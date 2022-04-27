Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger.



Food insecurity had been dropping prior to COVID-19 - down to about one in 10 Oregonians, according to Mark Edwards, an Oregon State University professor of sociology. He said the pandemic put major stresses on families, but credited bolstering the safety net for helping out so many. However, many supports, especially at the federal level, have gone away. Edwards noted that Oregonians also face new pressures that could keep them from putting food on the table.



"The dramatic increases in the price of housing, particularly rents," he said. "Lower-income households are facing some really significant challenges right now being able to make ends meet."



Edwards said communities of color disproportionately feel the effects of food insecurity, with rates typically double those of white households. He said rural communities also face challenges.



Ballots for the primary election are due by May 17.



Susannah Morgan, chief executive of Oregon Food Bank, said the number of people asking for food assistance spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, and has come down a bit since then. But she added that even getting back to pre-pandemic levels of hunger would still mean, as she put it, "tolerating the intolerable."



"So, I would ask us to continue leaning into the public policies that address the root causes of hunger," she said, "which are living wages and access to affordable, quality health care, and access to affordable, quality housing."



Morgan said the issue of hunger is more urgent that ever for candidates to address in the primary election. Oregon Food Bank, which is a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food insecurity. Morgan said the election results matter.



"It's really important for us," she said, "to understand where the candidates come from, as to how they will address the root causes of hunger, and then to urge people to consider that in their decisions about who they are going to choose to vote for."



Responses to the survey are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website.



Reporting by Oregon News Service funded in part by Oregon Food Bank.



One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - can double their spending power at seven participating markets across the state.



Margaret Milligan - program coordinator with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska - said the aim of the Double Up Food Bucks program is to connect struggling families with fresh, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.



"They're more expensive than processed foods and ready-to-eat foods," said Milligan. "So this program was really started to help those folks to get more nutritious foods into their kitchens."



Families that spend up to $20 using their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can receive an additional $20 per day that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.



Since the program started in 2017, more than 4,000 families have participated, adding more than $300,000 to local economies. To find a participating market, visit 'doubleupnebraska.org.'



Milligan said markets are a great place to introduce kids to where their food comes from, and farmers are happy to answer questions.



Markets also tend to be a hub for community gatherings. Many offer cooking classes, live music and other family-friendly activities.



"Kids days at farmers markets, where the local fire truck is brought in, and the kids can tour it or talk to the firefighters," said Milligan. "There's public libraries that have story time at farmers markets."



Money spent at local markets tends to stay in Nebraska, unlike grocery chains. Milligan said every dollar spent at farmers markets generates three dollars in economic activity.



Farmers also benefit from an influx of new customers, and get a fair price for their goods. Produce harvested that morning or the previous day also packs a lot more vitamins and minerals, and taste, than goods shipped cross country.



"We like to think of it as a win for the participant, who is getting the food," said Milligan. "It's a win for the farmer who is growing that food. And it's a win for the community that they're buying that food in."







