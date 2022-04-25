Program Doubles Food Budget for SNAP Participants at Farmers Markets

One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - can double their spending power at seven participating markets across the state.
get more stories like this via email
Margaret Milligan - program coordinator with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska - said the aim of the Double Up Food Bucks program is to connect struggling families with fresh, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.
"They're more expensive than processed foods and ready-to-eat foods," said Milligan. "So this program was really started to help those folks to get more nutritious foods into their kitchens."
Families that spend up to $20 using their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can receive an additional $20 per day that can be used to purchase fresh produce, milk, eggs, honey, meat and other locally produced foods.
Since the program started in 2017, more than 4,000 families have participated, adding more than $300,000 to local economies. To find a participating market, visit 'doubleupnebraska.org.'
Milligan said markets are a great place to introduce kids to where their food comes from, and farmers are happy to answer questions.
Markets also tend to be a hub for community gatherings. Many offer cooking classes, live music and other family-friendly activities.
"Kids days at farmers markets, where the local fire truck is brought in, and the kids can tour it or talk to the firefighters," said Milligan. "There's public libraries that have story time at farmers markets."
Money spent at local markets tends to stay in Nebraska, unlike grocery chains. Milligan said every dollar spent at farmers markets generates three dollars in economic activity.
Farmers also benefit from an influx of new customers, and get a fair price for their goods. Produce harvested that morning or the previous day also packs a lot more vitamins and minerals, and taste, than goods shipped cross country.
"We like to think of it as a win for the participant, who is getting the food," said Milligan. "It's a win for the farmer who is growing that food. And it's a win for the community that they're buying that food in."
The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat during final exams and beyond.
get more stories like this via email
A survey of more than 350 campus food banks by the organization Swipe Out Hunger found the same banks have distributed more than one million pounds of food to 152,000 students across the nation.
Gigi Brown, director of IvyCares, which oversees Ivy Tech's student-run Bear Necessities food bank, said demand typically spikes at certain times each year, most notably during holidays and the summer.
"Summer has a great demand, primarily because a lot of our students being nontraditional have families, their children are home from school," Brown observed. "You will see quite a bit of demand during the summer."
Brown pointed out the summer spike in demand will likely be worse this year, as Indiana is ending enhanced pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), benefits. Starting in June, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will once again be based on various eligibility factors such as household size, income and allowable deductions. Residents can check online to see if they qualify for SNAP, and Feeding Indiana's Hungry has an online database of its member food banks.
According to an analysis by the Congressional Research Service, food insecurity can be a significant barrier to completing a degree, particularly for students from low-income households. Brown noted the enhanced SNAP benefits are expiring as demand remains high.
"The demand hasn't gone away at all," Brown emphasized. "It's primarily, I believe, because of the elevated cost of food."
Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found the average cost of groceries rose 3.5% in both 2020 and 2021.
Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, said by default, most college students do not qualify for SNAP, unless they meet certain exemptions. She added while there are numerous proposals to address college students' food insecurity, finding a holistic strategy which works for Indiana is tricky.
"We don't want to just throw a whole bunch of money at something without a plan," Fraser contended. "But at the same time, it is going to take concerted effort, and collaboration and coordination and investment to make it work."
Fraser added a comprehensive strategy should have wraparound support, and take into account students' child care, housing and transportation needs, among many other criteria. According to The Associated Press, more than a dozen states either have ended or are about to end their enhanced SNAP programs.
Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to economic and other disruptions.
get more stories like this via email
Data from the state's 23 community colleges in 2021 showed one in three students self-reported food insecurity, or being unsure where their next meal is coming from.
While more needs to be done, said Van Wilson, associate vice chancellor for student experience and strategic initiatives for the Virginia Community College System, food programs went online and remained available for students during the pandemic. He said that and other changes led to the discovery of a key additional service that was needed.
"Exacerbated by the pandemic was the need for mental-health services," he said. "Our board had a policy that prohibited institutions from providing those types of services, and they only could do that through community-based organizations."
Last November, he said, the board reversed that policy and schools were able to deploy telehealth services for mental health. The survey also showed 42% of Virginia students reported housing insecurity, and 10% had experienced homelessness in the previous 12 months.
Wilson said more needs to be done to address college hunger, including help for students before they even get to college, such as expanding free and reduced-price lunch programs in high schools.
"A student who is facing a challenge as a high school student, in order to be successful in the post-secondary environment," he said, "they need some of those same kind of services that they are accustomed to in that K-through-12 space, to support them moving forward."
The nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger recently collected data from schools in every state, finding campus pantries play a more central and vital role in student life than ever, with almost half of school food pantries launching in the last five years.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
COVID-19 shutdowns sent many New Mexico volunteers home to isolate, especially those 60 and older. This month, volunteer contributions are being recognized with the goal of encouraging more people to step forward.
Tom Elmhorst, a volunteer at Albuquerque's Roadrunner Food Bank, has been donating his time for 12 years. The retired Teamsters Union freight truck driver said giving back to the community during a time of unprecedented demand for food is a service he looks forward to providing every week.
"I'm told that one in four children in our state goes to bed hungry or certainly food insecure every day," Elmhorst explained. "That's very saddening to me, and if I'm not part of the solution, I'm part of the problem."
Since 1990, April has marked National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to improve their local communities.
Mildred Griffee, another volunteer at the Food Bank, has worked alongside Elmhorst the past dozen years to sort and organize donated bread later driven to distribution sites. Griffee said she attended Roadrunner fundraisers for several years and then heard the organization had moved closer to her home.
"So I thought this is a sign that I need to put my money where my mouth is and go start volunteering there," Griffee remarked. "I know what I do helps people. I get a good feeling from that."
Research by the Mayo Clinic shows volunteering leads to lower rates of depression and anxiety, especially for people 65 and older, who also report better physical health than those who don't volunteer.
At 74, Elmhorst said he is glad to be part of the group, because some of the happiest people he knows are those involved in service.
"My heart's desire is that there would be no need for the Roadrunner Food Bank," Elmhorst acknowledged. "But, imperfect world that it is, I'll never run out of a job."
The food back offers many ways for people with busy schedules to get involved, including some duties requiring two to three hours to complete, and do not require training or an ongoing commitment.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Roadrunner Food Bank contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Community Issues and Volunteering, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.