MD Launches Brain Health Program for Older Adults

Maryland has launched a brain-health program in senior centers aimed at helping older adults experiencing memory loss.



Called StrongerMemory, the program was created by Rob Liebreich - president of Goodwin House, a senior health services organization in the National Capital Region.



The curriculum includes doing simple math rapidly, writing by hand, and reading aloud 20 to 30 minutes per day, five days a week. Research shows these activities can activate the prefrontal cortex of the brain, which supports cognitive function.



Liebrich said it's important to make programs like these more accessible.



"With aging, does come the prevalence of brain challenges," said Liebrich. "Having a resource like StrongerMemory - people don't have to worry about how much it's going to cost them - that they can use and take more control is really exciting. Although there is no cure for dementia, now there's an element of hope as it relates to brain health."



Goodwin House is collaborating with George Mason University to research the results of the program.



The Maryland Department of Aging is coordinating the statewide partnership, which has initially launched in Baltimore, Charles, Calvert, Cecil, Wicomico, St. Mary's and Worcester counties.



Carol Zimmerman - Aging and Dementia Programs manager at MAC Inc., the area agency on aging for the Eastern Shore of Maryland's lower counties - said they've incorporated StrongerMemory into three senior centers.



She said as the number of Marylanders facing memory loss is expected to grow, programs like these will be key.



"This particular program seems to be a wonderful intervention as people are beginning to experience some of those normal aging symptoms," said Zimmerman, "to help sharpen and to challenge those parts of the brain that they may not be challenging."



Zimmerman said MAC is also piloting StrongerMemory at home with people who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's.







Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will allocate about $2.6 million to increase financial and medical support for survivors of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews during World War II.



According to the Governor's Office, about 40% of New York state's nearly 40,000 Holocaust survivors live in poverty. At a news conference announcing the funding, Hochul said the money would be distributed to nearly thirty organizations who will provide social services to survivors.



"We are here to recommit ourselves to supporting the survivors," Hochul explained. "It is our duty, not just as New Yorkers, but as citizens of the world, and it's something I take very seriously."



Hochul pointed out the youngest survivors of the Holocaust now are in their mid-70s, and will likely require more support and financial aid as they continue to age. The funding, which is carved from the state's 2023 fiscal year budget, will go toward case management, mental-health services, emergency financial assistance and legal services, among other things.



The new funding comes as New York sees an uptick in anti-Semitic hate speech and violence. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented 416 anti-Semitic incidents across the state in 2021, the highest number since the organization began tracking such data.



Eva Ganz, a Holocaust survivor, said ethics and history lessons for young kids can be a major tool in rooting out anti-Semitism early on.



"This is America, this is a free country, and we have to protect that freedom," Ganz emphasized. "When freedom is denied, then chaos comes in."



The ADL last year documented more than 2,700 anti-Semitic incidents nationally, which included assaults, harassment and vandalism. It is also the highest annual number of incidents since the organization started tracking in 1979.



Hochul added the security funding in her budget will help prevent future assaults and violent incidents.



