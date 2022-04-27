Long-Running AZ Program Gives New Parents, Kids a Healthy Start

A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience.



Health Start assists people living in challenging situations during pregnancy, and into their child's first two years of life. Sara Ruhmann, pregnancy wellness manager with the Arizona Department of Health Service, said the program uses community health workers to provide education, support and advocacy services to pregnant and postpartum people and their families in targeted communities.



"Motherhood, and having new children, in the household is such a stressful time," she said. "Moms of any age, of any income bracket, could benefit by having an advocate that provides nonjudgmental education and interventions."



Ruhmann said the program is limited to 2,800 clients at any given time, with new slots opening when a child turns two. The program, considered one of the best of its kind in the country, is managed by ADHS and administered by county health clinics.



Ruhmann said it's important that the community health workers live in and reflect the ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic characteristics of the places they serve. Families receive regular home visits and case management with oversight by nurses and social workers.



"We connect them to many different services, Women/Infants/Children, the nutrition program," she said. "We want to increase the number of kids receiving age-appropriate immunizations, and increase awareness by educating families on importance of good nutritional habits."



Ruhmann said she believes the program is at its best when it is able to help a young parent get through a difficult time in raising their child.



"One of our community health workers helped a mom who was going to give up breastfeeding," she said. "Most of our sites have at least one worker that's trained as a breastfeeding/lactation educator. They help that mom to stay breastfeeding and not give that completely up."



Health Start began with private funding in the 1980s and became a state program in the mid-1990s. It currently is funded by dedicated revenue from proceeds of the Arizona Lottery.



References: Health Start info Strong Families AZ 2022

Health Start program evaluation impact report Arizona Department of Health Services 2022



get more stories like this via email



A new report found Oregon's health care system is vulnerable to shortages if trends change in the field of nursing.



The Oregon Center for Nursing compared people in the profession who are licensed through examinations versus those who receive endorsements. Nurses licensed by exam typically are from within the state, whereas nurses with endorsed licenses come from out-of-state. The number of endorsed nurses has risen significantly in recent years.



Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said the trend will have to continue to support some parts of the state's health care system.



"If there are endorsing nurses who don't migrate into the state at the same rate that they have been migrating in before, that means that there is going to be an increase in shortages in some of those areas that are in our rural parts of the state, and also places that are outside of a hospital," Bitton explained.



Bitton pointed out the analysis used data from before the pandemic, and it is not yet clear how COVID-19 has affected these trends. She noted a nursing shortage would mean longer waits to access care and delaying or canceling elective surgeries.



Bitton added it is important to find ways to encourage out-of-state nurses to stay in Oregon.



"That involves having communities working together in partnership with their governments, with their hospitals, with their schools and just everyone in the community to band together, work collaboratively," Bitton urged. "To make sure that we have the nursing workforce and the health care system that we need."



She emphasized increasing access to education is something her organization has worked on, and stressed the state and communities need to ensure there are enough faculty at nursing schools, as well as enough training and learning opportunities to accommodate students.



References: Report Ore. Center for Nursing 01/14/2022



get more stories like this via email

