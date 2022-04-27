College Students Who "Stopped Out" Want to Return, But Face Challenges

In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over the past two years want to return.
get more stories like this via email
The report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed more than 11,000 current students, others who recently "stopped out," and prospective college students. It found that difficult coursework was a significant factor for those who left school in 2021.
For traditional-aged college students, said Stephanie Marken, Gallup's executive director for education research, the stress of being isolated in their last years of high school left them less prepared to go into a college setting.
"So, we see high levels of coursework difficulty for students who report they've considered stopping out for that reason," she said. "Many students who wouldn't traditionally be struggling to persist, through even a first-year curriculum, are really struggling to do so. So, we also see a huge need for academic support."
In fall 2020, 83% of Connecticut college students said their mental health negatively affected their academic performance.
The report also found that for those who stayed in school, their confidence in the advantages of receiving a degree is a big part of why they stayed. Courtney Brown, the Lumina Foundation's vice president for impact and planning, said current and prospective students see how degrees can help them increase their knowledge and pay.
"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," she said, "so the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."
The report found that multiracial bachelor's and associate-degree students were the most likely groups to say it was difficult to stay in school in the last year. Many cited the high cost of college and the need for financial aid to finish their studies.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Housing Authority aims to make finding a place to live easier for students, with a focus on those who have experience in the foster-care system.
get more stories like this via email
This month marks the opening of the second rowhome providing low-cost apartments for students who otherwise might not be able to afford housing. The newly renovated building, about half a mile from campus, contains three apartments, each with three bedrooms. Students' rent is based on 30% of their incomes, with a maximum of $125 per month.
Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia, said it will help students meet their basic needs.
"We realize that the days of a student sitting in class, going home and doing their homework without being affected by the rest of life just don't exist," Generals observed. "It's unique to what we do as a community college, to make sure that we have the services available - whether it's psychosocial or economic, whatever services students might have a need for."
Eligible students will receive other types of support as well, such as health insurance assistance, food resources, and assistance with scholarships and career readiness. The apartments are fully furnished.
The apartments were long-term vacant properties owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, and have been updated.
Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Authority, said housing plays a critical role in ensuring student success, especially for students transitioning out of foster care.
"There are hardships around how do you pay for college? How do you buy your books?" Jeremiah pointed out. "The last thing that a kid needs is not to have a place to rest their head, a place they can study, a place they can cook warm meals. And these are the kids that the system tends to forget about."
The partnership's first rowhome, which opened in the fall, is fully leased to seven students. The median rent in the neighborhood surrounding the college is more than $2,000 a month. All utilities are paid by the housing authority.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
In the wake of stresses, disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college and university students who stopped out over the past two years want to return.
get more stories like this via email
Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed high school graduates 18 and older who were either current college students, enrolled before or during COVID and dropped out, or never enrolled.
Lumina's Vice President for Impact and Planning Courtney Brown explained that enrollment in higher education dropped dramatically during the pandemic - more 5% since fall 2019. However, she said there still is great interest.
"High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job," said Brown. "So, the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education."
Emotional stress was the primary reason most students said they had considered stopping out, followed by concerns about COVID, the cost and the difficulty of coursework.
Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education Randy Gardner said programs such as Ohio's College Come Back Program, and Second Chance Grant are helping former students get back to class, even those with debt.
"With our demographics we cannot continue to provide for the workforce of the future with just high school graduates who enter college," said Gardner. "We need to re-engage former college students and encourage not only college but also the trades, apprenticeships, credentials and certificates."
Gardner said they're also connecting students with opportunities to reduce the cost of a post-secondary credential or degree, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application for federal financial aid.
"People are better off if they have a credential or certificate or trade skill or college degree," said Gardner. "They're likely to have better wages, they're likely to have better health care outcomes, they're more likely to be employed if we can encourage them and support them in their endeavors."
Beyond financial aid, the report suggests whole-student supports such as child care and emergency aid, as well as mental health counseling. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine appropriated more than $13 million CARES Act dollars to directly support mental-health counseling and support.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
A bill before the Michigan Legislature would bring financial education into the state's public schools, by requiring high school students to take a course in personal finance.
get more stories like this via email
The legislation passed the Michigan state House with bipartisan support, and is now before the state Senate.
Rep. Diana Farrington, R-Utica, a bill sponsor, said student-loan debt and credit-card debt are high, and many are not saving for retirement like they should. She hopes having financial education in school could help them make the best possible decisions.
"If you're not learning at home, or teaching it to yourself, it's a topic that can be missed," Farrington pointed out. "And financial education is so important in building a set of skills and good habits for our young adults in their everyday life."
April is National Financial Literacy Month, and Farrington encouraged teens and young adults to talk to their families and their local banks or credit unions and ask questions about financial matters, so they can learn the skills before they need to put them to use.
Beth Troost, executive director of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation, noted credit unions have existing programs to complement a financial education program in schools. She said many credit unions operate what they call student-run or in-school credit unions, where students from elementary school to high school learn to save and plan by making deposits into accounts at their school. She added Michigan credit unions hod "financial reality fairs," an experiential activity where students simulate budgeting for a month.
"They make the decisions on their consumption for food and housing and clothing and everything they need to do on a budget," Troost explained. "And they end up balancing their budget at the end and talking to financial counselors. So it gives them a real slice of reality about what independent financial life is going to be."
Troost added from spending, saving and planning to borrowing and investing, it is important for people to be familiar with the concepts at a young age, so they can build on them through each stage of their lives.