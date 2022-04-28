Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and union jobs.
May Day is traditionally a day to honor workers. Rico Ocampo - immigrant justice organizer with Las Vegas advocacy group Make the Road Nevada - said he wants the feds to lift the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order based on Title 42.
The order is a Trump-era rule that allowed the border agents to summarily reject people seeking asylum without hearing their case - in the name of protecting the U.S. from COVID.
"Title 42 is not a public health measure," said Ocampo. "And instead it's being used as a ploy to stop immigration at the border."
A federal judge recently temporarily blocked the administration's plan to lift the order.
The groups also are calling on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
Organizers are expecting about 200 people to gather at 6 p.m. at the Bellagio fountain and march to the Statue of Liberty in front of New York, New York.
Ocampo said the marchers also will call on casino management to re-hire those left jobless by the lockdown.
"We want to ensure that union members who had a job before the pandemic have their job back," said Ocampo. "With that we can truly transform this city into a more inclusive place to live."
People can learn more on the Make the Road Nevada Facebook page.
Other co-sponsors include CHISPA Nevada, Culinary Workers Union Local 226, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.
A bill on Gov. Bill Lee's desk would expand eligibility for certain types of work licenses to Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) recipients, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, and anyone else authorized to work in the United States.
Luis Mata, policy coordinator for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Votes, among the bill's backers, said it will allow individuals who want to work in bars, real estate, salons, medical technology and more, to obtain the credentials needed to do so.
"Being able to let Tennessee use the skills and talents that already exist here," Mata explained. "For the individuals who are going to benefit, they are able to use those skills and talents that they've trained and invested so much in."
Senate Bill 2464 was sponsored by Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfeesboro. The governor is expected to sign it. According to federal data, in 2020, immigrants made up 17% of the national workforce.
The American Immigration Council said more than 7,000 active DACA recipients call Tennessee home. They would be eligible for commercial or trade licensure if the bill becomes law.
Naomi, a DACA recipient and Davidson County resident, said it would allow her to follow her desired career path.
"It helps me especially by getting a better job and allowing me to work in a nursing station, and allowing me to be a nurse, which is what I've always wanted to do," She remarked.
Mata sees the bill as a sign Tennessee lawmakers care about communities making up the bulk of the state's essential workers.
"We're urging Governor Bill Lee to enthusiastically sign this piece of legislation," Mata emphasized. "And this is only the first step. We're not done yet, we're just getting started."
Tennessee is among a handful of states nationwide seeing the largest increase in its immigrant population, up by nearly 200,000 in the last two years, according to the Center on Immigration Studies.
A coalition of cities, counties and more than 50 immigrant and refugee advocacy groups around the country, with a strong Nevada base, are celebrating a week of action to highlight the contributions of immigrants.
Their goal is to naturalize two million people by year's end. Las Vegas alone is home to more than 95,000 potentially naturalized U.S. citizens. "Naturalize 2 Million by 2022" is a campaign to increase citizenship and voting rights for immigrants.
Vincent Nava, spokesperson for the Nevada Governor's Office for New Americans, explained how naturalization made his participation possible.
"Proud son of immigrants, naturalized parents, and I'm truly humbled to join my colleagues in Nevada and across the United States, as we stand in solidarity with our immigrant communities," Nava stated. "One in five Nevadans is an immigrant. One in six Nevadans has at least one immigrant parent."
U.S. naturalizations rose to nearly 844,000 in 2019, up 11% from 2018. However, in 2020 the number fell by about a quarter, to roughly 625,000 new citizens, due to the COVID pandemic, according to government data.
Nicole Melaku, executive director of the National Partnership for New Americans, which represents immigrant and refugee-rights organizations in 39 states, spoke of the value naturalized citizens add to local communities across the country.
"They have access to more and better-paying jobs, including working for our state government, including running for office," Melaku pointed out. "And they invest more in local economies, the tax base, and contribute to the national GDP."
The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada said newly naturalized citizens potentially represent a "New American" voting bloc which could have a significant impact on this year's election outcomes.
Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program, to all undocumented immigrants.
The "Immigrant Futures" Week of Action, hosted by the Husky 4 Immigrants coalition, comes after a bill extending coverage to all undocumented minors failed to pass in the Human Services Committee.
Carolina Bortoletto, the coalition's co-leader, said they want officials to include funding to expand HUSKY in the state budget.
"Health care is a human right," she said. "No one should be denied health care and a chance at survival because of their immigration status. Connecticut can include it in the budget to give health care to undocumented kids. It's a long-term investment in the health of Connecticut that will pay off."
Today, immigrant parents and caretakers will head to the Capitol to share their stories. On Thursday, health-care providers will deliver a letter to legislators in support of coverage for undocumented residents. Critics of extending coverage warn it could lead to waves of "medical migration," although that claim hasn't been proved.
Sonia Hernandez, Fight Back organizer for coalition member Make the Road Connecticut, said the pandemic put the importance of health care in the spotlight. In a 2020 survey of Connecticut's Latinx and undocumented immigrants, respondents cited a lack of insurance as a barrier to getting care.
"Many of them, they are on the front line working, and cannot stop working because they don't qualify for unemployment or any federal help," she said. "So, they have to continue working because sometimes, they are the ones that provide for their family."
Last year, lawmakers expanded HUSKY to children age 8 and younger, which goes into effect in 2023. The Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which passed a $24 billion budget last week, includes funds to raise the age to 12, with a provision that grandfathers kids in until they turn 19.