Clean-Energy Groups: ID Needs Community-Owned Solar Projects

Clean-energy advocates are calling on Idaho Power to go further with its energy plans, pushing for community ownership of renewable energy sources.
The utility company has proposed expanding its renewable-energy options with its "Clean Energy Your Way" program. It includes an option to subscribe for energy from solar panels owned by the utility.
Ava Traverso is energy program manager for the Snake River Alliance. She said the program is a great start, but said she believes the public could benefit even more from community-owned solar.
"Instead of allowing Idaho Power to almost further this energy monopoly that it has in Idaho right now," said Traverso, "it would allow the communities to take back control over where they want their energy to come from and these solar panels would be located directly in the communities that are receiving energy from them."
Traverso said community-owned solar would open the energy source up to people who can't afford solar panels, as well as renters. She said it also would be important for communities of color, which have historically borne the brunt of energy costs.
Idaho Power has submitted its "Clean Energy Your Way" program to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for review and the public can comment on it through May 12.
Kathy Noble is a farm owner in Blaine County and member of the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley. She said climate change is affecting the valley, reducing snowpack and its source of water, and there's an urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.
She said there are a lot of small farmers who struggle to make ends meet, and installing solar for the community on their land would be a win-win.
"Why not give them the opportunity to make more money," said Noble, "make a double income on that farm ground by being able to not only make money on the power they supply but to make money by grazing or growing product underneath those solar panels?"
A group of organizations, including Snake River Alliance and Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, have launched a petition calling for community-owned solar from Idaho Power.
Big money is on the way to supercharge California's efforts to plug so-called orphan oil wells, which pollute the environment but have no legal owner.
In recent years, California has spent $9 million to plug 70 of the more than 5,300 aging, abandoned wells littering the state.
Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, said the bipartisan infrastructure law is expected to add another $165 million to the cleanup.
"Our folks are identifying where orphan wells present the biggest health and safety risk and will prioritize communities that face the largest environmental burden," Crowfoot explained.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed adding another $200 million as part of the state budget currently being negotiated in Sacramento.
The state estimates there are another 18,000 undocumented orphan wells still needing to be investigated, mapped and plugged.
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said the defunct wells pose significant hazards.
"Abandoned wells pollute our air and drinking wells," Padilla outlined. "Abandoned wells leak gases that cause sickness and a lot of illnesses including cancer. Orphan wells also emit methane, which is a powerful greenhouse-gas that is serving to accelerate the climate crisis that we're working so hard to try to reverse."
Without the extra funding, the state estimates it would take decades to remediate all the leaking wells.
Executive orders aimed at driving down greenhouse-gas emissions are still not enough to reach North Carolina's 50% reduction goal by 2030, a report by the Environmental Defense Fund found.
The report showed under current state policies, North Carolina is on track to shrink emissions by 28% to 38%, far below its target.
Michelle Allen, project manager of North Carolina political affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, said there are ways to get back on track, including aggressively building greener infrastructure for electric power and public transportation.
"The electric power and the transportation sectors account for nearly 70% of the state's overall climate solutions," Allen pointed out. "Those are going to be the top two, really most critical, sectors to focus on."
The governor's executive orders require reducing energy consumption in state-owned buildings and increasing the number of zero-emission vehicles on the roads.
Allen explained North Carolina's utility commission, which is responsible for regulating electric utilities, is also in the process of developing a carbon plan.
"Which is going to outline how the electric-power sector is going to drive down climate pollution in line with these 2030 and 2050 targets," Allen noted.
According to the state's Department of Environmental Quality, poor air quality is largely driven by vehicle emissions triggering ground-level ozone or smog, and particle pollution.
Allen added taking steps to curb emissions will improve residents' health, especially those who are most vulnerable.
"The next step after that is to determine the policy solutions and programs that are going to get us to achieve those goals," Allen asserted.
Research shows on a local level, air pollution from manufacturing and industry is most commonly concentrated in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.
Until this Friday, Minnesota is accepting public comment on broader plans to address climate change. While that takes shape, clean-energy leaders say new data show the state can build on strong actions already taking hold.
The 2022 Minnesota Energy Fact Sheet says at nearly 30%, renewables such as wind and solar power are the leading source of the state's generated electricity.
Virginia Mooty Rutter, director of engagement & strategic initiatives for Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, said that's the second year in a row that's happened. And combined with nuclear energy, 52% of Minnesota's power source is carbon free.
"It's exciting to see how Minnesota companies and utilities and our policymakers are choosing to invest in this clean-energy transition," said Rutter.
The remaining 48% is from coal and natural gas. However, Rutter noted that major utilities in the state are on pace to retire coal plants by 2035.
She added that while the state has seen clean-energy gains over a long period, it did have to combat with global instability in 2021 with supply-chain issues.
Despite some year-over-year volatility, industry observers say it's noteworthy Minnesota has held steady through short-term challenges - including the pandemic. Keven Lee, a deputy commissioner with the state Commerce Department, said the numbers speak for themselves.
"Wind and solar have transitioned from a sort of early-stage nascent technology in the eighties and nineties," said Lee, "to one of the mainstays of our grid."
Lee said the state needs to focus on infrastructure, including adding grid capacity, to ensure a smoother transition to renewables.
As for electric vehicles and hybrids, Minnesota had 24,000 of them on the road by the end of last year. And with the state implementing clean-car standards, Rutter said there's room for more growth.
"Transportation is currently Minnesota's largest source of carbon emissions or greenhouse-gas emissions," said Rutter. "And I think what we show in the report is that Minnesotans are adopting electric vehicles at increased rates."
Since 2017, registrations for the vehicles increased by 300%. 2021 saw a slight dip from the previous year, but the report says that's another example of supply-chain issues.
The findings come as Minnesota prepares its Climate Action Framework, with a final draft expected later this year.
