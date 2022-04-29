Following River Report, Action Pursued to Protect the Mississippi

The Great Lakes, Puget Sound and other notable watersheds are afforded massive federal support to coordinate and fund pollution-reduction efforts. But the Mississippi River is not, and clean-water advocates contended a troubling report should spur action.
The Mississippi, which flows past ten states including Iowa, recently landed on American Rivers' ten most endangered rivers list for 2022.
Olivia Dorothy, Upper Mississippi River basin director for American Rivers, said the major river is at a crossroads. Despite existing programs and volunteer efforts to shield it from pollution such as agriculture runoff, she argued the patchwork approach is not enough.
"They're not all marching to the beat of the same drum," Dorothy asserted. "What we hope and what we've seen the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) do in other watersheds, the EPA does a really, really great job getting everybody working in lockstep."
Congress is being asked to approve the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, which would provide around $300 million annually to aid a more coordinated response. Some skeptics have floated concerns about adding regulations, but supporters countered it does not come with mandates and would not take over existing restoration programs.
Alicia Vasto, program associate director for the Iowa Environmental Council, said threats such as farm fertilizer pollution not only affect communities along the Mississippi River, but other regions as well because of the numerous tributaries around the state.
"Anything that we do to protect the Mississippi River is also going to protect our, our local waterways and improve things for Iowans," Vasto contended.
Nutrients flow down the Mississippi to the so-called "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico. At the state level, Vasto emphasized the report should prompt policymakers to enhance Iowa's Nutrient Reduction Strategy.
The Council said it should include mandatory participation among farmers, so long as it is tailored to meet the size of each producer's operation.
Researchers at Wayne State University are developing an alternative method of monitoring groundwater for toxins.
The process is typically labor-intensive and expensive; it requires installing wells, which can cost local public health departments millions. Or with phytoscreening, researchers can test plant tissue for contaminants from the water they absorb. But some contaminants, such as volatile organic compounds, often aren't concentrated enough to be detected in stems or leaves.
One of the lead researchers, Dr. Glen Hood, an assistant professor of biological sciences, noted they can test galls - the places that plant tissue swells when insects lay their eggs in certain plants.
"If galls serve as vacuums to suck up all of the nutrients so the gall itself can grow, maybe those pollutants and toxins would be caught in that water," he said, "and they could serve as places in the plant where higher concentrations of toxins, or pollutants or chemicals, are accumulating."
Hood said they're working to understand which types of plants and gall-forming insects work well to test for different types of contaminants, and if there's a better time to remove and test the galls. He noted that two undergraduate researchers have been instrumental: Sarah Black, working currently in the lab, and Connor Socrates, who's since graduated from WSU.
Another lead resercher, Dr. Shirley Papuga, associate professor of environmental science and geology, said she hopes this new method for testing groundwater can help with seasonal monitoring in settings such as a growing plume of dioxane - a carcinogen - in Ann Arbor, or a "green ooze zone" in Madison Heights.
"I think one of the other things that we can link to are some of the public-health issues that are pervasive in Detroit, like the preterm births," she said. "We can look at and identify overlaps between parts of the community that may have certain public health issues, and areas having these contaminants in their plant tissue."
Since this method makes use of plant material above the ground, Papuga said, it may be something people can better see and appreciate.
"Galls, even though they're this parasitic, tumor-like growth on plants, they're sort of charismatic and people are excited about identifying them," she said. "And so, it's a another way to get the public, citizen scientists, interested and excited about an environmental problem."
A new report shines a spotlight on problems facing ten of the nation's most endangered rivers, and possible solutions. It includes the Mississippi, which ranks sixth most at risk.
The river and its 30-million-acre floodplains, including in Missouri, are home to more than 850 fish and wildlife species. It's also a migratory corridor for birds, pollinators and some fish, and a crucial economic engine that supports 1.3 million jobs.
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, noted that despite the Mississippi's River's critical importance, it's in a state of decline because federal programs are under-resourced and not well coordinated.
"Missouri's watershed is entirely supported by the Mississippi River," he said. "So, it's important for all Missourians to engage and understand the importance of protecting our wildlife and all of our habitat across the river as well."
A bill before Congress, the Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative, would provide funds for projects in river states, cities and tribal nations to reduce runoff pollution, flood and storm risks and restore wildlife habitat. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is among the sponsors.
Schwartze stressed the importance of these types of projects. The report noted that the climate crisis and unsustainable development have exacerbated flood and storm risks, which carry more pollutants from the land into the river. He noted that the Mississippi provides drinking water to more than 18 million Americans, so it needs to be clean.
"Clean water is also vital for jobs, recreation and our entire way of life," he said. "It's vital to our nation's health; the fishing aspect of it is important. So many people rely on it - we just have to protect it for future generations to come."
The report mentioned that the legislation is based on another restoration initiative in the Great Lakes, which was successful and has seen bipartisan support. However, the Mississippi River bill has been sitting in a House subcommittee without action since last June.
A recent report found 67% of streams and rivers in the Commonwealth are designated as "impaired for any use."
An impaired waterway can contain unsafe levels of fecal pathogens posing health risks to swimmers, low oxygen levels making it harder for fish to survive, or harbor high levels of nitrates, bacteria or other contaminants causing local municipalities to deploy additional treatments in order to make it safe to drink.
Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said Kentucky has more than 90,000 miles of rivers and streams, but only a portion of its waterways are assessed for drinking and recreational safety.
"You've got 8,484 miles in Kentucky, about two-thirds of the river and stream mileage that was studied, that are meeting water-quality standards," Schaeffer pointed out. "And more than 4,000 of those miles aren't safe for swimming, or what's called contact recreation."
Overall, based on state data submitted to the EPA, the report found more than 700,000 miles of rivers and streams nationwide -- half of those assessed -- were classified as impaired for at least one use.
Schaeffer noted a major problem is the EPA's lack of action on reviewing and updating limits for water pollution control by industries. According to the report, two-thirds of the EPA's industry-specific water pollution limits have not been updated in more than three decades, despite a Clean Water Act mandate for reviews every five years.
"Here on the 50th anniversary, we want to, of course, recognize that and remind people of how bad it was and remind them that we don't want them to slide back to those days," Schaeffer emphasized. "But also, the data and the evaluations of water quality that are required under the Clean Water Act show that we have a long, long way to go."
He added it is important for state-based agencies to do regular assessments of water quality.
"In recent years it's only been 14% of the total in the state," Schaeffer reported. "You look nationwide, it's more like 26-27% get assessed, of all the river and stream miles. Kentucky is about half of what's already really low baseline."
A report released last year from the Department of Environmental Quality found toxic compounds called Perfluorinated and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in 90% of the Commonwealth's surface waters.
