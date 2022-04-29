Following River Report, Action Pursued to Protect the Mississippi

The Great Lakes, Puget Sound and other notable watersheds are afforded massive federal support to coordinate and fund pollution-reduction efforts. But the Mississippi River is not, and clean-water advocates contended a troubling report should spur action.



The Mississippi, which flows past ten states including Iowa, recently landed on American Rivers' ten most endangered rivers list for 2022.



Olivia Dorothy, Upper Mississippi River basin director for American Rivers, said the major river is at a crossroads. Despite existing programs and volunteer efforts to shield it from pollution such as agriculture runoff, she argued the patchwork approach is not enough.



"They're not all marching to the beat of the same drum," Dorothy asserted. "What we hope and what we've seen the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) do in other watersheds, the EPA does a really, really great job getting everybody working in lockstep."



Congress is being asked to approve the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, which would provide around $300 million annually to aid a more coordinated response. Some skeptics have floated concerns about adding regulations, but supporters countered it does not come with mandates and would not take over existing restoration programs.



Alicia Vasto, program associate director for the Iowa Environmental Council, said threats such as farm fertilizer pollution not only affect communities along the Mississippi River, but other regions as well because of the numerous tributaries around the state.



"Anything that we do to protect the Mississippi River is also going to protect our, our local waterways and improve things for Iowans," Vasto contended.



Nutrients flow down the Mississippi to the so-called "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico. At the state level, Vasto emphasized the report should prompt policymakers to enhance Iowa's Nutrient Reduction Strategy.



The Council said it should include mandatory participation among farmers, so long as it is tailored to meet the size of each producer's operation.



Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.



The process is typically labor-intensive and expensive; it requires installing wells, which can cost local public health departments millions. Or with phytoscreening, researchers can test plant tissue for contaminants from the water they absorb. But some contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds, often aren't concentrated enough to be detected in stems or leaves.



One of the lead researchers, Dr. Glen Hood, an assistant professor of biological sciences, noted they can test galls - the places that plant tissue swells when insects lay their eggs in certain plants.



"If galls serve as vacuums to suck up all of the nutrients so the gall itself can grow, maybe those pollutants and toxins would be caught in that water," he said, "and they could serve as places in the plant where higher concentrations of toxins, or pollutants or chemicals, are accumulating."



Hood said they're working to understand which types of plants and gall-forming insects work well to test for different types of contaminants, and if there's a better time to remove and test the galls. He noted that two undergraduate researchers have been instrumental: Sarah Black, working currently in the lab, and Connor Socrates, who's since graduated from WSU.



Another lead resercher, Dr. Shirley Papuga, associate professor of environmental science and geology, said she hopes this new method for testing groundwater can help with seasonal monitoring in settings such as a growing plume of dioxane - a carcinogen - in Ann Arbor, or a "green ooze zone" in Madison Heights.



"I think one of the other things that we can link to are some of the public-health issues that are pervasive in Detroit, like the preterm births," she said. "We can look at and identify overlaps between parts of the community that may have certain public health issues, and areas having these contaminants in their plant tissue."



Since this method makes use of plant material above the ground, Papuga said, it may be something people can better see and appreciate.



"Galls, even though they're this parasitic, tumor-like growth on plants, they're sort of charismatic and people are excited about identifying them," she said. "And so, it's a another way to get the public, citizen scientists, interested and excited about an environmental problem."



Disclosure: Wayne State University contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Education, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

