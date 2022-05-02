Arkansas Rejects Most of Latest Federal Rental-Assistance Funds

Arkansas is declining most of the $146 million made available in a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance from the federal government. Critics of the move predict the decision will hurt families still struggling due to the pandemic.
get more stories like this via email
Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Treasury asking to take only 39% of the funds for "housing stability" programs. Hutchinson cited a strong economy and job market as reasons for rejecting the funds.
But Joyce Jones - a volunteer with Arkansas Renters United - said rental assistance has been a lifeline for lower-income families.
"This pandemic put a lot of pressure on a lot of families," said Jones. "A lot of families lost their jobs. Some people have recovered, in the sense of getting their jobs or getting a new job. These are minimum-wage jobs, and minimum wage does not pay the rent."
Arkansas still has $6.7 million in rental assistance left, but the state has closed its emergency Rent Relief Program application portal and there are no plans to reopen it.
A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Human Services said the state hopes to get approval to use these federal funds for job training, education and other services for families at risk of housing instability.
In the meantime, Little Rock's rental prices have grown more than 16% since March 2020. Jones said with money remaining in the emergency fund, her organization would like to see the state reopen the Arkansas Rent Relief Program.
"Some of these people end up living in their cars," said Jones. "And if we get these funds and keep distributing the funds to the people in need, then we're averting some of that disaster."
The state DHS says Arkansans can access other rental-assistance programs through the Emergency Solutions Grant, the Community Services Block Grant, and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program - all of which are available through community action agencies.
Despite two years of government initiatives designed to provide financial aid and support to housing insecure residents, Wisconsin is still facing a shortage of affordable housing.
get more stories like this via email
A new report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition found the state has just 34 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income households.
Brad Paul, executive director of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, said pandemic aid programs, while important resources for housing-insecure Wisconsinites, largely failed to address underlying systemic issues.
"The housing crisis that's described in this report and elsewhere certainly got put into overdrive during the pandemic, but it existed before the pandemic," Paul explained. "So it's a pretty safe bet to assume that once we're through this unique moment, we're still going to be faced with a housing crisis."
Paul argued it is up to lawmakers to help close the affordable-housing gap by investing in more affordable housing and other structural changes. In the meantime, he said the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners initiative can help people meet their overdue housing costs. Several counties, municipalities and local organizations also have their own local housing aid programs.
Paul contends it is a crisis with essentially two components: availability and affordability. Per the report, of Wisconsin's 187,000 extremely low-income renter households, nearly three-quarters spend more than half of their earnings on housing costs.
"It really takes a report like this, and some others, that say 'Yeah, housing is expensive for everyone. But, boy, it's really intense at this ELI, or extremely low-income, level,' " Paul remarked.
A separate report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition finds, on average, a person would need to make nearly $18 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin, nearly three times the state's current minimum wage.
Low-income veterans in North Dakota, at risk of being unhoused, have options to turn to if a legal issue stands in their way, including a new partnership to help navigate situations in or out of the courtroom.
Legal Services of North Dakota has a new initiative with the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), which allows the two agencies to work closely with a client in need of resolving a legal matter, so they can secure or maintain housing.
Gale Coleman, director of compliance for Legal Services, said something like child-support payments might involve assisting an individual through court proceedings, but she said it goes beyond that.
"How do I get my Social Security card? How do I get my birth certificate?" Coleman outlined. "Those are all things that we may be able to help with, depending on the situation."
Another request might be help accessing military discharge paperwork. Members of both organizations say for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or substance abuse, navigating such challenges can be overwhelming.
As for court settings, Coleman said it is intimidating for almost anyone, and those who have served face unique challenges if they are dealing with lingering effects post-deployment.
The partnership is funded through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant.
Diana Bjerke, programs manager for veterans housing and employment at Fargo VA Health Care System, said efforts like the program are critical in the broader effort to provide housing. She added separate programs can intervene before a problem grows into a legal nightmare.
"Someone who has PTSD, maybe got a DUI and came onto our radar," Bjerke suggested. "Instead of them ending up with a DUI, we can offer them treatment. We can offer them lots of things in lieu of incarceration, and help that veteran get stabilized in the community."
Bjerke added collectively, the initiatives help push North Dakota closer to "Functional Zero" status for homelessness among Veterans.
Coleman noted the stability arising from the partnership with CAP-ND can help ensure an individual's progress is not derailed.
"It's things that may not take a long time to do," Coleman acknowledged. "But it is a very important part of how to get that goal taken care of, of being able to get them transportation, and so on and so forth."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Legal Services of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Native American Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
The U.S. has made strides in reducing homelessness among military veterans, but barriers still exist in some situations. A new partnership aims to reduce legal obstacles for veterans in North Dakota trying to secure housing.
Through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant, Community Action Partnership of North Dakota and Legal Services of North Dakota team up to work with veterans who need a legal issue resolved before proceeding with a housing application, or to avoid being forced from their current home.
Safari Berry is a supportive services for veteran families case manager with Red River Valley Community Action. She cited a number of common factors they see in working with clients.
"Prior evictions that are a barrier to them receiving new rentals," said Berry. "Also, to lower child-support payments. That's a huge one for my veterans, and it's a very big barrier for them to be able to afford housing."
A low-income veteran - receiving help through CAP-ND's Supportive Services for Veteran Families program - is referred to Legal Services in these scenarios.
Unlike past referrals, the two organizations now work more closely with each other to remove red flags from a client's record, and following up as needed.
Those involved say a more robust approach - as opposed to handing off a case to another agency - can help veterans feel like they're getting the support they need.
CAP-ND's Statewide Outreach Coordinator, Carmel Froemke, said that's important as these individuals work through a variety of struggles.
"The mental-health issues, chemical-dependency issues," said Froemke. "And then there's the lack of affordable housing. Just all combined - it just creates barrier upon barrier."
Veteran's Affairs officials say North Dakota is on track to reach functional zero homelessness for those who have served. Beyond successful prevention, it means keeping these situations brief when they do occur.
Holly Papineau, veteran case manager at the South Eastern North Dakota Community Action Agency, said this new partnership reflects broader cooperation to address wrap-around issues.
"When I first started this job, there was, like, one silo and then another silo," said Papineau. "And, you know, we're duplicating the work, but now that we all know what we're doing and how we're going to help this person - it's quicker. And there's more prioritization going on."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.