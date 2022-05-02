Monday, May 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 2, 2022
Groups press to include undocumented in CA food assistance; Report: most farmers shut out by Conservation Programs and celebrating teachers during exhausting times

2022Talks - May 2, 2022
The House Speaker makes a surprise trip to Ukraine; Walter Mondale is remembered as a great American; and workers around the globe celebrate their rights on May Day.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

MD Launches Brain Health Program for Older Adults

Monday, May 2, 2022   

Maryland has launched a brain-health program in senior centers aimed at helping older adults experiencing memory loss.

Called StrongerMemory, the program was created by Rob Liebreich - president of Goodwin House, a senior health services organization in the National Capital Region.

The curriculum includes doing simple math rapidly, writing by hand, and reading aloud 20 to 30 minutes per day, five days a week. Research shows these activities can activate the prefrontal cortex of the brain, which supports cognitive function.

Liebrich said it's important to make programs like these more accessible.

"With aging, does come the prevalence of brain challenges," said Liebrich. "Having a resource like StrongerMemory - people don't have to worry about how much it's going to cost them - that they can use and take more control is really exciting. Although there is no cure for dementia, now there's an element of hope as it relates to brain health."

Goodwin House is collaborating with George Mason University to research the results of the program.

The Maryland Department of Aging is coordinating the statewide partnership, which has initially launched in Baltimore, Charles, Calvert, Cecil, Wicomico, St. Mary's and Worcester counties.

Carol Zimmerman - Aging and Dementia Programs manager at MAC Inc., the area agency on aging for the Eastern Shore of Maryland's lower counties - said they've incorporated StrongerMemory into three senior centers.

She said as the number of Marylanders facing memory loss is expected to grow, programs like these will be key.

"This particular program seems to be a wonderful intervention as people are beginning to experience some of those normal aging symptoms," said Zimmerman, "to help sharpen and to challenge those parts of the brain that they may not be challenging."

Zimmerman said MAC is also piloting StrongerMemory at home with people who have been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's.




Between 2010 and 2018, Ohio posted a decline of more than 10,000 enrollees in teacher preparation programs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Celebrating Teachers During Exhausting, Divisive Times

Teacher Appreciation Week starts today, to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work. In Ohio, one of the biggest struggles facing the …

Social Issues

Groups Press to Include Undocumented in CA Food Assistance

New research on hunger shows 45% of undocumented immigrants in California are affected by food insecurity, and 60% of undocumented children live in …

Social Issues

Mpls. Police Report Adds Another Layer to MN Reform Efforts

As the Minnesota Legislature considers new police-reform proposals, the discussions coincide with results from a state investigation of the …

Arkansas joins Nebraska as the only two states to reject the latest offer of federal rental-assistance funds for low-income households. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Arkansas Rejects Most of Latest Federal Rental-Assistance Funds

Arkansas is declining most of the $146 million made available in a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance from the federal government. Critics …

Environment

Report: Most Farmers Shut Out by Conservation Programs

By Bryce Oates Broadcast version by Mike Moen Reporting for the Daily Yonder-Iowa News Service Collaboration Many farmers who apply for federal fund…

By the end of the decade, Washington state needs to add more than 70,000 caregivers. (Satjawat/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Caregivers in Focus for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is mental health awareness month and many people across the country are dealing with extra strain from COVID-19 over the past two years. …

Social Issues

OR Janitors Go Green with Sustainability Certification

Janitors in downtown Portland have received a unique certification that signals they're going green. Six janitors were certified through the green …

Social Issues

MT State Library Memes History with Photo Contest

The Montana historical meme contest is back and history has never felt so relevant in the internet age. The Montana State Library began the contest …

 

