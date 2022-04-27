Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2022
Play

Ballots mailed out for Oregon's primary election - one issue on voters' minds is hunger; Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries; April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

2022Talks - April 27, 2022
Play

Rand Paul and Antony Blinken spar over Russia's motives in Ukraine; Biden issues his first presidential pardons; and Republicans dismiss McCarthy's leaked Jan. 6 calls.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Long-Running AZ Program Gives New Parents, Kids a Healthy Start

Play

Wednesday, April 27, 2022   

A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience.

Health Start assists people living in challenging situations during pregnancy, and into their child's first two years of life. Sara Ruhmann, pregnancy wellness manager with the Arizona Department of Health Service, said the program uses community health workers to provide education, support and advocacy services to pregnant and postpartum people and their families in targeted communities.

"Motherhood, and having new children, in the household is such a stressful time," she said. "Moms of any age, of any income bracket, could benefit by having an advocate that provides nonjudgmental education and interventions."

Ruhmann said the program is limited to 2,800 clients at any given time, with new slots opening when a child turns two. The program, considered one of the best of its kind in the country, is managed by ADHS and administered by county health clinics.

Ruhmann said it's important that the community health workers live in and reflect the ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic characteristics of the places they serve. Families receive regular home visits and case management with oversight by nurses and social workers.

"We connect them to many different services, Women/Infants/Children, the nutrition program," she said. "We want to increase the number of kids receiving age-appropriate immunizations, and increase awareness by educating families on importance of good nutritional habits."

Ruhmann said she believes the program is at its best when it is able to help a young parent get through a difficult time in raising their child.

"One of our community health workers helped a mom who was going to give up breastfeeding," she said. "Most of our sites have at least one worker that's trained as a breastfeeding/lactation educator. They help that mom to stay breastfeeding and not give that completely up."

Health Start began with private funding in the 1980s and became a state program in the mid-1990s. It currently is funded by dedicated revenue from proceeds of the Arizona Lottery.


get more stories like this via email
A new bill in Congress would rename Walker Ridge as "Moluk Luyok," which means Condor Ridge in the native Patwin language. The area would become part of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. (Chris Lloyd/Bureau of Land Mgmt.)

Environment

Tribes, Lawmakers Press to Expand Berryessa Snow Mtn. Monument

Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monu…

Social Issues

Petition: Allow Incarcerated Michiganders to Earn Time Off Sentences

A prospective ballot initiative in Michigan would allow people in prison to earn time off their sentences through work training, earning a college …

Social Issues

Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger. Food insecurity had …

North Dakota is one of nearly a dozen states that allow voters to weigh in via a statewide ballot initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resistance Builds in Effort to Change ND's Ballot-Measure Process

Opposition has emerged against a proposal to make it tougher for constitutional amendments to be approved by North Dakota voters. The plan would …

Environment

Energy-Efficient Updates Needed for MN's Aging Homes

A significant portion of Minnesota housing was built before 1980, and these homes just endured a long and cold winter. That's renewed calls for the …

The Gallup-Lumina report also found the financial cost of college is an important reason some students don't continue their education. The average student debt for Connecticut residents is $35,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

College Students Who "Stopped Out" Want to Return, But Face Challenges

In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over …

Environment

IN Officials Announce $65 Million for New Pedestrian Trails

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced $65 million to fund new pedestrian infrastructure in Indiana. The grant money, distributed as part of Indiana's …

Health and Wellness

Developmental Disabilities Council: MO Needs Inclusive Sex-Ed Project

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and groups are advocating for comprehensive sexual education for everyone, including folks …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021