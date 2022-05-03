Tuesday, May 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast -UPDATE - May 3, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania will implement a new federal rule on ghost guns at the state level, front-line workers get a thank you, and POLITICO reports the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

2022Talks - May 3, 2022
Play

Sen. Schumer slams antisemitic remarks from Russia's foreign minister, high-profile endorsements surround Ohio's primary election, and the Biden administration defends a new disinformation board.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MO Group: Economic-Recovery Payment Plan Excludes Too Many

Play

Tuesday, May 3, 2022   

As the Missouri Senate considers a proposal for economic-relief payments passed by the House, advocates for working families urge lawmakers to make sure all Missourians are included.

The bill before the Legislature would provide a tax rebate of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly, based on the income tax they owe.

Traci Gleason, vice president for external relations with the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out a third of Show Me State residents earn so little that they don't owe any income tax - which means they would be left out from receiving these payments.

"These are the very Missourians who are struggling most to make ends meet," said Gleason, "and also pay a higher proportion of their income in state and local taxes than other income groups."

She said many families may be expecting the full $500 or $1,000 amount, but that will only be going to those with that much income tax liability. That means certain households will be receiving just a portion of that amount.

Gleason added that as the costs for food, gas and other necessities rise, residents are paying more in sales and excise taxes - even those who don't owe income tax.

She noted that this tax credit is intended to help deal with inflation, and that making the payments refundable is one option for including everyone.

"By making the tax credit refundable," said Gleason, "we can make sure that those who are most struggling to afford gas and put food on the table also see some economic relief."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price of food overall increased 8% between March of 2021 and March of 2022. Meat, poultry and fish went up nearly 14%, and fruits and veggies have gone up 8.5%.



Disclosure: Missouri Budget Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The pandemic cut short the time census workers had to go door to door to educate the public on how to fill out the decennial survey. (Edbockstock/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Census Report Shows Large Undercount of Latino Population

A new report found the 2020 census significantly undercounted the Latino population nationwide, by almost 5%, more than three times the undercount …

Environment

Court Upholds Trail-Blazing Ordinance to Protect Wildlife Corridors

Animals such as the mountain lion, gray fox and California red-legged frog may now have a better shot at thriving in Southern California after a …

Social Issues

Endorsements Bring Ohio Senate Race into National Spotlight

Ohio's primary election includes candidates in the race for governor as well as many U.S. congressional districts, but the race to fill retiring U.S…

About 10 of Ohio's 88 counties do not have the minimum number of poll workers needed for the May primary. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Primary Election: Make Your Vote Count

Ohio's primary election is here, and county boards of election are geared up to help make sure every vote counts. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m…

Environment

Price No Obstacle for New Bear-Resistant Trash Cans

Bears have a hard time resisting the temptation of food available in human trash, and a new program aims to reduce a leading cause of human/bear …

Senate Bill 154 would require assisted facility owners to check Colorado's Adult Protective Services Data System prior to hiring an employee who is responsible for the care and welfare of residents. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Measure to Protect Assisted-Living Residents Advances

Colorado residents in assisted-living facilities could soon have the same protections in place under federal law at nursing homes. Senate Bill 154 …

Environment

REAL ID Enforcement on Domestic Flights Starts May 2023

Federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other purposes will start one year from today, and Pennsylvania officials are …

Social Issues

PA Prepared to Carry Out Stricter Ghost-Gun Regulations

Pennsylvania stands ready to implement a new Biden administration federal rule on ghost-gun regulations at the state level. Ghost guns are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021