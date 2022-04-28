Teen Depression Underscores Important Role of School Counselors

More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school counselors.



Renee Schoening, executive director of the Montana School Counselor Association, said counselors in the state are spread thinly. Montana requires one school counselor per 400 students, and Schoening pointed out some rural areas do not have any counselors.



She would like to see the state adopt the national recommendation of one counselor per 250 students, which would allow them to do more concentrated work in schools.



"We're able to provide those Tier 1 services but also more Tier 2 services," Schoening explained. "Those would be things like small groups for kids who exhibiting more severe signs of anxiety or additional supports like that. It also helps us have more time to make good referrals."



Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found 44% of teens feel "persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness," up from 37% in 2019 and 26% in 2009.



Schoening noted one silver lining from the pandemic is the normalizing of telehealth services, which are especially helpful in rural areas with fewer mental-health resources. She acknowledged school districts received COVID-19 relief money, but local leaders decided how the money was spent.



She emphasized some districts did not prioritize counselors.



"There hasn't been any mandate that they have to be used for extra mental-health services, unfortunately," Schoening remarked. "I wish it were mandated because I feel like that's probably the number one concern."



Schoening would like Montana lawmakers to focus on the shortage of counselors, stressing the benefits of early intervention.



"I recognize that it costs money," Schoening stated. "However, if we don't put money on the front end, we pay for it on the back end."



Schoening used to work in private practice but realized she could serve more young people as a counselor.



"I always joke that when I was in private practice, I was like a squirt gun in front of a forest fire," Schoening said. "But as a school counselor, I felt like that plane that would fly over the fire and drop that big old dump of flame retardant."



April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, highlighting ways people can help stop abuse in their communities, and at one Idaho high school, students are doing their part to raise awareness about abuse and neglect.



Madison, a senior at Eagle High School just West of Boise, said there are many ways for adults to prevent abuse.



"As much as high schools are always pushing for students to get involved in the community, adults also need to, such as joining adult clubs, like book clubs, or going to church," Madison outlined. "Just a more friendly community can help make kids also feel safe, and it just improves the living environment as a whole."



The theme for Child Abuse Prevention Month this year in Idaho is "Be a Champion for Kids." Blue pinwheels represent abuse prevention. President Ronald Reagan designated the first Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983.



Sidney, also a senior at Eagle High School, has been raising awareness this month. She said some adults have told her they were treated harshly when they were young and, "That's just the way things were."



"Adults should open up their mind to understanding that what happened in the past isn't OK, and that as a society we're kind of moving forward," Sidney urged. "I think if adults can understand that, then the children will feel safer and less like it's their fault."



Sonja Howerton, state chapter director for the Idaho Network of Children's Advocacy Centers, has been working with students from Eagle High School and said she is proud of the work they are doing.



"They all have been phenomenal and amazing in their outreach from the very beginning," Howerton remarked. "In wanting to be a part of the solution and being a part of something that is so much bigger within our community."



A proposal in Connecticut would create a Children's Trust Fund, to support a state Child Tax Credit and early child care initiatives.



Advocates said the funding is key to make Connecticut an affordable place for families.



The Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee voted this month to adjust Gov. Ned Lamont's proposed budget to include the Trust Fund, using a portion of the state's nearly $4 billion surplus. The fund would finance a state-led Child Tax Credit, providing monthly payments to parents.



Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, the committee co-chair, said Connecticut cannot wait for federal action.



"At this time, especially, every dollar does matter," Scanlon asserted. "There's thousands upon thousands of people right now who are living paycheck to paycheck and don't really know how they are going to afford these escalating prices. And something like the Child Tax Credit, it would make a big difference to folks."



The state tax credit would deliver $600 per month to low-income families. The Connecticut legislative session ends on May 4 and the budget must be finalized by June 30.



The trust fund also would support an initiative to increase the supply of infant and toddler care in the state by providing higher subsidy amounts.



Merrill Gay, executive director of the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance, said it would allow child care programs to pay staff higher wages and open more slots for families to access care.



"If you invest in high-quality early childhood, you get a much better return on that investment," Gay contended. "Kids are more likely to graduate from high school, more likely to go on to college, just a whole slew of reasons why spending money in those first three years of life makes sense."



The average cost of child care at a licensed center in Connecticut is around $18,000 a year, Gay said. The proposed budget includes nearly $125 million in child care funding.



