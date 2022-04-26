Ohio's Low-Producing Wells Leave Huge Methane Footprint

They account for a minuscule amount of U.S. oil and gas production, but new research found low-producing oil and gas wells have a large methane footprint.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas responsible for at least one-quarter of current global warming. According to the report, the country's 565,000 low-production well sites are responsible for a combined four million metric tons of methane, or nearly half of all U.S. methane emissions.
Tracy Sabetta, an organizer for Moms Clean Air Force in Ohio, explained a huge share, 30%, comes from the Appalachian Basin, which includes Ohio.
"With Ohio having as many oil and gas producing wells as we do, it is a pollutant that we just can't ignore," Sabetta asserted. "In fact, our state has the second-highest number of individuals who live within a half-mile of an oil and natural gas producing facility."
The study is published in the journal Nature Communications. The Environmental Protection Agency is considering new standards to reduce oil and gas methane emissions, but operators producing lower emissions would be exempt.
Mark Omara, senior analyst for the Environmental Defense Fund and the study's lead author, said the bulk of emissions from low-production natural gas sites is the result of prolonged negligence by operators.
"Rusted pipes from which leaks occur, pressure-relief valves that malfunction, open-thief hatches on tanks that continue to vent," Omara outlined. "All of these issues can be fixed via regular monitoring and leak inspection and repair."
Sabetta suggested it is in the best interest of the oil and gas industry to address methane leaks, as about 10% of low-production well sites are less than 10 years old.
"If you look at prices from 2019, there's more than $700 million in wasted natural gas," Sabetta pointed out. "That is enough to supply over 3.6 million homes in the U.S. annually, or to power every single home in Ohio."
An earlier analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund found the vast majority of low-production wells are owned by major companies with the financial resources to reduce energy waste.
The Botanical Research Institute of Texas has been awarded over $500,000 to help preserve the work of a famous American botanist.
In a career as an explorer and professor that spanned more than 30 years, Sherwin Carlquist photographed and studied thousands of plants and trees - in Texas and around the world - before his death late last year.
Now, much of his work will be digitized in a four-year project that starts in June. Ana Niño - the Botanical Research Institute of Texas's librarian - said it's a project that can open doors for collaboration between natural history and science archives, and cultural heritage.
"So, we're kind of blazing a new path forward, which just - which is exciting," said Niño. "But it also means there's no there's no one to look up to. We're just kind of figuring it out as we go along, and relying on our peers to help make this happen."
The archival materials and nature photography will be digitized at BRIT. The California Botanic Garden will digitize the plant and wood specimens Carlquist collected in his decades of research.
One goal of the project is to work with interns from communities that have traditionally been under-represented in museums and libraries, to create a public exhibit of the work.
Carlquist became an expert in plant anatomy and won numerous academic honors. Mare Nazaire, administrative curator at the California Botanic Garden, said his death was a blow to the field of botany, and his peers view him as a "giant" in the field.
"He published prolifically, with well over 300 research papers on evolution, biogeography," said Nazaire. "He named lots of different plant species and even some genera."
She said she the hope is that making Carlquist's work more accessible will allow the next generation of scientists to expand on his theories.
The Botanic Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth is home to 100,000 of his field photographs, as well as microscope slides and research notebooks.
This Earth Month, Michigan leaders took the opportunity to release a new roadmap for a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050.
In addition to highlighting state agencies' plans to power state-owned buildings and facilities with renewables, reduce energy usage, electrify vehicles and offer more recycling services, the plan calls for action from local governments, businesses and institutions, communities and individual households.
Sean McBrearty, Michigan legislative and policy director for Clean Water Action, said the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change makes a clear case there is no time to waste.
"The impacts we're already going to see from climate change are extreme," McBrearty asserted. "To avoid the absolute worst impacts of climate change, we need to decarbonize now. "
McBrearty is also campaign coordinator for the coalition Oil and Water Don't Mix, which advocates for shutting down the Line 5 dual pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge Energy has said there is currently no alternative to deliver the energy Line 5 transports, and it would take significant energy to build infrastructure to do so.
McBrearty countered experts have testified before the Michigan Public Service Commission, pointing out a plan to build a tunnel around the pipeline would add 27 million metric tons of carbon pollution to Michigan's output, which is not in line with the state's overall goals set out in the Michigan Healthy Climate roadmap.
"It makes no sense when we're trying to address the climate crisis to spend any amount of time building an oil tunnel underneath the Great Lakes that's going to add the equivalent of 10 coal-fired power plants to the carbon load already in Michigan," McBrearty contended.
The roadmap also emphasized environmental-justice principles and highlights the need to increase electric-vehicle adoption, improve public transit, make buildings and homes more energy efficient, protect land and water as well as drive innovation and clean-energy jobs.
It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state.
Texas is the largest energy-producing and consuming state in the nation, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But the advocacy group Save Texas said the figures do not tell the whole story. It has posted a list of what it calls the "Terrible 12" biggest contributors to pollution and climate change in the state, and they are all in the energy industry.
Jeffrey Jacoby, deputy director for the Texas Campaign for the Environment, said it is no longer fair to assume the state cannot prosper without a fossil-fuel industry.
"It's important for people to know that there are corporations out there, in spite of the mythology that fossil fuels are leading to prosperity and leading to jobs, that are not acting in Texans' best interest," Jacoby asserted.
According to Save Texas, the number of fossil-fuel industry jobs has decreased over the last three decades, and the companies themselves contribute to the high energy use in the state. Most of the fuel processing and pipeline companies on the "Terrible 12" list operate on the Gulf Coast.
Jacoby noted his organization and others are advocating a transition to more sustainable, renewable energy. He pointed to the negative health effects of oil and gas production, particularly on Gulf Coast residents, and accuses the "Terrible 12" of halfhearted conservation efforts.
"They respond by claiming to be environmentally friendly," Jacoby observed. "They claim to care about climate, they claim to care about communities, they claim to be collaborating with Indigenous communities."
He added the growth in U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas, much of it from plants in Texas and Louisiana, is one reason for the current gas price hikes felt by U.S. consumers.
