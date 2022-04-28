Thursday, April 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 28, 2022
Advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care, and new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.

2022Talks - April 28, 2022
Massachusetts probes companies promoting opioids, the U.S. and Russia trade prisoners, New York goes back to the redistricting drawing board, and Derek Chauvin asks an appeals court to review his murder conviction.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of origin labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Washingtonians Recognize Workers Who Died on Job

Thursday, April 28, 2022   

Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day.

Tina Morrison, secretary-treasurer of the Spokane Regional Labor Council, which is holding a ceremony for workers on Saturday, said 106 workers died in Washington state from preventable illness or injury in 2021.

"Our vision is that no worker should be exposed to illness," Morrison asserted. "And that safety protocols should be developed enough that workers can go to work to put food on their families' tables and go home to their families safely."

Workers' Memorial Day is marked on April 28, the anniversary of the signing of the Occupational Safety and Health Act in 1970. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is holding its event virtually today.

Riki Camacho, psychology associate at Western State Hospital, and member of the Washington Federation of State Employees, noted workers at her hospital are holding an event today in Lakewood. She said the day also recognizes people who have been injured on the job, which is a major concern at Western State Hospital.

Camacho argued there are ways to make her workplace safer.

"One of the biggest things is that we're chronically understaffed," Camacho emphasized. "And so if there's more of a staff presence on the ward, then the patients feel safer too, and they're less likely to start acting in unsafe ways."

More than 400 Western State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital employees signed petitions to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services calling for safer working conditions, including more training for interacting with patients.

Morrison added it is important to fund federal agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well, and stressed everyone has a role to play.

"We need to keep the focus on workplace safety," Morrison urged. "And make sure that people understand that there are things they can do to help create a safer workplace and that employers also should be committed to helping us do that."

Disclosure: Washington Federation of State Employees - AFSCME Council 28 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


