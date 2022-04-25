MI Group: Oil Pipeline Tunnel Plan Not In Sync with State's Climate Goals

This Earth Month, Michigan leaders took the opportunity to release a new roadmap for a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050.
In addition to highlighting state agencies' plans to power state-owned buildings and facilities with renewables, reduce energy usage, electrify vehicles and offer more recycling services, the plan calls for action from local governments, businesses and institutions, communities and individual households.
Sean McBrearty, Michigan legislative and policy director for Clean Water Action, said the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes a clear case there is no time to waste.
"The impacts we're already going to see from climate change are extreme," McBrearty asserted. "To avoid the absolute worst impacts of climate change, we need to decarbonize now. "
McBrearty is also campaign coordinator for the coalition Oil and Water Don't Mix, which advocates for shutting down the Line 5 dual pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge Energy has said there is currently no alternative to deliver the energy Line 5 transports, and it would take significant energy to build infrastructure to do so.
McBrearty countered experts have testified before the Michigan Public Service Commission, pointing out a plan to build a tunnel around the pipeline would add 27 million metric tons of carbon pollution to Michigan's output, which is not in line with the state's overall goals set out in the Michigan Healthy Climate roadmap.
"It makes no sense when we're trying to address the climate crisis to spend any amount of time building an oil tunnel underneath the Great Lakes that's going to add the equivalent of 10 coal-fired power plants to the carbon load already in Michigan," McBrearty contended.
The roadmap also emphasized environmental-justice principles and highlights the need to increase electric-vehicle adoption, improve public transit, make buildings and homes more energy efficient, protect land and water as well as drive innovation and clean-energy jobs.
The Botanical Research Institute of Texas has been awarded over $500,000 to help preserve the work of a famous American botanist.
In a career as an explorer and professor that spanned more than 30 years, Sherwin Carlquist photographed and studied thousands of plants and trees - in Texas and around the world - before his death late last year.
Now, much of his work will be digitized in a four-year project that starts in June. Ana Niño - the Botanical Research Institute of Texas's librarian - said it's a project that can open doors for collaboration between natural history and science archives, and cultural heritage.
"So, we're kind of blazing a new path forward, which just - which is exciting," said Niño. "But it also means there's no there's no one to look up to. We're just kind of figuring it out as we go along, and relying on our peers to help make this happen."
The archival materials and nature photography will be digitized at BRIT. The California Botanic Garden will digitize the plant and wood specimens Carlquist collected in his decades of research.
One goal of the project is to work with interns from communities that have traditionally been under-represented in museums and libraries, to create a public exhibit of the work.
Carlquist became an expert in plant anatomy and won numerous academic honors. Mare Nazaire, administrative curator at the California Botanic Garden, said his death was a blow to the field of botany, and his peers view him as a "giant" in the field.
"He published prolifically, with well over 300 research papers on evolution, biogeography," said Nazaire. "He named lots of different plant species and even some genera."
She said she the hope is that making Carlquist's work more accessible will allow the next generation of scientists to expand on his theories.
The Botanic Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth is home to 100,000 of his field photographs, as well as microscope slides and research notebooks.
It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state.
Texas is the largest energy-producing and consuming state in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But the advocacy group Save Texas said the figures do not tell the whole story. It has posted a list of what it calls the "Terrible 12" biggest contributors to pollution and climate change in the state, and they are all in the energy industry.
Jeffrey Jacoby, deputy director for the Texas Campaign for the Environment, said it is no longer fair to assume the state cannot prosper without a fossil-fuel industry.
"It's important for people to know that there are corporations out there, in spite of the mythology that fossil fuels are leading to prosperity and leading to jobs, that are not acting in Texans' best interest," Jacoby asserted.
According to Save Texas, the number of fossil-fuel industry jobs has decreased over the last three decades, and the companies themselves contribute to the high energy use in the state. Most of the fuel processing and pipeline companies on the "Terrible 12" list operate on the Gulf Coast.
Jacoby noted his organization and others are advocating a transition to more sustainable, renewable energy. He pointed to the negative health effects of oil and gas production, particularly on Gulf Coast residents, and accuses the "Terrible 12" of halfhearted conservation efforts.
"They respond by claiming to be environmentally friendly," Jacoby observed. "They claim to care about climate, they claim to care about communities, they claim to be collaborating with Indigenous communities."
He added the growth in U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, much of it from plants in Texas and Louisiana, is one reason for the current gas price hikes felt by U.S. consumers.
Disclosure: Texas Campaign for the Environment Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Waste Reduction/Recycling. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Some critics of the project say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has not properly considered all the effects of the proposal.
The Regional Energy Access Expansion, by the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, would add 22 miles of pipeline in Luzerne County and nearly 14 miles in Monroe County.
Jessica O'Neill, senior attorney for the group PennFuture, said the draft Environmental Impact Statement does not go far enough in discussing how additional pipelines would affect natural resources.
"This pipeline would cut across really sensitive, exceptional value waterways, and we don't think the draft EIS does enough to look at the cumulative impact of the cuts through these waterways," O'Neill explained. "There's endangered and protected species; there are a lot of people that rely upon the high-quality waterways for their living."
The public comment deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, and comments can be submitted online. A spokesperson for FERC said the commission will address issues raised in the comments and provide recommendations in a final Environmental Impact Statement in July.
O'Neill added it is important for Pennsylvania residents, especially from the affected counties, to make their views known. She pointed out they will have information unique to their communities the agencies involved might not know about.
"That's how we can make sure that even if these pipelines are built, that appropriate measures are put in place to protect waterways," O'Neill stressed. "And that the permits have appropriate protective requirements and conditions and mitigation requirements, to try to preserve our high-quality streams and wetlands."
Pennsylvania is the nation's second-largest natural gas producer. The proposed pipeline route also crosses habitat for threatened and endangered plant and animal species, including white-fringed orchid, Indiana bat, northern long-eared bat, timber rattlesnake and bog turtle.