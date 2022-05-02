Groups Press to Include Undocumented in CA Food Assistance

New research on hunger shows 45% of undocumented immigrants in California are affected by food insecurity, and 60% of undocumented children live in food-insecure households.



The latest figures are from the University of California, Los Angeles's California Health Interview Survey.



Groups that work to prevent hunger want to open food-assistance programs to include all income-eligible Californians, regardless of their immigration status.



Donna Yerat-Rodriguez, community liaison for the group Poder Latinx, recalls growing up poor and hungry - as her undocumented mother was unable to find stable work.



"By including undocumented individuals in food-assistance programs, it will make a difference," said Yerat-Rodriguez. "It would have changed our circumstances, and many other families as well."



The Food4All campaign from Nourish California, and the California Immigrant Policy Center support a bill to do just that. Senate Bill 464 has passed the State Senate and is now in State Assembly.



Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget would expand CalFresh to undocumented people age 55 and older. Advocates want lawmakers to drop that age restriction in the final budget, which must pass by June 15th.



Opponents cite the cost considerations.



Susan Babey is senior research scientist with the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, which administers the survey.



"Children who experience food insecurity are more likely to be in overall poor health," said Babey. "They have an increased risk for depression and anxiety, and food insecurity is also associated with lower academic achievement."



And state Sen. Melissa Hurtado - D-Sanger - said she thinks the state has a moral obligation to use its budget surplus to fight hunger.



"If we really want to have that American dream, if we really want people to thrive, food is a fundamental component of that," said Hurtado. "And if we're not providing that, then we must do better."







Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger.



Food insecurity had been dropping prior to COVID-19 - down to about one in 10 Oregonians, according to Mark Edwards, an Oregon State University professor of sociology. He said the pandemic put major stresses on families, but credited bolstering the safety net for helping out so many. However, many supports, especially at the federal level, have gone away. Edwards noted that Oregonians also face new pressures that could keep them from putting food on the table.



"The dramatic increases in the price of housing, particularly rents," he said. "Lower-income households are facing some really significant challenges right now being able to make ends meet."



Edwards said communities of color disproportionately feel the effects of food insecurity, with rates typically double those of white households. He said rural communities also face challenges.



Ballots for the primary election are due by May 17.



Susannah Morgan, chief executive of Oregon Food Bank, said the number of people asking for food assistance spiked at the beginning of the pandemic, and has come down a bit since then. But she added that even getting back to pre-pandemic levels of hunger would still mean, as she put it, "tolerating the intolerable."



"So, I would ask us to continue leaning into the public policies that address the root causes of hunger," she said, "which are living wages and access to affordable, quality health care, and access to affordable, quality housing."



Morgan said the issue of hunger is more urgent that ever for candidates to address in the primary election. Oregon Food Bank, which is a nonpartisan nonprofit, surveyed candidates for governor about food insecurity. Morgan said the election results matter.



"It's really important for us," she said, "to understand where the candidates come from, as to how they will address the root causes of hunger, and then to urge people to consider that in their decisions about who they are going to choose to vote for."



Responses to the survey are posted on Oregon Food Bank's website.



