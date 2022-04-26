Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2022
Play

Good government groups warn against dumping voting machines for paper ballots, your body could show signs of working from home, and texts reveal GOP lawmakers considered a call for martial law on Jan 6.

2022Talks - April 26, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court considers "Remain in Mexico," a federal judge blocks the end of Title 42, Donald Trump is held in contempt in New York, and the White House mulls regulatory action after Elon Musk buys Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
Idaho High-School Students Speak about Child-Abuse Prevention

Play

Tuesday, April 26, 2022   

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, highlighting ways people can help stop abuse in their communities, and at one Idaho high school, students are doing their part to raise awareness about abuse and neglect.

Madison, a senior at Eagle High School just West of Boise, said there are many ways for adults to prevent abuse.

"As much as high schools are always pushing for students to get involved in the community, adults also need to, such as joining adult clubs, like book clubs, or going to church," Madison outlined. "Just a more friendly community can help make kids also feel safe, and it just improves the living environment as a whole."

The theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month this year in Idaho is "Be a Champion for Kids." Blue pinwheels represent abuse prevention. President Ronald Reagan designated the first Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983.

Sidney, also a senior at Eagle High School, has been raising awareness this month. She said some adults have told her they were treated harshly when they were young and, "That's just the way things were."

"Adults should open up their mind to understanding that what happened in the past isn't OK, and that as a society we're kind of moving forward," Sidney urged. "I think if adults can understand that, then the children will feel safer and less like it's their fault."

Sonja Howerton, state chapter director for the Idaho Network of Children's Advocacy Centers, has been working with students from Eagle High School and said she is proud of the work they are doing.

"They all have been phenomenal and amazing in their outreach from the very beginning," Howerton remarked. "In wanting to be a part of the solution and being a part of something that is so much bigger within our community."


