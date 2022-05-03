Tuesday, May 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast -UPDATE - May 3, 2022
Pennsylvania will implement a new federal rule on ghost guns at the state level, front-line workers get a thank you, and POLITICO reports the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

2022Talks - May 3, 2022
Sen. Schumer slams antisemitic remarks from Russia's foreign minister, high-profile endorsements surround Ohio's primary election, and the Biden administration defends a new disinformation board.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Ohio Primary Election: Make Your Vote Count

Tuesday, May 3, 2022   

Ohio's primary election is here, and county boards of election are geared up to help make sure every vote counts. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting.

Along with poll workers who assist voters, volunteer poll monitors are on hand to ensure civil order is maintained.

Collin Marozzi, deputy policy director for the ACLU of Ohio, said poll workers and election officials have a legal obligation to provide a safe and secure physical environment to cast ballots.

"They take that obligation very seriously, and they really do investigate claims of harassment, make sure people know where they can and cannot be," Marozzi pointed out. "And if necessary, if someone's being disruptive, they have the authority to remove them from that location."

For those voting absentee, the return envelope must be postmarked no later than yesterday, May 2, but county boards of election will also collect absentee ballots in person until the polls close today.

Voters can track their absentee ballot, find a polling location and check their registration online at voteohio.gov.

Marozzi explained Ohio law has strict policies about campaigning near polling sites, with safe zones established within 100 feet.

"Those are designated by the little American flags you see out in the parking lot," Marozzi noted. "If somebody crosses that line, and they do engage in either electioneering or potential harassment or intimidation of voters, the leader of all the poll workers at that location will respond to that threat accordingly."

He added incidents of voter intimidation are more common during a general election than a primary.

"We're not expecting a large number of complaints being made," Marozzi emphasized. "And certainly not to the extent that they were in 2020 during the general election when there was an uptick in reports we were getting about harassment and intimidation at the polls."

Marozzi stressed poll observers differ from monitors and are much more regulated. They are registered by party affiliation and actually watch the ballot count.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


