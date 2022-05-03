Ohio Primary Election: Make Your Vote Count

Ohio's primary election is here, and county boards of election are geared up to help make sure every vote counts. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting.



Along with poll workers who assist voters, volunteer poll monitors are on hand to ensure civil order is maintained.



Collin Marozzi, deputy policy director for the ACLU of Ohio, said poll workers and election officials have a legal obligation to provide a safe and secure physical environment to cast ballots.



"They take that obligation very seriously, and they really do investigate claims of harassment, make sure people know where they can and cannot be," Marozzi pointed out. "And if necessary, if someone's being disruptive, they have the authority to remove them from that location."



For those voting absentee, the return envelope must be postmarked no later than yesterday, May 2, but county boards of election will also collect absentee ballots in person until the polls close today.



Voters can track their absentee ballot, find a polling location and check their registration online at voteohio.gov.



Marozzi explained Ohio law has strict policies about campaigning near polling sites, with safe zones established within 100 feet.



"Those are designated by the little American flags you see out in the parking lot," Marozzi noted. "If somebody crosses that line, and they do engage in either electioneering or potential harassment or intimidation of voters, the leader of all the poll workers at that location will respond to that threat accordingly."



He added incidents of voter intimidation are more common during a general election than a primary.



"We're not expecting a large number of complaints being made," Marozzi emphasized. "And certainly not to the extent that they were in 2020 during the general election when there was an uptick in reports we were getting about harassment and intimidation at the polls."



Marozzi stressed poll observers differ from monitors and are much more regulated. They are registered by party affiliation and actually watch the ballot count.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big moment for the state under the umbrella of public trust and accountability.



This week, the South Dakota Senate approved rules for the two-day trial. Ravnsborg was recently impeached by the House for his actions in a fatal incident in 2020, in which his vehicle struck a pedestrian.



Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, said they need to be careful in offering a range of opinions before the proceedings, but given it is South Dakota's first impeachment of a state official, she noted the magnitude of the situation cannot be ignored.



"I'm speaking for myself, but I think many other senators are feeling the same, that this is one of the biggest decisions and one of the biggest votes we'll ever have to take in our tenure," Sutton acknowledged. "This is a heavy responsibility."



Sutton noted she hopes the public sees the trial will be a fair and open process, relying on facts. Transparency concerns emerged when a House committee held initial meetings over the winter.



Ravnsborg said he looks forward to being "vindicated." Part of the Senate trial will determine if he should be barred from holding future office in South Dakota.



Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, voted "yes" on impeachment, and said she hopes the Senate trial can reassure any members of the public concerned about the process, amid the widespread attention the case has received.



"I hope that the public is able to understand exactly what went on that evening," Healy emphasized. "So we can move forward knowing that whatever happens in June, that we can feel at peace with the outcome."



Healy feels it took too long to reach this point, noting the length of time between the incident and the start of impeachment proceedings. Both lawmakers say they have received a lot of feedback from their constituents with different views on what the outcome should be.



The debate over election integrity has been at the center of the battle for the ballot in Wisconsin since 2020. But new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.



A Marquette University Law School poll finds more than 60% of voters are at least somewhat confident in results of the 2020 presidential election.



And Director of the Marquette Law School Poll for the Marquette University Law School Charles Franklin - also a professor of law and public policy there - noted about 84% of respondents expressed confidence in the recent spring election.



"And I think that maybe suggests it's not about the elections or the way we're holding them," said Franklin. "It's about the argument about 2020, rather than an underlying doubt about the way elections are conducted in the state."



In both the November 2020 and April 2022 elections, Republican respondents were more likely to express doubts about accuracy. But they were nearly three times more likely to express little to no confidence in the 2020 presidential election compared with this year's spring election.



Republican lawmakers have used unsupported claims of election insecurity as a foundation for the state's partisan election review.



Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's probe into the 2020 elections has generated headlines in local and national news outlets - but Franklin said more than half of respondents say they still don't know enough about the probe to have an opinion.



"Republicans, who are by far most concerned about 2020, are the least able to give an opinion about Gableman's investigation," said Franklin. "Nearly two-thirds, 64% of Republicans, say they haven't heard enough about the Gableman investigation to have an opinion."



That news came the day after state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who commissioned the review, again extended Gableman's contract.



In a statement, Vos wrote that Gableman's taxpayer-funded salary would be reduced and, "we are all concerned about the judicious use of taxpayers' dollars."



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







