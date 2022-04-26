Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Good government groups warn against dumping voting machines for paper ballots, your body could show signs of working from home, and texts reveal GOP lawmakers considered a call for martial law on Jan 6.

The Supreme Court considers "Remain in Mexico," a federal judge blocks the end of Title 42, Donald Trump is held in contempt in New York, and the White House mulls regulatory action after Elon Musk buys Twitter.

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Still Working from Home? Health Experts Suggest a 'Back-Friendly' Setup

Play

Tuesday, April 26, 2022   

For many Minnesotans, working from home has become a new norm in the pandemic.

Physical therapists say if you haven't converted your home-office space to aid proper posture, your body will start to show the signs. Typing up a work memo from your couch in some comfy clothes might seem appealing.

Dr. Russell Amundson, national senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare, countered it is important to maintain a home-office setting which does not involve constant slouching or looking down at a screen.

"There's been a shift to telecommuting," Amundson explained. "Folks have surrendered, or have been removed, from more ergonomically designed workspaces with good office chairs, with good support and of course, the appropriate height desk."

He advised the ideal approach includes sitting up straight with your knees at a 90-degree angle. And if you are working at a computer, adjust the screen height to eye level. Being consistent can help avoid back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis.

A 2016 study found nearly 130 million American adults are affected by a musculoskeletal condition which can affect bones, joints and muscles.

Other health experts say working from home might also discourage people from being active during a break.

Paul Stokman, a physical therapist at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, said prolonged sitting places stress on the body.

"We just don't maintain as much tissue health over time," Stokman pointed out. "We need that oscillation and activity. We need to stress our bodies and relax. We need to get up and move."

He suggested scheduling an alert on your phone or computer to remind yourself to move around. Even if you have existing back pain, the medical community said low-impact activities can still be helpful as opposed to resting.

Prior to some offices reopening, state officials said last year an estimated 600,000 Minnesotans were teleworking as the pandemic continued.

