Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger.
get more stories like this via email
Food insecurity had been dropping prior to COVID-19 - down to about one in 10 Oregonians, according to Mark Edwards, an Oregon State University professor of sociology. He said the pandemic put major stresses on families, but credited bolstering the safety net for helping out so many. However, many supports, especially at the federal level, have gone away. Edwards noted that Oregonians also face new pressures that could keep them from putting food on the table.
"The dramatic increases in the price of housing, particularly rents," he said. "Lower-income households are facing some really significant challenges right now being able to make ends meet."
Edwards said communities of color disproportionately feel the effects of food insecurity, with rates typically double those of white households. He said rural communities also face challenges.
Ballots for the primary election are due by May 17.
Susannah Morgan, chief executive of Oregon Food Bank, said the number of people asking for food assistance spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, and has come down a bit since then. But she added that even getting back to pre-pandemic levels of hunger would still mean, as she put it, "tolerating the intolerable."
"So, I would ask us to continue leaning into the public policies that address the root causes of hunger," she said, "which are living wages and access to affordable, quality health care, and access to affordable, quality housing."
Morgan said the issue of hunger is more urgent that ever for candidates to address in the primary election. Oregon Food Bank, which is a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food insecurity. Morgan said the election results matter.
"It's really important for us," she said, "to understand where the candidates come from, as to how they will address the root causes of hunger, and then to urge people to consider that in their decisions about who they are going to choose to vote for."
Responses to the survey are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website.
Reporting by Oregon News Service funded in part by Oregon Food Bank.
One sign of springtime in Nebraska is the return of local farmers markets, and families participating in SNAP - the program formerly known as food stamps - can double their spending power at seven participating markets across the state.
get more stories like this via email
Margaret Milligan - program coordinator with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska - said the aim of the Double Up Food Bucks program is to connect struggling families with fresh, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.
"They're more expensive than processed foods and ready-to-eat foods," said Milligan. "So this program was really started to help those folks to get more nutritious foods into their kitchens."
Families that spend up to $20 using their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can receive an additional $20 per day that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.
Since the program started in 2017, more than 4,000 families have participated, adding more than $300,000 to local economies. To find a participating market, visit 'doubleupnebraska.org.'
Milligan said markets are a great place to introduce kids to where their food comes from, and farmers are happy to answer questions.
Markets also tend to be a hub for community gatherings. Many offer cooking classes, live music and other family-friendly activities.
"Kids days at farmers markets, where the local fire truck is brought in, and the kids can tour it or talk to the firefighters," said Milligan. "There's public libraries that have story time at farmers markets."
Money spent at local markets tends to stay in Nebraska, unlike grocery chains. Milligan said every dollar spent at farmers markets generates three dollars in economic activity.
Farmers also benefit from an influx of new customers, and get a fair price for their goods. Produce harvested that morning or the previous day also packs a lot more vitamins and minerals, and taste, than goods shipped cross country.
"We like to think of it as a win for the participant, who is getting the food," said Milligan. "It's a win for the farmer who is growing that food. And it's a win for the community that they're buying that food in."
The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat during final exams and beyond.
get more stories like this via email
A survey of more than 350 campus food banks by the organization Swipe Out Hunger found the same banks have distributed more than one million pounds of food to 152,000 students across the nation.
Gigi Brown, director of IvyCares, which oversees Ivy Tech's student-run Bear Necessities food bank, said demand typically spikes at certain times each year, most notably during holidays and the summer.
"Summer has a great demand, primarily because a lot of our students being nontraditional have families, their children are home from school," Brown observed. "You will see quite a bit of demand during the summer."
Brown pointed out the summer spike in demand will likely be worse this year, as Indiana is ending enhanced pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), benefits. Starting in June, the SNAP benefit amount a household receives will once again be based on various eligibility factors such as household size, income and allowable deductions. Residents can check online to see if they qualify for SNAP, and Feeding Indiana's Hungry has an online database of its member food banks.
According to an analysis by the Congressional Research Service, food insecurity can be a significant barrier to completing a degree, particularly for students from low-income households. Brown noted the enhanced SNAP benefits are expiring as demand remains high.
"The demand hasn't gone away at all," Brown emphasized. "It's primarily, I believe, because of the elevated cost of food."
Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found the average cost of groceries rose 3.5% in both 2020 and 2021.
Jessica Fraser, director of the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, said by default, most college students do not qualify for SNAP, unless they meet certain exemptions. She added while there are numerous proposals to address college students' food insecurity, finding a holistic strategy which works for Indiana is tricky.
"We don't want to just throw a whole bunch of money at something without a plan," Fraser contended. "But at the same time, it is going to take concerted effort, and collaboration and coordination and investment to make it work."
Fraser added a comprehensive strategy should have wraparound support, and take into account students' child care, housing and transportation needs, among many other criteria. According to The Associated Press, more than a dozen states either have ended or are about to end their enhanced SNAP programs.
Community college students in Virginia still face food insecurity a year after survey data shows the COVID pandemic created greater challenges due to economic and other disruptions.
get more stories like this via email
Data from the state's 23 community colleges in 2021 showed one in three students self-reported food insecurity, or being unsure where their next meal is coming from.
While more needs to be done, said Van Wilson, associate vice chancellor for student experience and strategic initiatives for the Virginia Community College System, food programs went online and remained available for students during the pandemic. He said that and other changes led to the discovery of a key additional service that was needed.
"Exacerbated by the pandemic was the need for mental-health services," he said. "Our board had a policy that prohibited institutions from providing those types of services, and they only could do that through community-based organizations."
Last November, he said, the board reversed that policy and schools were able to deploy telehealth services for mental health. The survey also showed 42% of Virginia students reported housing insecurity, and 10% had experienced homelessness in the previous 12 months.
Wilson said more needs to be done to address college hunger, including help for students before they even get to college, such as expanding free and reduced-price lunch programs in high schools.
"A student who is facing a challenge as a high school student, in order to be successful in the post-secondary environment," he said, "they need some of those same kind of services that they are accustomed to in that K-through-12 space, to support them moving forward."
The nonprofit Swipe Out Hunger recently collected data from schools in every state, finding campus pantries play a more central and vital role in student life than ever, with almost half of school food pantries launching in the last five years.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.