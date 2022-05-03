Tuesday, May 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast -UPDATE - May 3, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania will implement a new federal rule on ghost guns at the state level, front-line workers get a thank you, and POLITICO reports the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

2022Talks - May 3, 2022
Play

Sen. Schumer slams antisemitic remarks from Russia's foreign minister, high-profile endorsements surround Ohio's primary election, and the Biden administration defends a new disinformation board.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Hero Checks Coming to MN's Frontline Workers

Play

Tuesday, May 3, 2022   

Minnesota's frontline workers are getting a "thank you" from the state in the form of pandemic bonus checks. Within the next month, those eligible will be able to apply for the one-time payments.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to sign off on the plan. $500 million will be shared among more than 650,000 individuals, including health-care staff, corrections officers, grocery store employees and other essential workers.

They're expected to receive $750 each. Brian MacNeill is a behavior analyst at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis.

He said it was very challenging at the onset of the crisis.

"Protective equipment wasn't as readily available," said MacNeill. "We were coming to work in cloth masks. We didn't yet have eye protection."

He said his team strives to provide one-on-one care for veterans. That brought extra stress about potentially getting them sick while staff carried out their mission.

The deal also replenishes the state's unemployment insurance fund. A final plan was held up due to disagreements in the Legislature about the size of the bonus checks, along with which workers should be eligible.

The state is working with a vendor to establish an online portal for eligible workers to apply. In the meantime, MacNiell - who also is a member of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees - said it's incredible to see the recognition come through.

"It took so many people to keep this state open, to keep it going," said MacNeill, "even to bring it to the surplus that we're now facing and have as the state of Minnesota."

Coming into the current legislation session, Minnesota had a projected $9 billion surplus.

As for the bonus checks, income caps and other forms of verification will be required for workers to receive the payments.

They're urged to monitor details on a state website - frontlinepay.mn.gov - for updates on when they can apply. Officials say it could take a few months for the checks to arrive.



Disclosure: Minnesota Association of Professional Employees contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The pandemic cut short the time census workers had to go door to door to educate the public on how to fill out the decennial survey. (Edbockstock/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Census Report Shows Large Undercount of Latino Population

A new report found the 2020 census significantly undercounted the Latino population nationwide, by almost 5%, more than three times the undercount …

Environment

Court Upholds Trail-Blazing Ordinance to Protect Wildlife Corridors

Animals such as the mountain lion, gray fox and California red-legged frog may now have a better shot at thriving in Southern California after a …

Social Issues

Endorsements Bring Ohio Senate Race into National Spotlight

Ohio's primary election includes candidates in the race for governor as well as many U.S. congressional districts, but the race to fill retiring U.S…

About 10 of Ohio's 88 counties do not have the minimum number of poll workers needed for the May primary. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Primary Election: Make Your Vote Count

Ohio's primary election is here, and county boards of election are geared up to help make sure every vote counts. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m…

Environment

Price No Obstacle for New Bear-Resistant Trash Cans

Bears have a hard time resisting the temptation of food available in human trash, and a new program aims to reduce a leading cause of human/bear …

Senate Bill 154 would require assisted facility owners to check Colorado's Adult Protective Services Data System prior to hiring an employee who is responsible for the care and welfare of residents. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Measure to Protect Assisted-Living Residents Advances

Colorado residents in assisted-living facilities could soon have the same protections in place under federal law at nursing homes. Senate Bill 154 …

Environment

REAL ID Enforcement on Domestic Flights Starts May 2023

Federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other purposes will start one year from today, and Pennsylvania officials are …

Social Issues

PA Prepared to Carry Out Stricter Ghost-Gun Regulations

Pennsylvania stands ready to implement a new Biden administration federal rule on ghost-gun regulations at the state level. Ghost guns are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021