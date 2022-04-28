Thursday, April 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 28, 2022
Play

Advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care, and new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.

2022Talks - April 28, 2022
Play

Massachusetts probes companies promoting opioids, the U.S. and Russia trade prisoners, New York goes back to the redistricting drawing board, and Derek Chauvin asks an appeals court to review his murder conviction.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of origin labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Book Bans, Censorship Met with 1M Free Books for Students, Families

Play

Thursday, April 28, 2022   

As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with diverse titles to encourage students to understand more about the world around them.

The "Reading Opens the World" campaign - launched by the nation's second-largest teachers union - is designed to promote literacy by giving away a variety of free books that highlight Latino, Black, Asian and other diverse sets of authors.

Fedrick Ingram - secretary-treasurer with the American Federation of Teachers - said he's disappointed to see Gov. Ron DeSantis take such strong stances to censor learning.

"Unfortunately, people want to politicize what's going on in our classroom and with our teachers and with our students," said Ingram. "But we have to do what we need to do as educators and as an education organization, and that is put kids first."

With little evidence, the DeSantis administration claims elements of "critical race theory" were found in 54 math textbooks it rejected for its K-12 curriculum.

The federation's book giveaway mobile will stop at four schools in Volusia County on Friday, and another giveaway is set for May 14 in Broward County - with remaining stops in New York and West Virginia.

Ingram said the federation purchased a million books with the intent of traveling around the country, distributing them in rural, urban and low-income areas.

"Books challenge their mind," said Ingram. "Books open the world to their understanding of culture of dynamics that are happening around them. It gives them a better appreciation of who they are."

DeSantis and several other Republican leaders have been advancing bills and making laws against public schools and private companies inflicting any sense of "discomfort" on white people during lessons or trainings about discrimination.

However, the American Federation of Teachers says teaching honest history helps kids learn the good and the bad about the country and emerge as engaged citizens.



Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) is responsible for plugging aging, abandoned oil wells. (California Department of Conservation)

Environment

Feds, State to Spend Hundreds of Millions to Plug 'Orphan' Oil Wells

Big money is on the way to supercharge California's efforts to plug so-called orphan oil wells, which pollute the environment but have no legal owner…

Social Issues

Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and …

Social Issues

Washingtonians Recognize Workers Who Died on Job

Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day. Tina …

Some oil and gas lobbyists want low-producing wells to be excluded from coming regulation. (Adobe Stock) Some oil and gas lobbyists want low-producing wells to be excluded from coming regulation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Researchers Question Cost-benefit of Methane Emissions from Low-Producing Oil and Gas Wells

The country's 565,000 low-producing oil and gas wells - thousands of them in Texas - are responsible for approximately half of the methane discharged …

Social Issues

'This Is a Heavy Responsibility': South Dakota Prepares for Impeachment Trial

The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big …

Despite a limited number across the state, some Montana school districts didn't prioritize counselors with COVID-19 relief funds. (Mr Doomits/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Teen Depression Underscores Important Role of School Counselors

More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school …

Health and Wellness

Desert Southwest Shows Resilience in Feeding Families Amid COVID-19

When a nonprofit food center in the desert Southwest began a project to chronicle challenges of land and water access combined with climate change…

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Got You Down? Boost Mental Health With Time Outdoors

By Trista Bowser at Kent State UniversityBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021