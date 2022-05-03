Court Upholds Trail-Blazing Ordinance to Protect Wildlife Corridors

Bears have a hard time resisting the temptation of food available in human trash, and a new program aims to reduce a leading cause of human/bear conflict in Teton County by providing bear-resistant trash cans to residents regardless of their ability to pay.



Drew Gath, program manager for Jackson Hole Bear Solutions, said when bears know they can eat for free, it is dangerous for residents, and frequently deadly for bears. He suggested switching out your trash can is a small price to pay for living next to wild landscapes.



"All of the people that come out to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, they're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see grizzly bears, black bears and other wildlife," Gath observed. "It's really important that we keep these resources safe."



Thanks to a grant from an anonymous donor, Gath's group was able to purchase the first round of cans approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. The cans have passed tests with actual grizzlies on a wilderness preserve in Montana. Sign up to get your new trash can at jhbearsolutions.org.



Teton County's recently updated wildlife-feeding regulations now prohibit residents from allowing wildlife to access trash and other attractants on their property.



Gath pointed out the program can also help residents install electric fences to keep bears and other hungry wildlife away from chicken coops, compost piles and beehives.



"If a grizzly bear comes in your backyard and is attracted by a beehive, for example," Gath outlined. "If they get zapped by a properly functioning electric fence, it's really going to keep them from coming back, and keeping that neighborhood safe."



Jackson Hole Bear Solutions is looking for volunteers to help distribute cans, install electric fencing and other projects designed to make it easier for communities to coexist with wildlife. Gath added there is help available for residents to harvest fruit fallen from trees, also a major attractant.



"Another way people can get involved is by gleaning fruit off decorative crab apple and other trees in the valley. There is a local cidery that's started, called Farmstead Wyoming, and they actually glean these fruit and turn it into hard cider."



The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the fish.



Bob Rees, executive director of the Northwest Guides and Anglers Association, said the April 6 closure directly impacts rural communities in Oregon and Washington.



"The industry that supports us and our families really represents one of the greatest transfers of wealth from urban to rural communities," he said. "Most of our clientele come from the city. They want to come out and enjoy these beautiful rural settings along the lower Columbia River and have a chance at one of these prized salmon."



Many rural communities still are recovering from the pandemic. Rees noted that this time of year, sportfishing typically represents the only source of tourism for communities along the Columbia.



As salmon travel up the Columbia into Idaho to spawn, Rees said, four lower Snake River dams in southeast Washington turn the river into a series of warm-water reservoirs that have reduced the numbers of wild salmon to a few hundred in some years. In turn, that reduces the number of meaningful fishing days people get.



"Even though we are targeting hatchery fish only," he said, "the number of wild fish that come back to those spawning grounds directly dictates what our opportunity is to catch those hatchery fish."



U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have said they'll have an actionable plan on replacing the four lower Snake River dams by July. Rees said it's the most encouraging movement he's seen working on this issue for the past two decades, but he warned solutions will have to come quickly if salmon species are going to survive in the region.



"These fish don't have another two decades," he said, "so it needs to be something that is meaningful, and it needs to have the support of other elected delegates in the Pacific Northwest."





