NH Groups: 'Affidavit Ballot' Bill a Solution to Nonexistent Problem

Good-government groups are pushing back against a bill requiring voters to fill out a ballot which could later be thrown out if they are missing documentation when they register to vote for the first time on Election Day.



Currently, Granite Staters can sign an affidavit attesting their identity if they are missing needed documents. They need both a state ID to prove identity and age and a passport, birth certificate or naturalization document to prove citizenship. If they do not follow up with the documentation later, they can be investigated for fraud.



Proponents say the bill is for security, but audits have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.



Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said the bill is a proposed solution to a problem that does not exist.



"I think people would be really surprised if they said, 'Well, yes, we have same-day voter registration, but you must have these documents. You've got to prove identity, age, where you live, and citizenship.' How many people carry citizenship papers around with them?" Tentarelli asked.



Tentarelli noted only people who are registering for the first time on Election Day would need to fill out affidavit ballots, which she noted are essentially provisional ballots. The legislation has been passed by the state Senate, and is now before the House.



She added the bill also raises privacy concerns because so few would have to fill out provisional ballots, and clerks would have to go through and invalidate the ones from people who did not follow up with documentation.



"Where's the privacy of that ballot?" Tentarelli remarked. "And the sponsor said, 'Well, if that person voted fraudulently, all rights to privacy are canceled.' Well, did that person vote fraudulently or did that person just become a normal person and forget to do something within the time limit?"



Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has expressed "hesitation" about the bill, saying it might delay results, and arguing New Hampshire's election system works.



New Hampshire is currently one of a handful of states not using provisional ballots. Provisional ballots are required by federal law, but the state got an exemption for having same-day voter registration at the time of the passage of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993.



References: Senate Bill 418 2022

Registration requirements Office of the Sec'y of State Sep. 2020

National Voter Registration Act 05/20/1993



get more stories like this via email



Less than a year after Fargo adopted a hate-crime ordinance, another North Dakota city is moving forward with a similar law. It remains to be seen whether local moves will spur renewed efforts at the state level.



Grand Forks officials are in the process of implementing new hate-crime laws, dealing with assault and criminal mischief, approved by the city council in recent weeks.



Maura Ferguson, fair housing specialist at the High Plains Fair Housing Center, outlined in public testimony a handful of high-profile incidents from the area, including a Black family experiencing racially charged verbal harassment from a white neighbor.



"These are things that have been reality for people within this community residents of Grand Forks who deserve to feel welcomed, safe and secure within their own homes," Ferguson explained.



Last year, efforts to adopt a statewide hate-crime bill stalled in the North Dakota Legislature.



Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, the bill's sponsor, said she hopes to revisit the issue next session, but faces a reelection bid in the meantime. North Dakota has a statute dealing with discrimination in public places, but its critics say it lacks teeth.



A recent national report issued by the Movement Advancement Project found hate-crime laws are uneven around the country. The authors say it contributes to the limitations in the overall effort to get a handle on bias-motivated incidents.



Ada Dachtler, a resident of Grand Forks, acknowledged the barriers, but said taking action is still worthwhile.



"I know it won't stop hate," Dachtler remarked. "I'm not that naive, but I know it can protect people. I know that it can deter attacks."



A long-standing issue in addressing hate crimes has been data collection by law-enforcement agencies. Despite more awareness, including reported surges in incidents toward Asian Americans, the Department of Justice said it keeps seeing declines in the number of police departments sharing data with federal authorities.



References: Ordinances City of Grand Forks 02/11/2022

House Bill 1443 2022

Hate crime report Movement Advancement Project July 2021



get more stories like this via email



It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency.



In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in the state's redistricting process, which they claim largely disregarded public input. Redistricting wrapped up last October, but civic-engagement groups argued the new maps will have adverse impacts on communities of color for years to come.



Jalyn Radziminski, founder of the group Count US IN, said many public hearings were either held weekdays during working hours, or were largely inaccessible to working-class and BIPOC voters.



"A lot of the hearings were done before the census was released," Radziminski pointed out. "It would be very difficult even for the community to have time to process and give input, because it was just done so fast without the adequate information."



Republicans countered the maps sought to keep districts as compact as possible. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 Census undercounted Black, Hispanic and other minority groups, while over-counting whites. Undercounting of Hispanics, in particular, roughly tripled compared to the 2010 Census.



Voting-rights groups contended the GOP's new voting districts dilute the power of predominantly BIPOC communities in Fort Wayne, Gary and Indianapolis. The Associated Press described Fort Wayne as being "cracked" and folded into several Republican-leaning districts.



Radziminski added people with disabilities also faced difficulties accessing the public hearings.



"There's people who identify with the deaf community that would have needed interpreters at these meetings to be able to participate, as well as spacing for people who need access via wheelchairs," Radziminski explained.



Per last week's census report, whites were overcounted by more than 1.6%. Even with the overcount, census figures for Indiana indicated the state's white population shrunk by 4.1 % from 2010 to 2020.



References: Sunshine Week News Leaders Assn. 2022

Redistricting maps Ind. Senate Republicans 2022

Undercount estimates Census Bureau 03/10/2022



get more stories like this via email

