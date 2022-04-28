Thursday, April 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 28, 2022
Play

Advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care, and new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.

2022Talks - April 28, 2022
Play

Massachusetts probes companies promoting opioids, the U.S. and Russia trade prisoners, New York goes back to the redistricting drawing board, and Derek Chauvin asks an appeals court to review his murder conviction.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of origin labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

'This Is a Heavy Responsibility': South Dakota Prepares for Impeachment Trial

Play

Thursday, April 28, 2022   

The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big moment for the state under the umbrella of public trust and accountability.

This week, the South Dakota Senate approved rules for the two-day trial. Ravnsborg was recently impeached by the House for his actions in a fatal incident in 2020, in which his vehicle struck a pedestrian.

Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said they need to be careful in offering a range of opinions before the proceedings, but given it is South Dakota's first impeachment of a state official, she noted the magnitude of the situation cannot be ignored.

"I'm speaking for myself, but I think many other senators are feeling the same, that this is one of the biggest decisions and one of the biggest votes we'll ever have to take in our tenure," Sutton acknowledged. "This is a heavy responsibility."

Sutton noted she hopes the public sees the trial will be a fair and open process, relying on facts. Transparency concerns emerged when a House committee held initial meetings over the winter.

Ravnsborg said he looks forward to being "vindicated." Part of the Senate trial will determine if he should be barred from holding future office in South Dakota.

Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, voted "yes" on impeachment, and said she hopes the Senate trial can reassure any members of the public concerned about the process, amid the widespread attention the case has received.

"I hope that the public is able to understand exactly what went on that evening," Healy emphasized. "So we can move forward knowing that whatever happens in June, that we can feel at peace with the outcome."

Healy feels it took too long to reach this point, noting the length of time between the incident and the start of impeachment proceedings. Both lawmakers say they have received a lot of feedback from their constituents with different views on what the outcome should be.


get more stories like this via email
The California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) is responsible for plugging aging, abandoned oil wells. (California Department of Conservation)

Environment

Feds, State to Spend Hundreds of Millions to Plug 'Orphan' Oil Wells

Big money is on the way to supercharge California's efforts to plug so-called orphan oil wells, which pollute the environment but have no legal owner…

Social Issues

Book Bans, Censorship Met with 1M Free Books for Students, Families

As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with …

Social Issues

Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and …

More than 4,700 people died on the job in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (bulgn/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Washingtonians Recognize Workers Who Died on Job

Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day. Tina …

Environment

Researchers Question Cost-benefit of Methane Emissions from Low-Producing Oil and Gas Wells

The country's 565,000 low-producing oil and gas wells - thousands of them in Texas - are responsible for approximately half of the methane discharged …

Despite a limited number across the state, some Montana school districts didn't prioritize counselors with COVID-19 relief funds. (Mr Doomits/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Teen Depression Underscores Important Role of School Counselors

More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school …

Health and Wellness

Desert Southwest Shows Resilience in Feeding Families Amid COVID-19

When a nonprofit food center in the desert Southwest began a project to chronicle challenges of land and water access combined with climate change…

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Got You Down? Boost Mental Health With Time Outdoors

By Trista Bowser at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021