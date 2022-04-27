Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2022
Play

Ballots mailed out for Oregon's primary election - one issue on voters' minds is hunger; Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries; April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

2022Talks - April 27, 2022
Play

Rand Paul and Antony Blinken spar over Russia's motives in Ukraine; Biden issues his first presidential pardons; and Republicans dismiss McCarthy's leaked Jan. 6 calls.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

College Students Who "Stopped Out" Want to Return, But Face Challenges

Play

Wednesday, April 27, 2022   

In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over the past two years want to return.

The report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed more than 11,000 current students, others who recently "stopped out," and prospective college students. It found that difficult coursework was a significant factor for those who left school in 2021.

For traditional-aged college students, said Stephanie Marken, Gallup's executive director for education research, the stress of being isolated in their last years of high school left them less prepared to go into a college setting.

"So, we see high levels of coursework difficulty for students who report they've considered stopping out for that reason," she said. "Many students who wouldn't traditionally be struggling to persist, through even a first-year curriculum, are really struggling to do so. So, we also see a huge need for academic support."

In fall 2020, 83% of Connecticut college students said their mental health negatively affected their academic performance.

The report also found that for those who stayed in school, their confidence in the advantages of receiving a degree is a big part of why they stayed. Courtney Brown, the Lumina Foundation's vice president for impact and planning, said current and prospective students see how degrees can help them increase their knowledge and pay.

"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," she said, "so the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."

The report found that multiracial bachelor's and associate-degree students were the most likely groups to say it was difficult to stay in school in the last year. Many cited the high cost of college and the need for financial aid to finish their studies.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
A new bill in Congress would rename Walker Ridge as "Moluk Luyok," which means Condor Ridge in the native Patwin language. The area would become part of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. (Chris Lloyd/Bureau of Land Mgmt.)

Environment

Tribes, Lawmakers Press to Expand Berryessa Snow Mtn. Monument

Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monu…

Health and Wellness

Long-Running AZ Program Gives New Parents, Kids a Healthy Start

A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience…

Social Issues

Petition: Allow Incarcerated Michiganders to Earn Time Off Sentences

A prospective ballot initiative in Michigan would allow people in prison to earn time off their sentences through work training, earning a college …

Data from Oregon State University suggests food insecurity spiked to 1 million people in the state in May 2020. (Mediaphotos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger. Food insecurity had …

Social Issues

Resistance Builds in Effort to Change ND's Ballot-Measure Process

Opposition has emerged against a proposal to make it tougher for constitutional amendments to be approved by North Dakota voters. The plan would …

University of Minnesota researchers say Minnesota is behind many other states in maximizing available resources to weatherize homes and reduce an occupant's energy burden. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Energy-Efficient Updates Needed for MN's Aging Homes

A significant portion of Minnesota housing was built before 1980, and these homes just endured a long and cold winter. That's renewed calls for the …

Health and Wellness

As Folks Continue Telecommuting, Experts Urge Ergonomic Focus

Many Illinoisans find themselves still working from home, and ergonomic and health experts say it's past time to take a more critical look at their …

Environment

IN Officials Announce $65 Million for New Pedestrian Trails

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced $65 million to fund new pedestrian infrastructure in Indiana. The grant money, distributed as part of Indiana's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021