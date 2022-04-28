Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and union jobs.



May Day is traditionally a day to honor workers. Rico Ocampo - immigrant justice organizer with Las Vegas advocacy group Make the Road Nevada - said he wants the feds to lift the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order based on Title 42.



The order is a Trump-era rule that allowed the border agents to summarily reject people seeking asylum without hearing their case - in the name of protecting the U.S. from COVID.



"Title 42 is not a public health measure," said Ocampo. "And instead it's being used as a ploy to stop immigration at the border."



A federal judge recently temporarily blocked the administration's plan to lift the order.



The groups also are calling on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.



Organizers are expecting about 200 people to gather at 6 p.m. at the Bellagio fountain and march to the Statue of Liberty in front of New York, New York.



Ocampo said the marchers also will call on casino management to re-hire those left jobless by the lockdown.



"We want to ensure that union members who had a job before the pandemic have their job back," said Ocampo. "With that we can truly transform this city into a more inclusive place to live."



People can learn more on the Make the Road Nevada Facebook page.



Other co-sponsors include CHISPA Nevada, Culinary Workers Union Local 226, and the National Domestic Workers Alliance.







