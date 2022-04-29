NY to Allocate $2.6 Million to Holocaust Survivors

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will allocate about $2.6 million to increase financial and medical support for survivors of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during World War II.



According to the Governor's Office, about 40% of New York state's nearly 40,000 Holocaust survivors live in poverty. At a news conference announcing the funding, Hochul said the money would be distributed to nearly thirty organizations who will provide social services to survivors.



"We are here to recommit ourselves to supporting the survivors," Hochul explained. "It is our duty, not just as New Yorkers, but as citizens of the world, and it's something I take very seriously."



Hochul pointed out the youngest survivors of the Holocaust now are in their mid-70s, and will likely require more support and financial aid as they continue to age. The funding, which is carved from the state's 2023 fiscal year budget, will go toward case management, mental-health services, emergency financial assistance and legal services, among other things.



The new funding comes as New York sees an uptick in anti-Semitic hate speech and violence. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented 416 anti-Semitic incidents across the state in 2021, the highest number since the organization began tracking such data.



Eva Ganz, a Holocaust survivor, said ethics and history lessons for young kids can be a major tool in rooting out anti-Semitism early on.



"This is America, this is a free country, and we have to protect that freedom," Ganz emphasized. "When freedom is denied, then chaos comes in."



The ADL last year documented more than 2,700 anti-Semitic incidents nationally, which included assaults, harassment and vandalism. It is also the highest annual number of incidents since the organization started tracking in 1979.



Hochul added the security funding in her budget will help prevent future assaults and violent incidents.



Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud.



The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online resource to help veterans learn about common scams targeting them and their families.



AARP said veterans, active-duty service members and family members are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.



Mike Kessler, a volunteer at the Central Ohio AARP Fraud Watch Network, explains as a group, veterans lost more than $267 million last year, a 162% increase from 2020. He believes the amount could be much higher.



"A lot of times what we see are that people are victims, and they don't want to talk about it in public," Kessler acknowledged. "They don't want people to think that maybe they're losing their edge, or that they're just not smart enough to have spotted it. And they'd rather take the loss than share that with other people."



To help prevent fraud, Kessler suggested signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry and using a call-blocking service, having strong and unique passwords for each online account, and placing a free security freeze on credit reports at each of the three major credit bureaus.



An AARP survey found one in three military members or veterans lost money to scams specifically trying to take advantage of the trust they have in the military community. Kessler pointed out con artists have many tricks up their sleeves.



"'I was a colonel in the Army, or my brother died in Vietnam,' something to develop that common bond," Kessler outlined. "Another way is scarcity: 'There's very few benefits left, you better get it right now.' Or phantom riches: 'You can get rich beyond your wildest dreams by barely doing anything.' "



AARP Ohio also has trained volunteers who can speak to veterans groups, faith communities and others about fraud prevention. It is how Kessler learned the story of an Ohio woman who was the victim of a "grandparent scam." He explained someone posing as her grandson, who was serving in the Army, called and told her he needed to get to Canada for his best friend's wedding, but his airline ticket had been stolen.



"And this woman did send the money because, 'My grandson's fighting for our country, and he needed it right now. His voice didn't sound right but, you know, Afghanistan's so far away, I wired him the money,' " Kessler recounted.



