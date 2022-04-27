As Folks Continue Telecommuting, Experts Urge Ergonomic Focus

Many Illinoisans find themselves still working from home, and ergonomic and health experts say it's past time to take a more critical look at their home-office setup and daily work practices.
A 2016 analysis by the United States Bone and Joint Initiative estimated that one in two U.S. adults suffers from musculoskeletal disorders.
Dr. Nikki Weiner, clinical director and co-founder of The Rising Workplace, an ergonomic consulting agency that operates in Chicago and other major cities, said the pandemic-induced pivot to working from home and a general decline in physical activity likely increased these problems.
"These conditions are cumulative in nature," she said. "So, it could be something that initially bothers you every now and again, to the point where it's a persistent issue that keeps you from performing your job."
She suggested a few simple steps to prevent posture-related health issues; including focusing on good posture and staying active. In equipping a home office, she said an adjustable office chair is important, and computer screens should be raised to near eye level.
In a September 2021 Gallup poll, nearly half of respondents indicated they still were working from home at least part of the time. Dr. Russell Amundson, national senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare, said it's important for a home office to have proper ergonomic equipment.
"There's been a shift to telecommuting, which seems to have become persistent - the so-called "hybrid" workspace," he said. "So, folks have surrendered or have been removed from more ergonomically designed workspaces with good office chairs, with good support, and of course the appropriate-height desk."
The Bone and Joint Initiative report said musculoskeletal ailments cost an estimated $213 billion in annual treatment, care and lost wages pre-pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.7 billion people worldwide suffer from a musculoskeletal ailment, and lower back pain is the leading cause of disability in 160 countries.
A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience.
Health Start assists people living in challenging situations during pregnancy, and into their child's first two years of life. Sara Ruhmann, pregnancy wellness manager with the Arizona Department of Health Service, said the program uses community health workers to provide education, support and advocacy services to pregnant and postpartum people and their families in targeted communities.
"Motherhood, and having new children, in the household is such a stressful time," she said. "Moms of any age, of any income bracket, could benefit by having an advocate that provides nonjudgmental education and interventions."
Ruhmann said the program is limited to 2,800 clients at any given time, with new slots opening when a child turns two. The program, considered one of the best of its kind in the country, is managed by ADHS and administered by county health clinics.
Ruhmann said it's important that the community health workers live in and reflect the ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic characteristics of the places they serve. Families receive regular home visits and case management with oversight by nurses and social workers.
"We connect them to many different services, Women/Infants/Children, the nutrition program," she said. "We want to increase the number of kids receiving age-appropriate immunizations, and increase awareness by educating families on importance of good nutritional habits."
Ruhmann said she believes the program is at its best when it is able to help a young parent get through a difficult time in raising their child.
"One of our community health workers helped a mom who was going to give up breastfeeding," she said. "Most of our sites have at least one worker that's trained as a breastfeeding/lactation educator. They help that mom to stay breastfeeding and not give that completely up."
Health Start began with private funding in the 1980s and became a state program in the mid-1990s. It currently is funded by dedicated revenue from proceeds of the Arizona Lottery.
For many Minnesotans, working from home has become a new norm in the pandemic.
Physical therapists say if you haven't converted your home-office space to aid proper posture, your body will start to show the signs. Typing up a work memo from your couch in some comfy clothes might seem appealing.
Dr. Russell Amundson, national senior medical director for UnitedHealthcare, countered it is important to maintain a home-office setting which does not involve constant slouching or looking down at a screen.
"There's been a shift to telecommuting," Amundson explained. "Folks have surrendered, or have been removed, from more ergonomically designed workspaces with good office chairs, with good support and of course, the appropriate height desk."
He advised the ideal approach includes sitting up straight with your knees at a 90-degree angle. And if you are working at a computer, adjust the screen height to eye level. Being consistent can help avoid back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome and tendinitis.
A 2016 study found nearly 130 million American adults are affected by a musculoskeletal condition which can affect bones, joints and muscles.
Other health experts say working from home might also discourage people from being active during a break.
Paul Stokman, a physical therapist at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, said prolonged sitting places stress on the body.
"We just don't maintain as much tissue health over time," Stokman pointed out. "We need that oscillation and activity. We need to stress our bodies and relax. We need to get up and move."
He suggested scheduling an alert on your phone or computer to remind yourself to move around. Even if you have existing back pain, the medical community said low-impact activities can still be helpful as opposed to resting.
Prior to some offices reopening, state officials said last year an estimated 600,000 Minnesotans were teleworking as the pandemic continued.
A new report found Oregon's health care system is vulnerable to shortages if trends change in the field of nursing.
The Oregon Center for Nursing compared people in the profession who are licensed through examinations versus those who receive endorsements. Nurses licensed by exam typically are from within the state, whereas nurses with endorsed licenses come from out-of-state. The number of endorsed nurses has risen significantly in recent years.
Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said the trend will have to continue to support some parts of the state's health care system.
"If there are endorsing nurses who don't migrate into the state at the same rate that they have been migrating in before, that means that there is going to be an increase in shortages in some of those areas that are in our rural parts of the state, and also places that are outside of a hospital," Bitton explained.
Bitton pointed out the analysis used data from before the pandemic, and it is not yet clear how COVID-19 has affected these trends. She noted a nursing shortage would mean longer waits to access care and delaying or canceling elective surgeries.
Bitton added it is important to find ways to encourage out-of-state nurses to stay in Oregon.
"That involves having communities working together in partnership with their governments, with their hospitals, with their schools and just everyone in the community to band together, work collaboratively," Bitton urged. "To make sure that we have the nursing workforce and the health care system that we need."
She emphasized increasing access to education is something her organization has worked on, and stressed the state and communities need to ensure there are enough faculty at nursing schools, as well as enough training and learning opportunities to accommodate students.