PA Prepared to Carry Out Stricter Ghost-Gun Regulations

Pennsylvania stands ready to implement a new Biden administration federal rule on ghost-gun regulations at the state level.



Ghost guns are unserialized firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home, making them untraceable. The Biden regulation will ensure partially manufactured frames and receivers require a background check at the point of sale, along with requiring dealers and gunsmiths in the state to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms coming into their businesses.



Gov. Tom Wolf said ghost guns are fueling the gun-violence crisis in Pennsylvania.



"The numbers don't lie," Wolf asserted. "Ghost guns are being seized and recovered from crime scenes at an alarming rate. Combined, the Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police have recorded 147 seizures of ghost guns already this year."



The federal regulation will take effect 120 days from April 26, the date it was published in the

Federal Register. Gun deaths in the United States hit an all-time high in 2020, with more than 45,000 people killed from firearm-related injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Michael Muldrow, police commissioner of York, said they have already confiscated 10 ghost guns in the first four months of the year. He added ghost guns have made it more challenging to solve violent crimes and hold those responsible accountable.



"Gun violence is the number one threat our communities are facing throughout this county, across this state and around this country," Muldrow stated. "And the one thing I hope we can all agree on, no matter what side of the line you may fall, is doing the things that we need to do to stop the flow of illegal guns into our neighborhoods."



In 2019, Pennsylvania began classifying "80% receivers," mostly-assembled frames often used to make ghost guns, as firearms, requiring a serial number and background check to purchase.



References: Ghost gun rule White House 04/11/2022

Federal data CDC 12/16/2021

Receiver rule Office of the Governor 12/16/2019



get more stories like this via email



A new report ranks Idaho near the bottom among states for its laws on gun safety.



The organization Everytown for Gun Safety places Idaho 49th for the strength of its firearm laws. Of the 50 gun-related policies the group investigated, it said the state only has four policies in place, and Idaho's gun-violence rate is higher than the national average.



Jacqui Hamilton, volunteer state chapter co-lead for Moms Demand Action Idaho, which is associated with Everytown for Gun Safety, believes the Gem State can do better to protect people from gun violence.



"It's disheartening," Hamilton stated. "I grew up here, I grew up in Idaho; we moved here when I was 13 in 1982. My family has hunted. We've owned firearms in our house, but we also practice safety."



The report noted Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of gun ownership in the country, and also the fourth-highest rate of gun suicides. Groups supporting gun use and ownership argued laws restricting access violate Americans' Second-Amendment rights.



Hamilton countered there are laws on the books in other states Idaho lawmakers could pass to promote gun safety.



"We would like to see universal background checks on every gun sale," Hamilton asserted. "Right now, there are loopholes. We would like to keep firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn't have firearms, such as convicted domestic abusers."



She also pointed to a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall last year which killed two people. The shooter had been convicted of felony theft in Illinois, but it did not bar him from having a gun under Idaho state law.



Idaho ranks above only Mississippi in the Everytown for Gun Safety report. The group identified California as first for the strength of its gun-safety laws.



References: Idaho gun laws Everytown For Gun Safety 2022



get more stories like this via email

