the business community. He argued the VOTES Act would increase access for everyone.

"This is something that affects especially Black and brown voters, but it's also something that affects new voters as well," Kibodya contended. "Whether that's people that have just turned 18, or trying to vote for the first time, or people that have sat on the sidelines for most of their lives and are motivated to become active voters."

The bill would also make jail-based voting easier, for people who are incarcerated for non-felony convictions or pretrial and thus eligible to vote. It would make efficiency improvements to automatic voter registration, and also enroll Massachusetts in a voter roll-monitoring program.


get more stories like this via email
A protest led by Democrats including Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville temporarily halted the Florida House's consideration of Gov. Ron DeSantis' congressional map. (Rep. Angie Nixon/Facebook)

Social Issues

DeSantis Wages War Against Anti-Racism, Corporate 'Wokeness'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been confronting a lot of issues dealing with race and inclusion. The latest is his signing into law his version of Florida's …

Environment

Evers Touts New WI Office of Environmental Justice

Wisconsin has a new Office of Environmental Justice, which is tasked with centering equity and fairness as the state proceeds with a new clean-energy …

Social Issues

Program Doubles Food Budget for SNAP Participants at Farmers Markets

One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food …

With wind and solar projects popping up, an annual report says power-sector emissions in Minnesota have fallen 40% in the last decade. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

For 2nd Straight Year, Renewables Are MN's Lead Power Source

Until this Friday, Minnesota is accepting public comment on broader plans to address climate change. While that takes shape, clean-energy leaders say …

Social Issues

New ND Program Helps Veterans Address Legal Barriers in Housing

The U.S. has made strides in reducing homelessness among military veterans, but barriers still exist in some situations. A new partnership aims to …

Dr. Sherwin Carlquist began his studies as a botanist in the 1950s by studying how plants end up on particular islands, and how they adapt to their new surroundings. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

TX Researchers Help Preserve Work of World-Class Botanist

The Botanical Research Institute of Texas has been awarded over $500,000 to help preserve the work of a famous American botanist. In a career as an …

Social Issues

Children's Trust Fund Proposal an Investment in CT Families

A proposal in Connecticut would create a Children's Trust Fund, to support a state Child Tax Credit and early child care initiatives. Advocates said …

Health and Wellness

Abortion Rights Remain for KY Women, For Now

The ACLU of Kentucky said it remains unclear whether women seeking abortions after 15 weeks are protected from penalties, after a federal judge …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021