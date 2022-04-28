Poll: Strong Majority of WI Voters Confident in Spring Election Accuracy

The debate over election integrity has been at the center of the battle for the ballot in Wisconsin since 2020. But new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.



A Marquette University Law School poll finds more than 60% of voters are at least somewhat confident in results of the 2020 presidential election.



And Director of the Marquette Law School Poll for the Marquette University Law School Charles Franklin - also a professor of law and public policy there - noted about 84% of respondents expressed confidence in the recent spring election.



"And I think that maybe suggests it's not about the elections or the way we're holding them," said Franklin. "It's about the argument about 2020, rather than an underlying doubt about the way elections are conducted in the state."



In both the November 2020 and April 2022 elections, Republican respondents were more likely to express doubts about accuracy. But they were nearly three times more likely to express little to no confidence in the 2020 presidential election compared with this year's spring election.



Republican lawmakers have used unsupported claims of election insecurity as a foundation for the state's partisan election review.



Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's probe into the 2020 elections has generated headlines in local and national news outlets - but Franklin said more than half of respondents say they still don't know enough about the probe to have an opinion.



"Republicans, who are by far most concerned about 2020, are the least able to give an opinion about Gableman's investigation," said Franklin. "Nearly two-thirds, 64% of Republicans, say they haven't heard enough about the Gableman investigation to have an opinion."



That news came the day after state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who commissioned the review, again extended Gableman's contract.



In a statement, Vos wrote that Gableman's taxpayer-funded salary would be reduced and, "we are all concerned about the judicious use of taxpayers' dollars."



The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big moment for the state under the umbrella of public trust and accountability.



This week, the South Dakota Senate approved rules for the two-day trial. Ravnsborg was recently impeached by the House for his actions in a fatal incident in 2020, in which his vehicle struck a pedestrian.



Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said they need to be careful in offering a range of opinions before the proceedings, but given it is South Dakota's first impeachment of a state official, she noted the magnitude of the situation cannot be ignored.



"I'm speaking for myself, but I think many other senators are feeling the same, that this is one of the biggest decisions and one of the biggest votes we'll ever have to take in our tenure," Sutton acknowledged. "This is a heavy responsibility."



Sutton noted she hopes the public sees the trial will be a fair and open process, relying on facts. Transparency concerns emerged when a House committee held initial meetings over the winter.



Ravnsborg said he looks forward to being "vindicated." Part of the Senate trial will determine if he should be barred from holding future office in South Dakota.



Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, voted "yes" on impeachment, and said she hopes the Senate trial can reassure any members of the public concerned about the process, amid the widespread attention the case has received.



"I hope that the public is able to understand exactly what went on that evening," Healy emphasized. "So we can move forward knowing that whatever happens in June, that we can feel at peace with the outcome."



Healy feels it took too long to reach this point, noting the length of time between the incident and the start of impeachment proceedings. Both lawmakers say they have received a lot of feedback from their constituents with different views on what the outcome should be.



Opposition has emerged against a proposal to make it tougher for constitutional amendments to be approved by North Dakota voters.



The plan would raise the initiative approval threshold to 60%, and critics say this could hurt democracy. The secretary of state is reviewing signatures to get the proposal on this fall's ballot.



Dustin Gawrylow, managing director of Conserve Our Rights, which opposes the effort, said current rules give residents a better chance to push for changes they're passionate about. He argued that a healthy democracy runs the risk of seeing ideas move forward that others might disagree with.



"The people set the rules for their politicians," he said, "and the benefit far outweighs the risk of having a few measures that we don't like get through."



He said he favors a limited government, and has seen measures pass that he didn't favor. But he feels the North Dakota Constitution still gives him and everyone else a chance to speak up if they feel the state isn't listening.



Backers of a higher threshold for ballot initiatives think there have been too many recent attempts to enact changes influenced by outside interest groups.



Rick Gion, director of the group North Dakota Voters First, also opposes the higher threshold and questions the motives of raising the bar for approval. He also said he sees elements of hypocrisy in the effort, which has the backing of well-funded interest groups, including some from outside the state.



"It actually does weaken voices of voters and the citizens of this state," he said, "and that's why we feel it's detrimental to the state and the future of the initiated-measure process in North Dakota."



Gawrylow noted that circulating petitions already is challenging for grassroots groups in a state such as North Dakota. He feels another barrier could make it nearly impossible for some movements to succeed.



"The grassroots folks that do not have a budget are that much more at a disadvantage to the out-of-state interests that this measure is supposedly trying to fight," he said.



If the plan were to ultimately pass, future ballot measures also would be limited to a single subject.



