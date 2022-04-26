Legal Partnership Covers Wide Range in Helping ND Veterans

Low-income veterans in North Dakota, at risk of being unhoused, have options to turn to if a legal issue stands in their way, including a new partnership to help navigate situations in or out of the courtroom.



Legal Services of North Dakota has a new initiative with the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), which allows the two agencies to work closely with a client in need of resolving a legal matter, so they can secure or maintain housing.



Gale Coleman, director of compliance for Legal Services, said something like child-support payments might involve assisting an individual through court proceedings, but she said it goes beyond that.



"How do I get my Social Security card? How do I get my birth certificate?" Coleman outlined. "Those are all things that we may be able to help with, depending on the situation."



Another request might be help accessing military discharge paperwork. Members of both organizations say for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or substance abuse, navigating such challenges can be overwhelming.



As for court settings, Coleman said it is intimidating for almost anyone, and those who have served face unique challenges if they are dealing with lingering effects post-deployment.



The partnership is funded through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant.



Diana Bjerke, programs manager for veterans housing and employment at Fargo VA Health Care System, said efforts like the program are critical in the broader effort to provide housing. She added separate programs can intervene before a problem grows into a legal nightmare.



"Someone who has PTSD, maybe got a DUI and came onto our radar," Bjerke suggested. "Instead of them ending up with a DUI, we can offer them treatment. We can offer them lots of things in lieu of incarceration, and help that veteran get stabilized in the community."



Bjerke added collectively, the initiatives help push North Dakota closer to "Functional Zero" status for homelessness among Veterans.



Coleman noted the stability arising from the partnership with CAP-ND can help ensure an individual's progress is not derailed.



"It's things that may not take a long time to do," Coleman acknowledged. "But it is a very important part of how to get that goal taken care of, of being able to get them transportation, and so on and so forth."



Disclosure: Legal Services of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Veterans links Legal Services of N.D. 2022

Functional Zero information N.D. Planning Committee to End Veteran Homelessness 06/01/2020



get more stories like this via email



In the midst of the pandemic, hope was in the air as construction proceeded on a one-of-a-kind housing project to serve a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community.



A state-of-the-art facility called Hope Village north of downtown recently opened its doors, offering 42 residents housing, along with mental, behavioral and medical services.



Abby Long, program manager for Hope Village, believes there is a social benefit to having services centralized, rather than spread around the city, which is a typical situation for the unhoused.



"They all signed leases, they all have their own apartments, their own agency and autonomy," Long outlined. "Because with scattered-site housing it's very isolating and can be very depressing, so we wanted to make sure that we are offering a different community."



Hope Village is a $12 million collaborative effort between the city, county and financing agencies spearheaded by Hopeworks, a nonprofit focused on ending homelessness. Long would like to see New Mexico achieve the same success as Utah, which reduced its homeless population from 2,000 in 2005 to around 200 by 2015, by providing shelter and services.



Because it is brand-new construction and not retrofitted, Long pointed out the architecture allowed trauma-informed design, which is intended to promote greater well-being for occupants.



"It's developed so that people that have experienced a lot of trauma feel safer," Long noted. "There are small little things around windows and the ways the hallways are organized and with lines of sight."



Rachel Rodriguez, chief development and communications officer for HopeWork and the Hope Center, said the project is a new approach for the city toward homelessness, because criminalization does not work. She added before any construction began, a yearlong discussion was held with the area's neighbors to get their buy-in.



"We were really fortunate that they weren't wholeheartedly 'not in my backyard,' " Rodriguez acknowledged. "They said, 'OK, if this is going to be here, we would like to have some input and to ask some questions and to offer some suggestions.' "



According to HopeWorks, 63% of extremely low income households in Albuquerque are headed by a person identifying as Black, Indigenous or a person of color, with a household income of about $24,000 per year for a family of four.



Disclosure: The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, and Housing/Homelessness Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Hope Village 2022



get more stories like this via email

