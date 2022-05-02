WA Caregivers in Focus for Mental Health Awareness Month

COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-health demands among students, and they hope lawmakers respond.



Social workers team up with nurses and psychologists to help students cope with stress and anxiety. In a report from the ACLU, Minnesota is among the many states failing to meet the recommended student-to-staff ratios for each role.



Sherry Murphy, a social worker for East Grand Forks Public Schools, said her district is understaffed in this area, which is a major concern in the current environment.



"The referrals keep coming, you know, the challenges are here," Murphy observed. "There's a cry from our school educators, that are saying, 'Our students need support. We need to help our kids with their social and emotional and mental health needs.'"



In a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of high school students reported consistently feeling sad or hopeless in the past year.



Murphy also leads the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, which is calling on the Legislature to approve a bill which would dedicate funding to boost support staff. While the state has a large budget surplus, Democrats and Republicans appear far apart on school funding plans.



Christy McCoy, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, feels there is room for bipartisanship. Because support personnel are included in general funding, districts choose between hiring teachers and social workers. She's convinced the bill would reduce those difficult staffing choices.



"It's really about addressing the shortages," McCoy asserted. "And it's ensuring that the student support service personnel are serving within their scope and practice of their training and licensure, and really, integrating learning models, instruction, school management, et cetera."



Kate Adams, district family resource coordinator for Farmington Area Schools, said even though student mental health was a concern before the pandemic, said they are approaching current needs on a much larger scale.



"That's taking a lot more staffing and effort, in training and preparation," Adams emphasized.



With COVID cases waning, more employers are asking workers to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic began, and mental health professionals said there are ways to manage the stress and anxiety from this big change.



Rates of anxiety and depression among U.S. adults were four times higher between April 2020 and August 2021 than they were in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Dr. Hillary Ammon, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, said a change in routine, like where you work, can be a stressor, but there are ways to manage those feelings.



"What I would recommend is for people to start to try to get into some of those routines that might look similar to the workplace," Ammon advised. "So if that really is, you know, you have a very structured day at your work, and you had more flexibility working from home, can you try to structure your day so that it looks more similar to that work environment?"



Ammon suggested practicing driving or taking public transportation to help ease back into your commute, along with meal planning and preparation.



Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare's employer and individual business in Wisconsin and Michigan, said fears around catching COVID at the office can also be a trigger for stress. She urged having an open line of communication with your employer about what protocols are in place to prevent spreading the virus.



"We all know that masks are effective and certainly are reasonable at any time, despite what the levels may be in your community at that time," Brady pointed out. "We know that vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection."



Other tips include suggesting staggered work hours or days to your manager, to limit the number of people in the office at one time. The CDC recommends employees experiencing COVID symptoms notify their supervisors, get tested, and stay home until they feel better.



