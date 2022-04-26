Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 26, 2022
Play

Good government groups warn against dumping voting machines for paper ballots, your body could show signs of working from home, and texts reveal GOP lawmakers considered a call for martial law on Jan 6.

2022Talks - April 26, 2022
Play

The Supreme Court considers "Remain in Mexico," a federal judge blocks the end of Title 42, Donald Trump is held in contempt in New York, and the White House mulls regulatory action after Elon Musk buys Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Supporting Phila. Community College Students with Affordable Housing

Play

Tuesday, April 26, 2022   

A partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Housing Authority aims to make finding a place to live easier for students, with a focus on those who have experience in the foster-care system.

This month marks the opening of the second rowhome providing low-cost apartments for students who otherwise might not be able to afford housing. The newly renovated building, about half a mile from campus, contains three apartments, each with three bedrooms. Students' rent is based on 30% of their incomes, with a maximum of $125 per month.

Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia, said it will help students meet their basic needs.

"We realize that the days of a student sitting in class, going home and doing their homework without being affected by the rest of life just don't exist," Generals observed. "It's unique to what we do as a community college, to make sure that we have the services available - whether it's psychosocial or economic, whatever services students might have a need for."

Eligible students will receive other types of support as well, such as health insurance assistance, food resources, and assistance with scholarships and career readiness. The apartments are fully furnished.

The apartments were long-term vacant properties owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, and have been updated.

Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Authority, said housing plays a critical role in ensuring student success, especially for students transitioning out of foster care.

"There are hardships around how do you pay for college? How do you buy your books?" Jeremiah pointed out. "The last thing that a kid needs is not to have a place to rest their head, a place they can study, a place they can cook warm meals. And these are the kids that the system tends to forget about."

The partnership's first rowhome, which opened in the fall, is fully leased to seven students. The median rent in the neighborhood surrounding the college is more than $2,000 a month. All utilities are paid by the housing authority.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
A fundraiser for Ukraine, organized by a student from Luther College, has received several thousand dollars in donations ahead of a centerpiece event this weekend. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IA College Student Organizes Bike Ride for Ukraine

An Iowa college student is organizing a fundraiser and a message of peace for Ukraine, in an effort stretching 75 miles long. Anita Tamang, a senior …

Social Issues

Idaho High-School Students Speak about Child-Abuse Prevention

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, highlighting ways people can help stop abuse in their communities, and at one Idaho high school, students are …

Health and Wellness

Still Working from Home? Health Experts Suggest a 'Back-Friendly' Setup

For many Minnesotans, working from home has become a new norm in the pandemic. Physical therapists say if you haven't converted your home-office …

Leaders of a new initiative in North Dakota to help military veterans resolve legal matters in their pursuit of housing, say even small things like obtaining an I.D. can serve as barriers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Legal Partnership Covers Wide Range in Helping ND Veterans

Low-income veterans in North Dakota, at risk of being unhoused, have options to turn to if a legal issue stands in their way, including a new …

Social Issues

Art Exhibition Highlights Chicago's Housing Issues, Potential Solutions

An upcoming art exhibition in Chicago aims to provide a new framework to view the city's struggles with housing, past and present. Hosted by the …

North Carolina will fall short of its 2025 and 2030 climate targets without additional policies put in place to curb emissions, says a new report. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: Without Action, NC Will Fall Short on 2025 Climate Goals

Executive orders aimed at driving down greenhouse-gas emissions are still not enough to reach North Carolina's 50% reduction goal by 2030, a report …

Social Issues

Groups Spotlight Services for LGBTQ+ Victims of Crime in MI

It's National Crime Victims' Rights Week, a time to raise awareness of victims' rights and services. Equality Michigan is holding three community …

Environment

Ohio's Low-Producing Wells Leave Huge Methane Footprint

They account for a minuscule amount of U.S. oil and gas production, but new research found low-producing oil and gas wells have a large methane …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021