Thursday, April 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 28, 2022
Play

Advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care, and new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.

2022Talks - April 28, 2022
Play

Massachusetts probes companies promoting opioids, the U.S. and Russia trade prisoners, New York goes back to the redistricting drawing board, and Derek Chauvin asks an appeals court to review his murder conviction.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of origin labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Teen Depression Underscores Important Role of School Counselors

Play

Thursday, April 28, 2022   

More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school counselors.

Renee Schoening, executive director of the Montana School Counselor Association, said counselors in the state are spread thinly. Montana requires one school counselor per 400 students, and Schoening pointed out some rural areas do not have any counselors.

She would like to see the state adopt the national recommendation of one counselor per 250 students, which would allow them to do more concentrated work in schools.

"We're able to provide those Tier 1 services but also more Tier 2 services," Schoening explained. "Those would be things like small groups for kids who exhibiting more severe signs of anxiety or additional supports like that. It also helps us have more time to make good referrals."

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 44% of teens feel "persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness," up from 37% in 2019 and 26% in 2009.

Schoening noted one silver lining from the pandemic is the normalizing of telehealth services, which are especially helpful in rural areas with fewer mental-health resources. She acknowledged school districts received COVID-19 relief money, but local leaders decided how the money was spent.

She emphasized some districts did not prioritize counselors.

"There hasn't been any mandate that they have to be used for extra mental-health services, unfortunately," Schoening remarked. "I wish it were mandated because I feel like that's probably the number one concern."

Schoening would like Montana lawmakers to focus on the shortage of counselors, stressing the benefits of early intervention.

"I recognize that it costs money," Schoening stated. "However, if we don't put money on the front end, we pay for it on the back end."

Schoening used to work in private practice but realized she could serve more young people as a counselor.

"I always joke that when I was in private practice, I was like a squirt gun in front of a forest fire," Schoening said. "But as a school counselor, I felt like that plane that would fly over the fire and drop that big old dump of flame retardant."

References:  
Survey CDC 04/01/2022

get more stories like this via email
The California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) is responsible for plugging aging, abandoned oil wells. (California Department of Conservation)

Environment

Feds, State to Spend Hundreds of Millions to Plug 'Orphan' Oil Wells

Big money is on the way to supercharge California's efforts to plug so-called orphan oil wells, which pollute the environment but have no legal owner…

Social Issues

Book Bans, Censorship Met with 1M Free Books for Students, Families

As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with …

Social Issues

Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and …

More than 4,700 people died on the job in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (bulgn/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Washingtonians Recognize Workers Who Died on Job

Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day. Tina …

Environment

Researchers Question Cost-benefit of Methane Emissions from Low-Producing Oil and Gas Wells

The country's 565,000 low-producing oil and gas wells - thousands of them in Texas - are responsible for approximately half of the methane discharged …

Starting on June 21, the South Dakota Senate will hold a two-day trial to determine if the State Attorney General should be found guilty of articles of impeachment. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

'This Is a Heavy Responsibility': South Dakota Prepares for Impeachment Trial

The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big …

Health and Wellness

Desert Southwest Shows Resilience in Feeding Families Amid COVID-19

When a nonprofit food center in the desert Southwest began a project to chronicle challenges of land and water access combined with climate change…

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Got You Down? Boost Mental Health With Time Outdoors

By Trista Bowser at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021