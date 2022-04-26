Supporting Phila. Community College Students with Affordable Housing

A partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Housing Authority aims to make finding a place to live easier for students, with a focus on those who have experience in the foster-care system.



This month marks the opening of the second rowhome providing low-cost apartments for students who otherwise might not be able to afford housing. The newly renovated building, about half a mile from campus, contains three apartments, each with three bedrooms. Students' rent is based on 30% of their incomes, with a maximum of $125 per month.



Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia, said it will help students meet their basic needs.



"We realize that the days of a student sitting in class, going home and doing their homework without being affected by the rest of life just don't exist," Generals observed. "It's unique to what we do as a community college, to make sure that we have the services available - whether it's psychosocial or economic, whatever services students might have a need for."



Eligible students will receive other types of support as well, such as health insurance assistance, food resources, and assistance with scholarships and career readiness. The apartments are fully furnished.



The apartments were long-term vacant properties owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, and have been updated.



Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Authority, said housing plays a critical role in ensuring student success, especially for students transitioning out of foster care.



"There are hardships around how do you pay for college? How do you buy your books?" Jeremiah pointed out. "The last thing that a kid needs is not to have a place to rest their head, a place they can study, a place they can cook warm meals. And these are the kids that the system tends to forget about."



The partnership's first rowhome, which opened in the fall, is fully leased to seven students. The median rent in the neighborhood surrounding the college is more than $2,000 a month. All utilities are paid by the housing authority.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today.



Right now only about a quarter of school districts comply with a request from the State Controller to turn over data on how much employees make - from the superintendent to principals, teachers and custodians.



So Senate Bill 924, co-authored by state Senator Steven Glazer - D-Orinda - would require school districts to comply.



"These things only come out with transparency, with disclosure," said Glazer. "I'm less interested in what we pay every school teacher because I think it's all too low; more interested in some of the excessive salaries that some school districts are paying their chief administrators."



The state would then make the database publicly available on the web. Some school districts complain that the requirement would be onerous, especially since they already are sending data on salary ranges to the state Department of Education.



Glazer noted that other local entities - such as special districts, counties and cities - already are required to send in their payroll data.



"Well, the legislation that created this transparency portal for salaries was done in 2014 in California," said Glazer. "It was the broad view of the Legislature and the governor that there should be no exceptions. The loophole that the schools are using to avoid that disclosure is not right. And my legislation seeks to correct it. "



Glazer is one of six candidates running for the office of state controller in the fall.







