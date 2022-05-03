Endorsements Bring Ohio Senate Race into National Spotlight

Ohio's primary election includes candidates in the race for governor as well as many U.S. congressional districts, but the race to fill retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman's seat is getting national attention.



It is an open-seat race in a quintessential swing state, with the possibility of a competitive general election in the fall.



Jacob Rubashkin, reporter and analyst for Inside Elections, explained former President Donald Trump held a firm grip over the field of eight candidates.



"Making all these candidates come down to Mar-a-Lago, really relishing in the fact that almost all of these candidates, of course with the exception of Matt Dolan, are going above and beyond to try and win his endorsement because the former president is still the most influential figure in the Republican Party," Rubashkin observed.



Trump endorsed J.D. Vance, an author and political newcomer who reversed his anti-Trump stance when he entered the race. Vance had been neck-and-neck with former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and retired General Michael Flynn. But now Vance holds a slight edge in polling over Mandel and Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls.



On the Democratic side, Rubashkin said Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, of Youngstown is the clear front-runner over attorney Morgan Harper, who worked for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



"Morgan Harper is a credible candidate," Rubashkin noted. "She was not able to generate the same level of enthusiasm as some other progressive challengers in recent Senate primary memory. Tim Ryan has the support of pretty much the entire Democratic establishment. He's got the money, he's got the campaign infrastructure."



Whether a Democrat or Republican wins, Rubashkin said Ohioans can expect a different approach from whoever fills Portman's seat.



"He is a figure from a previous era of politics," Rubashkin observed. "This is a guy who served in the George W. Bush Administration. He represents perhaps a more at least temperamentally moderate, pragmatic wing of the party."



Portman served in the U.S. House from 1993 to 2005. He's been a U.S. Senator for Ohio since 2011.



A legislative panel has been discussing the possibility of impeachment proceedings against South Dakota's attorney general. A statewide government observer says the meetings themselves reveal transparency problems that, in his view, are too common in Pierre.



The agenda of the House committee considering the removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg includes several executive sessions closed to the media and public. Given the magnitude of the situation, said John Tsitrian, co-publisher of the nonpartisan blog South Dakota Standard, these groups shouldn't be left in the dark.



"We just have to accept what's going on behind closed doors," he said, "without getting the kind of information that would help us make decisions about whether these people are doing the right thing, the wrong thing, the political thing."



He also expressed nepotism concerns surrounding Gov. Kristi Noem, and the recent handling of her daughter's application for a real-estate appraiser's license. Noem has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. In recent years, South Dakota has gotten low marks in national rankings for state government accountability and transparency.



When voters head to the polls in 2022, Tsitrian said, they should do their best to research candidates and strongly consider those who detail plans for a more open government.



"That's probably the most practical way for the public to approach it right now," he said, "and then, at some point, there probably could be a process where some entity takes a look at our existing transparency laws."



He argued that vetting of candidates would be an important step, and noted that the current administration made similar promises.



Noem also has faced backlash over access to travel expenses for appearances in other states.



Calls for Ravnsborg's removal began after he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020, avoiding jail time through a plea deal. He contended that the news media reported false claims about the incident, but Noem and others have criticized the deal and demanded his removal.



