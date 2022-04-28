Simplifying the FAFSA: MI Groups Have Some Tips

A partnership between Community College of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Housing Authority aims to make finding a place to live easier for students, with a focus on those who have experience in the foster-care system.



This month marks the opening of the second rowhome providing low-cost apartments for students who otherwise might not be able to afford housing. The newly renovated building, about half a mile from campus, contains three apartments, each with three bedrooms. Students' rent is based on 30% of their incomes, with a maximum of $125 per month.



Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia, said it will help students meet their basic needs.



"We realize that the days of a student sitting in class, going home and doing their homework without being affected by the rest of life just don't exist," Generals observed. "It's unique to what we do as a community college, to make sure that we have the services available - whether it's psychosocial or economic, whatever services students might have a need for."



Eligible students will receive other types of support as well, such as health insurance assistance, food resources, and assistance with scholarships and career readiness. The apartments are fully furnished.



The apartments were long-term vacant properties owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, and have been updated.



Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of the Authority, said housing plays a critical role in ensuring student success, especially for students transitioning out of foster care.



"There are hardships around how do you pay for college? How do you buy your books?" Jeremiah pointed out. "The last thing that a kid needs is not to have a place to rest their head, a place they can study, a place they can cook warm meals. And these are the kids that the system tends to forget about."



The partnership's first rowhome, which opened in the fall, is fully leased to seven students. The median rent in the neighborhood surrounding the college is more than $2,000 a month. All utilities are paid by the housing authority.



