WA Caregivers in Focus for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. Caregivers, especially, have demanding jobs that can be emotionally taxing.
John Rose is an at-home health care aide in Washington state. He said the need for support might come when folks least expect it.
"You don't think you need it until after you need it," said Rose. "It's something that you think about in advance. Usually when you hit some kind of a low point or you hit a wall and you realize I need something to move past this, or push through this."
More than 800,000 Washingtonians provide care to someone, including family members and friends, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Merissa Clyde is Chief Operating Officer of the Service Employees International Union Local 775 Benefits Group, which provides benefits to more than 50,000 at-home caregivers in the state.
Clyde said studies find anywhere from 40% to 70% of caregivers nationwide have symptoms of depression. She said caregivers tend to be isolated and can perform all-consuming work.
"The pandemic in particular made this even worse for many caregivers," said Clyde, "where the caregiver, not only were they worried about COVID symptoms and how they might affect their clients, but also for themselves."
Clyde said it's estimated Washington state will need 76,000 caregivers by 2030 to keep up with demand. She said it's also a diverse profession so her group provides training and assistance in multiple languages.
One important support SEIU 775 Benefits Group provides is mindfulness training to help people identify and work with daily stressors. The exercise is shown to reduce depression and relive stress.
Clyde says her group also provides emotional support coaching through a phone app.
"It is aimed at really making sure that access to mental health and emotional health services is as easy as possible for caregivers," said Clyde. "So that they can access those services from where they are, and really to try and reduce all of those barriers that a traditional medical system might have."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: SEIU 775 Benefits Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
COVID cases are down in much of the U.S., but the pandemic's lingering effects are growing larger. School social workers in Minnesota point to mental-health demands among students, and they hope lawmakers respond.
Social workers team up with nurses and psychologists to help students cope with stress and anxiety. In a report from the ACLU, Minnesota is among the many states failing to meet the recommended student-to-staff ratios for each role.
Sherry Murphy, a social worker for East Grand Forks Public Schools, said her district is understaffed in this area, which is a major concern in the current environment.
"The referrals keep coming, you know, the challenges are here," Murphy observed. "There's a cry from our school educators, that are saying, 'Our students need support. We need to help our kids with their social and emotional and mental health needs.'"
In a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of high school students reported consistently feeling sad or hopeless in the past year.
Murphy also leads the Minnesota School Social Workers Association, which is calling on the Legislature to approve a bill which would dedicate funding to boost support staff. While the state has a large budget surplus, Democrats and Republicans appear far apart on school funding plans.
Christy McCoy, a social worker for St. Paul Public Schools, feels there is room for bipartisanship. Because support personnel are included in general funding, districts choose between hiring teachers and social workers. She's convinced the bill would reduce those difficult staffing choices.
"It's really about addressing the shortages," McCoy asserted. "And it's ensuring that the student support service personnel are serving within their scope and practice of their training and licensure, and really, integrating learning models, instruction, school management, et cetera."
Kate Adams, district family resource coordinator for Farmington Area Schools, said even though student mental health was a concern before the pandemic, said they are approaching current needs on a much larger scale.
"That's taking a lot more staffing and effort, in training and preparation," Adams emphasized.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Minnesota School Social Workers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Education, and Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Social workers are raising awareness about new mobile crisis centers and an Access Point call center now providing 24/7 call, chat or community-based services for Granite Staters facing a mental-health crisis.
New Hampshire's mental-health services have been seeing workforce shortages in recent years, which has resulted in people in crisis waiting days at the emergency room for a placement.
Becky Parton, project director for the Dartmouth Trauma Interventions Research Center and a member of the National Association of Social Workers, said the new mobile centers, also known as Rapid Response Teams, seek to connect folks directly with care. She said some people may only need a call with a clinician to help de-escalate their situation, while others will still need to go to the emergency room for inpatient care.
"But there are other levels of care that we can provide, which is one of the great things about this," Parton asserted. "Ultimately the goal is to keep people out of waiting in the emergency room when they don't have to and being able to serve them in the community."
The Rapid Response Access Point can be reached at 833-710-6477 or residents can visit nh988.com to chat with trained professionals. Parton noted it is part of a national effort.
New Hampshire's 10-year mental-health plan put these mobile crisis centers into action, and also expanded mental-health services for children in the state.
Parton hopes the Access Point can be an alternative to calling the police. She pointed out people facing mental health crises are more likely to experience police violence, and police are not always well-trained in de-escalation.
"They may assume criminal intent, versus being able to de-escalate someone and figure out if there's a mental health reason why they had to be called," Parton explained. "So the goal would be that, long term, we've reduced the need for police assistance unless there was a real safety issue."
She added groups are providing training to law enforcement to help them improve.
Parton stressed while these Rapid Response Teams are a great addition to available services, many of the community organizations and agencies facilitating them are still struggling to retain staff. She emphasized support for recruitment and retention is needed.
"It's unfortunate, but we don't have good reimbursement rates for providers," Parton contended. "We need to have better pay in general, which would help retain more staff. Community health centers already don't have enough state funding to adequately run the programs they are tasked with supporting."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: NASW New Hampshire Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
With COVID cases waning, more employers are asking workers to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic began, and mental health professionals said there are ways to manage the stress and anxiety from this big change.
Rates of anxiety and depression among U.S. adults were four times higher between April 2020 and August 2021 than they were in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Dr. Hillary Ammon, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, said a change in routine, like where you work, can be a stressor, but there are ways to manage those feelings.
"What I would recommend is for people to start to try to get into some of those routines that might look similar to the workplace," Ammon advised. "So if that really is, you know, you have a very structured day at your work, and you had more flexibility working from home, can you try to structure your day so that it looks more similar to that work environment?"
Ammon suggested practicing driving or taking public transportation to help ease back into your commute, along with meal planning and preparation.
Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare's employer and individual business in Wisconsin and Michigan, said fears around catching COVID at the office can also be a trigger for stress. She urged having an open line of communication with your employer about what protocols are in place to prevent spreading the virus.
"We all know that masks are effective and certainly are reasonable at any time, despite what the levels may be in your community at that time," Brady pointed out. "We know that vaccines are highly effective at preventing infection."
Other tips include suggesting staggered work hours or days to your manager, to limit the number of people in the office at one time. The CDC recommends employees experiencing COVID symptoms notify their supervisors, get tested, and stay home until they feel better.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.