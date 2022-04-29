Friday, April 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2022
Play

Progressives in Washington state hope tax reform could address income inequality exposed by the pandemic, and the community known as Black Twitter ponders Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

2022Talks - April 29, 2022
Play

President Biden requests $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the administration creates a Disinformation Bureau, and the FDA proposes a ban on all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Senior    News
NY to Allocate $2.6 Million to Holocaust Survivors

Play

Friday, April 29, 2022   

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will allocate about $2.6 million to increase financial and medical support for survivors of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

According to the Governor's Office, about 40% of New York state's nearly 40,000 Holocaust survivors live in poverty. At a news conference announcing the funding, Hochul said the money would be distributed to nearly thirty organizations who will provide social services to survivors.

"We are here to recommit ourselves to supporting the survivors," Hochul explained. "It is our duty, not just as New Yorkers, but as citizens of the world, and it's something I take very seriously."

Hochul pointed out the youngest survivors of the Holocaust now are in their mid-70s, and will likely require more support and financial aid as they continue to age. The funding, which is carved from the state's 2023 fiscal year budget, will go toward case management, mental-health services, emergency financial assistance and legal services, among other things.

The new funding comes as New York sees an uptick in anti-Semitic hate speech and violence. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented 416 anti-Semitic incidents across the state in 2021, the highest number since the organization began tracking such data.

Eva Ganz, a Holocaust survivor, said ethics and history lessons for young kids can be a major tool in rooting out anti-Semitism early on.

"This is America, this is a free country, and we have to protect that freedom," Ganz emphasized. "When freedom is denied, then chaos comes in."

The ADL last year documented more than 2,700 anti-Semitic incidents nationally, which included assaults, harassment and vandalism. It is also the highest annual number of incidents since the organization started tracking in 1979.

Hochul added the security funding in her budget will help prevent future assaults and violent incidents.


