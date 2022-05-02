MT State Library Memes History with Photo Contest

The Montana historical meme contest is back and history has never felt so relevant in the internet age.



The Montana State Library began the contest in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Participants get to sift through the Montana Memory Project's 35,000 photos to create fun images out of history.



Jennifer Birnel, director of Montana Memory Project, said the contest is an opportunity for people to learn more about the state.



"We want people to understand the depth of our history - as well as our culture," said Birnel. "So both of those things play a big part of it. And a lot of our content is very historical in nature, but we also some much more modern pieces of content as well."



The Montana State Library suggests using a meme generator online, which can be found on the Montana Meme-ory contest page. The contest is broken down into three age groups - 10 to 18, 19 to 40, and 41 to 120.



All entries must be submitted by May 13. May is historic preservation month.



Birnel said there have been some fun winners in their past two contests, including an entry from a former employee from the Montana Historical Society.



"He said, 'Leroy always fancied himself a chick magnet,' and it was a picture of a man feeding his chickens," said Birnel, "which I thought was great."



Library staff will select finalists for the contest and then the public will get to vote for the winners May 20 through 27.



Winners will receive history-themed grab bags of prizes, including four buy-one-get-one-free tickets to the Montana Historical Society and prints from Montana artists Charlie Russell and Stan Lynde.







Users of "Black Twitter," a community keeping in touch via Twitter about issues of interest to Black Americans, are watching for changes after Elon Musk purchased the social-media platform.



Shamika Klassen, a Ph.D. candidate in the College of Media, Communication and Information at the University of Colorado, explained in a recent study users rely on Black Twitter to seek out recommendations, call out racist businesses and plug into political activism. They also complained of police hovering to gather information and "outsiders" posting racist comments.



"For example, there would be a tweet that someone tweets out, and it gets picked up by another news site and several people in the interviews brought up the term "culture vultures" that Black Twitter was experiencing," Klassen noted.



In interviews, Musk has suggested no matter how controversial, he will only remove content clearly violating the law, such as an incitement to violence. For the study, Klassen collected more than 75,000 tweets and conducted 18 in-depth interviews.



Klassen pointed out some users have described Black Twitter as a modern-day "Green Book," a guide published from 1936 to 1966 to help Black people navigate racism by listing hotels, restaurants and state parks that did not exclude Black people. She said unfortunately, racism still exists, and Twitter provides a space in which Black people can share tips and experiences.



"You can go on Black Twitter and query, 'Will I be safe there? Is this a good place for me to be as a Black person or a good place to patron or a good place to get services?' " Klassen outlined.



She described Black Twitter as an open secret for those who know how to find it.



"It's on the Twitter platform, but there's no one hashtag or one account that you can go to," Klassen emphasized. "There's just so many ways to stumble across it or enter into it, if you will."



Twitter is used by nearly 400 million people, including some of the world's most influential politicians, celebrities and public figures.



A few words not included in South Dakota's law dealing with criminal sexual contact came to light in a recent investigation, and now, child-protection advocates hope proposed changes will limit harm caused by predators.



A bill making its way through the Legislature would add the words "buttocks" and "inner thighs" to the sexual-contact law. Bill sponsors say not having the language prevented charges being filed against a high school cross-country coach in Rapid City over inappropriate massages with students.



Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, said prosecutors from elsewhere in the state testified they too wish they had a broader definition for similar cases.



"Just another tool for the prosecutor when something like this happens," Duhamel explained. "It seems like a good, common-sense fix to our laws in South Dakota."



The bill has cleared the Senate and will likely be considered in the House. Some policy analysts question why all states are not fully aligned with federal law in this area. Duhamel noted she is open to the idea down the road but added opposition over unintended consequences could get in the way of making fixes right now.



Rep. Tim Reed, R-Brookings, is leading the effort in the House. While the law change applies to individuals of all ages, he said it added a layer of protection for minors who have to deal with the long-term effects from these encounters.



"We need this to stop, so they don't have adverse effects later on in life," Reed asserted. "It's kind of like a post-traumatic response that can happen when it comes to sexual abuse."



Sexual abuse of minors falls under the umbrella of Adverse Childhood Experiences. Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said survivors are more likely to experience sexual violence as adults when compared with non-victims.



Meanwhile, Reed, who also serves on the board for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, expects the bill to get a House committee hearing in the near future.



