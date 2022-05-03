Tuesday, May 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast -UPDATE - May 3, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania will implement a new federal rule on ghost guns at the state level, front-line workers get a thank you, and POLITICO reports the Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.

2022Talks - May 3, 2022
Play

Sen. Schumer slams antisemitic remarks from Russia's foreign minister, high-profile endorsements surround Ohio's primary election, and the Biden administration defends a new disinformation board.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Environment  |  Endangered Species & Wildlife    News
Court Upholds Trail-Blazing Ordinance to Protect Wildlife Corridors

Play

Tuesday, May 3, 2022   

Animals such as the mountain lion, gray fox and California red-legged frog may now have a better shot at thriving in Southern California after a court victory left wildlife corridor protections in place.

A judge recently finalized two decisions that upheld two Ventura County ordinances regulating land use, lighting and fencing in areas considered vital to the animals' passage.

Dennis Arguelles, Los Angeles program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the ordinances are the first of their kind in the state.

"We think that what they proposed were just common-sense, very minimally intrusive measures, to make sure that we maintain that habitat connectivity," Arguelles asserted.

The plaintiffs in the suit against the ordinances included the Ventura County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (CoLAB) and a trade group for the construction industry called CalCIMA.

They issued a statement vowing to explore "other potential strategies and options to help Ventura County landowners whose property rights are impacted."

Arguelles noted in January, a UCLA study found genetic defects in Southern California mountain lions attributed to inbreeding when animal populations are hemmed in by development.

"Species such as mountain lions are in danger of becoming extinct in our local landscapes, because of the lack of genetic diversity," Arguelles pointed out. "That's caused by their inability to move throughout the region and find mates and places to feed."

Four conservation groups joined the suit on behalf of the County of Ventura. They include the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Los Padres ForestWatch, and the National Parks Conservation Association.


